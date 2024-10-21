Every light has its shadow, as the saying goes. This saying can mean many things, whether it's said as a good or bad thing. SEGA’s long (and fast) running series, Sonic the Hedgehog, has been the light of the company's video games, having spawned numerous TV shows and movies. When it comes to a highlight of the series’ games, none can look past the 2011 platformer Sonic Generations. All that is left for Sonic Generations is to add its Shadow...which is exactly what SEGA and the Sonic Team did.

Related Sega Reveals SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS During PlayStation's State of Play Sonic Generations is coming back at last, but this time Sonic's longtime rival Shadow is getting in on the action too.

Relive and Learn

Close

Sonic X Shadow Generations brings the beloved title remastered for the latest consoles and adds a side story centered on the antihero Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow has had a prominent focus this year, given that the game is part of the 2024 Sonic the Hedgehog marketing campaign “Fearless: Year of Shadow.” His appearance has been seen in other games, but with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 bringing the likes of Keanu Reeves to voice the role, it's no surprise that Shadow is getting his overdue time in the spotlight.

With the two games, the stories themselves play into each other, as the events occur alongside each other. The blending between the two stories is subtle, since Shadow doesn’t have too big of a role in Sonic Generations, but Shadow Generations values the traditions set by its partner in crime. In other words, Sonic Generations ran so that Shadow Generations could run at the speed of sound. The story of Shadow uses what has been given and builds upon that structure, creating its own entity within that universe.

...Sonic Generations ran so that Shadow Generations could run at the speed of sound.

For those who haven’t played Sonic Generations, the game follows Sonic, alongside Tails, as they form an alliance with their past selves to restore their timelines back to where it was before. Both Sonics travel through 2D and 3D levels from previous Sonic games, which both commemorate the classic and modern playstyles of the series up until Sonic Colors. Shadow Generations relies on that same premise but adds levels from games up until 2022’s Sonic Frontiers. The stages continue the tradition of highlighting the iconic landscapes of the Sonic series. Shadow’s story focuses on his journey into the past in order to defeat his nemesis, Black Doom, whose paths have intertwined long ago.

Reach for the Stars

Close

Sonic X Shadow Generations has a similar structure in gameplay, with two acts per stage, but differs in additional missions, with Shadow having two per stage instead of three to four in Sonic. Sonic Generations has added missing chaos to the collectible Red Star Rings, which adds a new element to the remaster. Shadow holds off on the Red Star Rings and installs Collection Keys, which can also be found throughout the White Space. The layout of the White Space is vastly different as Sonic holds its 2D side-scrolling perspective, while Shadow boasts an open-world environment filled with obstacles and collectibles. It is reminiscent of Sonic Frontiers, which is a plus when it comes to integrating the more modern aspects of the series.

Shadow Generations is a different hybrid compared to Sonic Generations, as it introduces Doom Powers onto the scene. These abilities add a refreshing aspect and challenge the traditional style of the game, which works to its advantage. Shadow Generations hits the sweet spot when it comes to nailing action-packed and dynamic gameplay. There hasn’t been a Sonic title like Shadow before and if this marks where the series is aiming to go, you can be sure that it’s going to be one for the ages.

Shadow Generations hits the sweet spot when it comes to nailing action-packed and dynamic gameplay.

The level designs are more complex in Shadow, which isn’t a bad thing at all. In terms of difficulty, Shadow Generations scratches the surface of being hard, which is great. Sonic Generations has varying levels of difficulty, but Shadow finds itself to be on the lighter side of the spectrum. The reasoning behind this is the controls, as both games have slight differences in commands. Shadow doesn’t have the Drift and Light Speed Dash abilities that Sonic does, but instead has those for different Chaos Powers. One of the key differences is that while Modern Sonic uses Jump Dash, Shadow has Double Jump.

Escape From the City