When it comes to crafting creative new IPs, it’s no secret that, for some, Keiichiro Toyama comes to mind. From creating the foggy and horror-filled Silent Hill series to the stylistic and mind-bending Gravity Rush series, he’s done quite a bit with his career. When he left the now-defunct Japan Studio in 2020, Toyama turned to his Siren co-workers and launched a new studio: Bokeh Game Studio.

Revealed in 2021 at The Game Awards , Slitterhead marks the company’s first title and a return to the horror genre. It wouldn’t be like Siren or Silent Hill, however, but its own thing, with possession, monsters and action galore. A few glances here and there of gameplay showed its fresh take on action/strategy gameplay and intriguing world. Now, upon its release date, it begs the question: does Slitterhead live up to the hype or does it fall short?

Possessive Words

The narrative of Slitterhead takes place in Kowlong (inspired by Hong Kong's Kowloon) in the '90s and follows a sentient being called Night Owl/Hyoki that can possess any human and use them. The ones they can’t, called Slitterheads, are monsters disguised as humans that suck out brains. To fight off these creatures, Night Owl uses humans and Rarities, who are special individuals who can use different abilities and skills in combat.

As Rarities are introduced, we see Night Owl learn about the world from their eyes and experiences, both good and bad. In a way, it acts like an ensemble piece, juggling many characters at once and it works well, even if there are some that take a bit of a backseat. Furthermore, the story does take a few twists and turns, even if some are predictable. Still, it’s a solid narrative packed into Slitterhead, even if it trips up on some of its delivery.

Without going into spoilers much, there's an element of time-travel revealed rather early in the story. You’ll revisit levels and now have a different objective and goal to strive for. These usually boil down to beating a certain Slitterhead or multiple, but they all have varying outcomes. It's neat to see how they are executed, though some can be self-explanatory. Unfortunately, it’s a double-edged sword, given that everything now relates to time travel, and thus, dampens the impact of many story beats. This also extends to the pacing, which can feel rushed at times when introducing new things then drawn out at others when going over them.

Tag, You're It

Slitterhead’s gameplay is a mix of strategy and hack-and-slash similar to Final Fantasy XVI and God of War . It’s not super complex, but does require careful timing and strategy. The enemies in Slitterhead can be difficult, so experimentation is a must on the battlefield. What separates the title from other hack-and-slashes is that you can possess others on the battlefield. While they aren’t as powerful as Rarities, they can be used to get the jump on enemies from behind, block big attacks or act as fodder so you can unleash big attacks with your more powerful characters. It’s honestly a lot of fun just possessing random people and using them against these grotesque creatures.

On the subject of Rarities, these special people are where the magic happens in terms of combat. Each of them come with different weapons and abilities that can be used in combat. For example, Julee is quick and uses her powers to help those around her and get long-distance with her Blood Ripper and claws. Meanwhile, Edo is more up-close and personal with his fists and powerful attack boosts. You can choose two to bring with you on missions, so you can mix and match whatever style of combat you prefer. There are a handful of them, with each of them bringing something interesting to the table both gameplay-wise and story-wise. Unfortunately, they are introduced too early and quickly into the narrative, which does dampen their impact overall.

Outside of the combat, you’ll mainly be going around the city of Kowlong finding your next objective or chasing down Slitterheads. The city itself matches the dark and ombré tones of the story, flush with neon signs and apartment complexes. Even the music, done by frequent collaborator Akira Yamaoka , brings a chill-yet-fervent vibe that sets the tone quite well. You visit the city rather often and it's full of interesting characters like preppy businessmen and elderly women, all ripe for possession as you jump to and from signs above the crowds below. There's also challenges like special Slitterheads, finding Hyoki's Memories and even finding new Rarities in levels that add bits of replayability to levels.

Taking Control of The Situation