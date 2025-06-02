The latest addition to the Rune Factory franchise has arrived with Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma. For those unfamiliar with this series, it began as a spin-off to the classic Harvest Moon farming games, and since then, Rune Factory has stood on its own over the years. In the most recent release, it’s dungeon-crawling meets city-building. Players will be juggling numerous tasks while attempting to save the world of Azuma and revive its weakened gods. When you’re not battling corrupted beasts and monsters, you’ll be hard at work rebuilding villages through farming and renovation. The big question is whether these various mechanics can recapture longtime fans' love for the series and draw in a new audience.

The World of Azuma

Fifty years ago, the world of Azuma suffered a horrific disaster known as the Celestial Collapse. Now, its villages are falling apart, the gods that once watched over the people have vanished and monsters roam the land. The player assumes the role of the Earth Dancer, the only one capable of returning Azuma to its former glory. From the beginning, you can choose to play as either a male or female Earth Dancer, though except for their name and attire, you can’t customize their appearance. It is worth noting, however, that your protagonist won’t be silent, as both the male and female leads are fully voiced. You also get a wacky little sidekick named Woolby, who’s also a descendant of a dragon god.