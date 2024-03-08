Key Takeaways SUMMERHOUSE offers basic settings adjustments but lacks substantial accessibility options.

SUMMERHOUSE, developed by Friedemann, sets out to carve its niche within the cozy game genre, but embarks on this journey with a somewhat unconventional opening. The game greets players with the developer's voice, a choice that, while personal, might detract from the immersive coziness some players seek.

Summerhouse's Key Features and Accessibility

The settings offer basic adjustments such as camera and zoom speed, alongside gameplay sound sliders for music, ambient sounds and game sounds. These features are appreciated, yet the game falls short on more substantial accessibility options, an area where there's room for improvement.

The language support is commendable, with options for English, German and Spanish speakers. Additionally, the inclusion of eleven save slots, including an autosave, provides ample opportunity to explore different settings within the game without losing progress on any of your other builds. This was nice, as the choice to be able to bounce around between saves and let your creativity guide you is important for games like this where your fun is dictated by how creative you can be.

SUMMERHOUSE's pixel art style stands out with its vibrant color palette, featuring deep blues and maize beiges that bring the environments to life. Some background elements can be distracting, however, like plants clipping through rocks (in the main menu screen, of all places), which slightly mars the otherwise beautiful scenery.

The music and natural soundscapes are a highlight, contributing significantly to the cozy atmosphere. The ambient noises, in particular, are soothing and enhance the overall experience. If you're the type that likes to turn your brain off, settle in and play a game without having to think much, you will appreciate the sound design in this game for that.

The game offers only four initial settings: mountain, prairie, city and desert. They're all beautiful, each with its unique challenges and aesthetics. Unfortunately, these aesthetics stop at the setting alone. The building blocks are the same no matter which setting you are building in -- this includes foliage. This stood out when we played on the desert setting, as there are cacti throughout the background of the map but none that you could actually put down as a building block -- a missed opportunity.

The building elements, from window blocks to greenery, interact nicely, but the lack of detail in the pixel art and some unexplained controls can be frustrating. The depth of field also creates perception issues, making it hard to discern whether elements are connected. Additionally, the building mechanics are straightforward, with easy undo options and smooth camera controls. The lack of clear objectives can leave players feeling aimless at times, though.

SUMMERHOUSE excels as a comfy, cozy builder, allowing for creative expression without much external direction. This aspect makes it ideal for players who relish crafting and building without strict guidelines. The lack of clear progression mechanics and some oddities, however, like power lines leading nowhere and unlabeled build menus, might confound those seeking a more structured gameplay experience.

Unique Features and Missed Opportunities

The game introduces intriguing mechanics, such as the chance to unlock special blocks through specific placements. The random nature of this feature can be both a source of delight and frustration, though.

The environmental designs are a mixed bag. The changing weather adds a dynamic touch to each level, but the uniformity of foliage across diverse biomes feels out of place. Moreover, the lack of UI customization options, particularly for taking screenshots, feels like a missed opportunity to enhance player immersion.

Closing Comments:

SUMMERHOUSE by Friedemann is a visually striking game that offers a serene building experience, perfect for players seeking a creative outlet without stringent gameplay mechanics. While it shines in its ambiance and artistic design, the game could benefit from more refined controls, clearer objectives and enhanced accessibility features. It's a game that won't necessarily consume hours of your time in one sitting, but will be a delightful escape for those who appreciate its laid-back, creative charm.