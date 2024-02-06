Key Takeaways Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League starts off strong with a well-presented prologue and charming performances, but its story quickly loses pacing and narrative cohesion.

The campaign is filled with repetitive missions, leading to a lack of handcrafted content and hindering the endgame experience. Gameplay and traversal also lack depth and variety.

The game's gunplay suffers from sameness and clutter, with unnecessary noise and visual elements that obscure the action. However, the overall presentation and performance of the game are solid.

Rocksteady burst onto the scene in 2008 with the smash hit Batman: Arkham Asylum. A masterclass in story and world building backed up by engrossing gameplay that made you truly feel like Batman, Arkham Asylum would spawn a franchise that many still hail as the finest superhero games ever created. Batman: Arkham Knight’s finality, however, left many wondering what Rocksteady would do next. What could possibly follow the Arkham series? Nine years later, we now have that answer. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the latest entry in Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse and couldn’t be more different from their previous titles. A co-op live service looter shooter, Suicide Squad has raised quite a few eyebrows since its initial announcement for both its genre and whether or not this ragtag group of anti-heroes could in fact kill the Justice League. Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League find the strength to slay the mighty heroes or is it just another doomed live service title?

Five years later...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Batman is back, metahumans are now a thing and the Justice League was established in the City of Metropolis. How? Doesn’t matter because Metropolis has been invaded by Brainiac who also managed to capture Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and Flash and subsequently brainwashed them. With no options left, Amanda Waller forcibly sends Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark into Metropolis to wipe out the Justice League and repel Brainiac’s forces before it’s too late.

Suicide Squad starts off strong in its opening hours with a prologue that sets up the squad, Waller and some members of the Justice League well enough. There’s certainly a sense of charm between the four leads thanks to some great performances by the cast and well-directed cutscenes. The story quickly goes off the rails by the halfway point, however, fully abandoning any sense of pacing and narrative cohesion. Unfortunately, like Anthem, Marvel’s Avengers, Destiny 1 and so many other live service narratives before, Suicide Squad sacrifices narrative ambition, world-building, emotional story beats,and character development to rush players towards the endgame.

The story fully embraces its one gimmick and that’s it. Suicide Squad is ultimately a plot about acquiring various MacGuffins to take down the Justice League’s members so that, in the endgame, you can then reuse the gadgets to take down generic enemies from Brainiac. The story may have worked had we’d gotten some decent characters, but all characters are left at a one-note surface level. The Squad themselves never evolve beyond their quirks (Harley is a goof, Deadshot misses his daughter, King Shark doesn’t understand humans and Boomerang is Australian), Waller merely yells and insults the Squad and Lex is a slimeball. Meanwhile, Rocksteady didn’t even try with characters like Rick Flag, Penguin or Poison Ivy, using them as mere vendors and generic quest givers.

Perhaps no characters were done dirtier than our villains who have been distilled into one-note caricatures. The Justice League feel shoved into a story that has little time to set them up or explore them. Considering only Batman has been well characterized with a quadrilogy of games, that’s a real problem as there’s no emotional connection or history to them. Perhaps no villain is done dirtier than Brainiac who barely makes an appearance and is ultimately only there as a catalyst to kick-off the live service.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s narrative’s strong start quickly collapses under the weight of its live service. It’s rushed, comes off as impersonal and often leads to unceremonious moments with little emotional weight. Like other live service narratives before it, Suicide Squad’s story was compromised to get players to the endgame as fast as possible.

A repetitive grind in a repetitive world

That feeling extends to Suicide Squad’s design. The campaign feels like one long tutorial as you leap across the rooftops of Metropolis from one mission to another in pursuit of cookie-cutter missions. Throughout the campaign you’ll fight for control of capture points, destroy crystals, capture and return in-peril citizens, guard plants and escort payloads ad nauseam. Pretty generic live service missions. The big problem is that these missions make up the bulk of the campaign. Outside a few missions, none of the campaign missions feel handcrafted, something that even Marvel’s Avengers and Anthem managed to provide.

That choice to build the campaign around such repetitive missions ultimately hurts the endgame, which endlessly copies and pastes the same missions from the campaign. It’s a complete disservice to the otherwise strong build-crafting available in the endgame. There’s a lot of interesting loadouts and combinations available out of the gate, something that other live service games have struggled with at their launches. It’s just unfortunate that this build-crafting isn’t paired with any interesting or fresh activities.

Gameplay follows a similar trajectory to the campaign. It starts off strong with quick, snappy gameplay and traversal that makes leaping across Metropolis’ rooftops and combating Brainiac’s purple spotted enemies fun and engaging at its surface level. Unfortunately, mechanics never evolve beyond the surface level, instead opting to throw more and more of the same three enemies into each combat encounter to the game’s detriment.

Traversal itself starts interesting with each of the four characters having their own method of getting around the city. Harley gets Batman’s grapple gun and a drone, Boomerang uses the Speed Force to phase to new areas, Deadshot gets a jetpack and King Shark can leap large distances. They’re all decent options, but they never evolve beyond their base use to become more useful in combat scenarios. You’re clearly supposed to use traversal in tandem with combat, but only Deadshot and Harley’s mechanics offer much utility in combat by allowing them to hover or hang suspended in the air. For all the ways players can build their loadouts, it’s odd that there’s no way to improve the efficiency or speed of traversal.

Clutter and noise

Gunplay also starts off strong, but like everything else, never evolves beyond the surface. The moment-to-moment gunplay is fun, but then you realize that every gun class feels the same to use. That sense of sameness extends to the four playable characters as well. Rather than embracing each of the character’s roots, Rocksteady has opted to just give all the characters guns even if it doesn’t make sense to their origins. For all the flack Marvel’s Avengers got, it at least managed to make each character feel unique and accurate to the source material.

What ultimately dooms Suicide Squad’s gunplay is that it devolves into a visual mess filled with unnecessary noise and clutter. The game throws large numbers of enemies at you constantly, numbers pop out of enemies in big and bold lettering, HUD elements litter the screen and your health pulsing on the screen when in danger obscures too much. There are options to tone down some elements, but it either doesn’t fix the problem or exacerbates the issues. The further you get into the game, the uglier it gets, and ultimately, the more unreadable any of the action becomes. At a surface level, there’s fun to be had, but the longer the game goes on, and the more enemies it throws at you, the less enjoyable the experience.

A stable live service launch

Rocksteady has always done a good job delivering a solid presentation and well-performing games, which mostly holds true for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The characters are generally well-presented with high-quality models and textures. Cutscenes in particular are amazingly presented with strong direction and facial animation. The rest of the game is pleasant enough to look at, though the continuous banter of the characters can get grating on the ears.

In terms of performance, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delivers a mostly stable framerate on PS5. The game does exhibit stuttering and slowdown when a lot of action crowds the screen, but it’s mostly locked to 60 frames-per-second. The experience has also been relatively stable with minimal bugs or glitches, something live service games are notorious for launching with. Suicide Squad’s visuals aren’t groundbreaking, but the game is pleasant enough to look at and runs well.

Closing Comments:

It’s been nine years since Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Knight, and after three Batman games in a row, it was clear Rocksteady wanted to try something different. On paper, a co-op Suicide Squad game should have been a winner and a logical extension of Rocksteady’s past work. In reality, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a mid-game that gets the surface elements right, but never goes any deeper to deliver anything meaningful or engaging to support its long-term ambitions. As a narrative game, it provides a strong start that ultimately sacrifices tension, characterization, emotional story beats and a proper ending just to rush players towards the endgame. As a live service title, the repetitive nature of the content and enemies hurt replayability long before the endgame even starts. As a third-person shooter, the mechanics are enjoyable enough, but they never evolve beyond what you get at the start. Add on horrific visual noise and screen clutter and you have gameplay that’s increasingly tough to enjoy as the game progresses. Finally, as a DC title, you may get to play as iconic characters, but Suicide Squad never delivers the fantasy of playing as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League works on a surface level, but look beneath the surface and there isn’t enough for story, live service, shooter or DC fans to properly enjoy long-term.