Shadows of the Damned was originally released in 2011. It was generally well received critically, but didn't quite make a big enough impact to become much more than a cult classic, which isn't an uncommon fate for media with Shadows of the Damned's tone and subject matter. Nevertheless, it's still a fun game for those who are into this sort of thing. It hasn't been incredibly accessible on modern platforms, but that changes with Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, a remastered version with improvements and additional features to make Garcia Hotspur's descent into the demon-infested underworld easily accessible to returning fans and new audiences.

Related Review: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Lollipop Chainsaw is back, but how much does the remaster really improve?

Demonic Johnson

Things begin with demon hunter Garcia Hoptspur returning home after a presumably routine work day to some very out of the ordinary terribleness. His apartment has been overrun by demons, and his girlfriend Paula is being kidnapped by the demon Lord Fleming, who threatens to kill her over and over again. Guess angering demons is one of the occupational hazards of being a demon. Despite being powerless to stop Fleming at the time, Garcia Hotspur isn't one to take things lying down. He grabs his demonic companion Johnson, a flaming skull multipurpose tool whose functions include torch, gun and motorcycle, and follows Garcia into the underworld.

Despite the ESRB rating displaying a prominent M for Mature, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered retains the original's juvenile sense of humor. The names of the weaponry include Johnson and Big Boner, and the save point being One Eyed William. These are but a small handful of dick jokes that will be thrust upon the player on their ascent into the underworld. While the humor in Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered caters to the lowbrow and often goes for the low-hanging fruit, it is still humorous, and the jokes add a nice element of levity to demon killing.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a third-person action game. Garcia navigates through the underworld, killing demons with his companion Johnson. In his base form, Johnson can function as a torch and melee weapon, but Johnson is much more useful when he extends himself into a gun, of which he can assume a variety of different firearms with different caliber, barrel length and projectile strength. Killing demons with Johnson is the primary activity, and doing so allows Garcia to collect gems that can be used to purchase various upgrades to make the demon killing trek easier. There are multiple boss fights in the underworld, many of which require strategy and the ability to overcome some of the other challenges Garcia encounters.

What's New In Hell?

The remaster does offer some changes compared to the original release. The personal favorite among these involves the general control layout. During the review period for comparison purposes, the PlayStation 3 copy of Shadows of the Damned was dusted off and upon the replay, we noticed that aiming is done with the left bumper, drinking with the left trigger and firing with the right bumper. This setting goes against any logical control layout when compared to any other game with gunplay, and thankfully, the remaster has the left trigger used for aiming and the right trigger for shooting, which is as it should be.

In addition to improving the control layout, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered includes new looks for Garcia Hotspur. He has four new outfits to choose from: Placa Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Demonio Garcia and Kamikaze Garcia. New Game+ has also been added, meaning that once the player completes the game once, they'll be able to start another playthrough with all their weapons and upgrades. Kamikaze Garcia is unlocked after completing the game, making it a good option for New Game+. If players are struggling with the difficulty, Demonio Garcia doubles attack power.

Light In A Dark World

Most of the action in Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is the standard third-person perspective where Garcia just shoots whatever demons he encounters, but there are a few ways the game design mixes things up. Some areas are clad in darkness, and entering these areas will kill Garcia if he stays there for too long. Using the light shot, he can create enough life-sustaining illumination to stay alive. Some parts of the game switch to a 2D side-scrolling shooter level, which plays more similarly to R-Type than the rest of the game, but it is a fun change of pace where Garcia acts like an arcade spaceship. Occasionally, a demonic Paula will pursue Garcia, whom he needs to escape if he wants to continue his quest.

Close

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a lot like the B-movies that inspired it. Fans of Suda51's previous work will eat it up, as it offers his usual brand of dark humor and extreme violence. The atmosphere and music help bring the underworld to life, as Garcia's interaction with Fleming's minions and the banter with Johnson are some of the more memorable parts of the game. Even with the improved game mechanics, the actual gameplay feels rather average. The use of firearms fits the character of Garcia Hotspur, but in a lot of close combat scenariors melee just seems more natural. But when you combine average game play with an entertaining premise and story, the combined result is still an enjoyable game, particularly for those who enjoy such subject matter. Mainstream appeal might not be something Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered has going for it, but cult classics by definition are never meant for everyone.

Garcia's interaction with Fleming's minions and the banter with Johnson are some of the more memorable parts of the game.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered boasts 4K resolution and 60 FPS on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Switch does not support 4K and can only do 30 FPS. Numbers for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One weren't provided, but given that Shadows of the Damned was originally a PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 title one can assume that even though it won't have 4K and 60 FPS, it will probably look and play just fine on those platforms. While using the same graphics as the original release, the improved resolution does look smoother and loading times have been significantly shortened.

Closing Comments:

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a refined version of the 2011 cult classic. The visuals are smoother, the game mechanics feel more natural, but aside from the minor face lift and some new costumes, this is exactly how we remember it. Outside of New Game+, all the changes and updates to Shadows of the Damned ar minor. This is great news for purists who love the original how it is, but it also makes some mechanics feel dated. For players who are fine with average game mechanics and enjoy juvenile humor, however, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered remains a good enough time that's worth revisiting. It might not be an incredibly deep game, but there's still something satisfying about decapitating demons with a sentient shotgun.