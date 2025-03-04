Riding on the heels of their massively-successful co-op adventure It Takes Two, the winner of several awards including the Game Award for Game of the Year, Hazelight Studios and their director Josef Fares have finally released their next project. Another two-player co-op adventure, Split Fiction follows two aspiring writers as they are transported into the many worlds of their own stories, forced to work together as they find a way to escape the simulation they are now trapped in. The concept falls in line with past Hazelight projects: a two-person "Hero's Journey" following two distinct characters that butt heads and learn to work together and understand each other as they venture through a series of strange locations. The game continues to follow the previously-successful format and structure of It Takes Two, providing a familiar gameplay experience that is a near-carbon-copy of its predecessor. Thankfully, Split Fiction manages to recreate the fun and entertainment of their last game as well.

Just The Two Of Us...

As mentioned earlier, gameplay in Split Fiction follows the same structure as It Takes Two. Our two heroes start out with a few basic platforming abilities: a double jump, a midair dodge and a grappling hook. Every main level begins with each of the two characters being given two separate and different abilities, which the world of the surrounding level incorporates into mechanics and progression (and then are removed at the end of the level). In Split Fiction's case, this can range from shapeshifting into creatures that can travel through water to wielding a telekinetic whip that can lift and toss objects. The level design supports these mechanics well, exploring them to their full extent without overstaying their welcome or becoming repetitive.

The game continues to follow the previously-successful format and structure of It Takes Two, providing a very familiar gameplay experience that is a near-carbon-copy of its predecessor; thankfully, Split Fiction manages to recreate the fun and entertainment of their last game, as well.

The majority of the powers given to players are fun to play with, although I did feel like I was missing out a bit when playing as Zoe and watching Mio repeatedly gain more entertaining abilities than I did. In one level, Mio rides a dragon that can fly around and spray acid from its mouth, while Zoe's dragon is confined to rolling around on the ground and slowly climbing up leafy walls. It was still fun, but there was an imbalance of power and freedom in multiple levels.

Thankfully, no major task can be completed without the two players working in harmony, with a repeating goal of opening a door for another player with one ability, so they can enter a room where they do the same with theirs. There's also a lot of enjoyable platforming gameplay outside the level abilities that balances well, since both characters have the same moves.

There are also twelve unique "side stories" for players to find off the standard path, which transport characters to a smaller story separate from the level they're in. Finding and playing through these levels is a blast, as they are often less serious in tone and more experimental in gameplay and presentation. A personal favorite was a farm-based children's story about two pigs: one can fly using magical farts and the other can grow tall by turning into a giant spring. Avoiding any kinds of spoilers, the surprises in these side stories are fantastic and all of them are worth the 5-10 minute detour.

Journey Into Imagination

Fans of It Takes Two can expect the same style of campy and goofy dialog throughout Split Fiction (although it does land flatter since the game takes its story and worlds so much more seriously). It can be corny and sappy at times, with plenty of exposition and plot explanations along the way, but it gets the job done and doesn't get in the way of the tight gameplay.

It can be corny and sappy at times, with plenty of exposition and plot explanations along the way, but it gets the job done and doesn't get in the way of the tight gameplay.

Both the main-level and side-level stories are missing something that It Takes Two excelled in: memorable NPCs. Outside of bosses and enemies, it's difficult to name or even remember interacting with a single NPC throughout the entirety of the campaign. The lack of actual characters is strange, considering the whole idea of each level is experiencing a "story" written by one of the characters (although the lack of characters would explain why they haven't been published thus far). Split Fiction is also missing the explorable and interactive sections of levels that its predecessor excelled in, and has no mini-games outside the non-replayable side stories. It makes sense for the sake of the story not to include these, but the gap in content isn't really filled in anywhere, which is concerning for a game with double the budget and an extra $10 added to the price tag.

For a game about creativity and giving credit to the creations of artists, there are a lot of borrowed ideas in the game. Pretty much every level ability can be seen in another game, whether it be Marble Blast Ultra's rolling-ball platforming, Super Mario Odyssey's wall-climbing Pokios, or Tracer's dual-SMGs from Overwatch. There are plenty of other mechanics in shorter gameplay sequences and side stories that are also borrowed, with varying levels of reference to the original works they're recreating (one side-scrolling side story included running the entire 360 of a vertical loop, which then flashed "Gotta Go Fast!" on the screen). Additionally, several of the stories themselves pull from other stories that already exist. One side story recreates Dune's vibration-detecting sand worms, while another is reminiscent of the 2013 film Gravity. All of this being said, Hazelight does a great job of integrating these ideas into their own game, as well as exploring new ideas with them.

Science Fiction vs. Fantasy

Part of the reason the implementation of ideas from outside works is so evident may have to do with the lack of distinction in some of the environmental design. There are two types of levels in the game: fantasy, and sci-fi. The fantasy levels vary deeply, exploring the many subgenres of the space with new models and assets accompanying the various locales you adventure through. On the other hand, the sci-fi levels are pretty much entirely based in high-tech dystopian worlds and could easily be set in the exact same universe.

Sci-fi levels use the same dull modular architecture and infrastructure throughout, and will reuse in-world advertisements and other assets from other levels, making it hard to distinguish them from one another outside of the change in gameplay mechanics. It would have been nice to see other sci-fi subgenres explored other than "cyberpunk" and "space marines," especially when the fantasy levels boast so much more creativity and variety.