Key Takeaways Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance improves upon the original with new narrative, demons, party members and gameplay additions.

The re-release offers graphical improvements and enhanced gameplay on all platforms.

The game's vast open-world, engaging combat, and profound story make it a must-play for both newcomers and returning fans.

From the get-go, Shin Megami Tensei V was set to be bigger than its predecessors. A vast open world, dozens of demons, a wide-spread narrative and grueling combat. While the original fell short in a few ways back in 2021, the re-release, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, picks up those pieces and slightly stitches them back up to create the definite version of the title.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, when announced, got a bit of a bad reputation. For one, it was a re-release, and typically, they opt for adding small bits and pieces to it instead of doing anything new. Second, while the original wasn’t perfect, it was far from a bad title, so adding more may be overkill. Over time, that perception changed as the promise of a whole new narrative, separate from the base game’s, would be available, and seemingly, amending the story issues found in the original.

The Devil's in the Details

Gameplay-wise, Vengeance brings the pain, pleasure and prestige the original created. As it was many people’s biggest compliment, little fine-tuning was done to ensure it performed as expected. The combat makes you actively approach each and every battle and requires you to think far in advance if you want to stand a chance against the fierce demons. Plus, with characters like Tao, Dazai and Yuzuru joining the fray as party members, it expands the variety of your party aside from the over 250 demons, new and returning. Still, anyone can still get into the game, as a few difficulty levels are available, from a shockingly easy Safety level to an insane Godborn. It's an RPG, and a long one at that. One playthough can last around 60-80 hours, give or take, but it’s well worth the time, even doing the many fetch-quest side missions.

One of the clearest improvements is, of course, the graphics. This review was done on the PlayStation 5, which brought 60 FPS gameplay and major graphical improvements compared to the Nintendo Switch version. Running around the Netherworld and transitioning from place to place and fight to free-roam feels seamless, with little to no downtime in loading outside of cutscenes. Despite the game running on Unreal Engine 4, some scenes look incredible and attack cutscenes like Heavenly Ikuyumi and Paraselene Blur never get old.

The music in Shin Megami Tensei V was among the best of the series, as a whole. Vengeance brings its A-game and rocks the house yet again. Balancing a mixture of genres and making mundane fights feel like intense showdowns is a hard thing to pull off and composer Ryota Kozuka does it with ease. It’s deep, it’s tense and perfect for the themes and setting. It strikes a gutteral chord that sends chills down your spine and adrenaline through your veins.

A Brand New World

Close

Outside of Canon of Vengeance, the new additions of demons, Shakan and Virtual Trainer help make the re-release worthwhile for those who played the original. Furthermore, within the new campaign are a new set of villains, the Qadištu, and party member Yoko Hiromine. The Qadištu fill in for the antagonist hole that the original didn't have outside of Lucifer. The members (Naamah, Eisheth, Agrat and Lilith) are unique in their own right, each with a different design and battle style. They fit right into the story and don't feel shoved in. Yoko, on the other hand, can feel too inserted into the narrative in the beginning, but quickly shows their unique personality and adds a more complex note to certain situations. The contrast between her and Tao, now given an even more involved role, is an interesting touch.

Shakan is a new dungeon only available in the Canon of Vengeance storyline. One of the original's problems was that the dungeons didn't feel all too special or cool. Shakan, while coming far into the narrative, spices up the exploration and brings more fun and challenge to the dungeon experience. Enemies popping up in your way or chasing you down as you find your way through the many halls was, for me, rather memorable. While more dungeons would have added more variety, it does its job and does it well.

Canon of Vengeance's story is one fueled by the concept of revenge. It tells a tale of getting back at those who wronged them and the ways they'd go to do it. The story can go fast at times and slow in others. While much of what happens feels natural, it does leave a bit to be desired in terms of how quickly things happen. With the differences between Canon of Vengeance and Canon of Creation, there were a lot of plot points taken from the latter, yet still enough new to make it its own, especially at the end. That is, of course, in part due to the new characters.

In a way, it feels like Canon of Vengeance is meant to be the definitive plot of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, hence why certain plot devices and memorable moments are ripped from Canon of Creation instead of made fully new. It's not a bad thing, as what's done works well and further develops the philosophical depths the original wanted to have. For those who aim to play both storylines, however, it does spoil some plot points, like the ending, for each and can feel repetitive, especially when playing them one after another.

One Hell of a Time