It’s hard to believe that the Tales series is celebrating its thirtieth year. Originally starting with Tales of Phantasia back in 1995, the beloved JRPG franchise has come a long way from its SNES days. It has been telling deep and impactful fantasy stories ever since, with the latest, Tales of Arise, revamping the entire formula for the better. With that said, while we’ve seen a large shift from the series, sometimes it’s best to go back to see what made the series great in the first place.

This is where Tales of Graces f comes into play. Originally released on the Nintendo Wii over fifteen years ago, Bandai Namco would go on to re-release this classic on the PlayStation 3 with huge improvements. After over a decade of stewing, we would finally get a remaster of the beautifully-crafted RPG with significant quality-of-life improvements we didn’t think we needed. Is this the remaster we were hoping for or is this another example of something that’s best left to be remembered fondly in our memories?

Cast of Characters that Overshadow the Protagonist

The story of Tales of Graces f is told through the lens of Asbel Lhant, a somewhat entitled protagonist who goes through a good chunk of his story regretting his rash childish decisions early on. After meeting a young and mysterious girl, Asbel somehow befriends the prince of the realm and gets into mischief, as children usually do.

Asbel is probably one of the worst protagonists the series has seen, rivaling that of Tales of Hearts’ Kor Meteor. He is one of the most gullible and self-righteous protagonists we’ve ever seen, being insufferable for a good chunk of the first half of the story. He does somewhat come into his own much later on, but having to stick with his frustratingly idealistic personality for most of the campaign just made us want to turn off his dialogue.

Fortunately, the same can’t be said about his companions, as most of them have their own unique quirks. Sophie does fall under the standard anime trope of a character with amnesia, but her story is far more interesting than anyone else’s. Cheria is a pure-hearted love interest who really shouldn’t be. Malik is a hardened battle veteran who kind of goes with the flow more than anyone. Hubert has far more depth than his brother and has actual motivations and reasoning behind his cold exterior. And, of course, Pascal is the wildcard. It’s a comically compelling ensemble that will have players far more invested in the story than the protagonist himself.

Holding Its Own After 15 years

When it was released back in 2009 (or 2012 in the west), Tales of Graces f had arguably the best combat system in a Tales game. Even to this day, it retains some of the best values that the Tales Studio used moving forward. It’s fast-paced and more reliant on skill and precision than simply button-mashing your way to victory.

Not having to worry about mana/TP was a breath of fresh air that the series more or less moved forward with, focusing more on gaining access to more CC points to be able to use higher valued skills. It’s all about combining normal attacks and Artes that cost CC points. CC is the number of actions you’re able to use while comboing an enemy before you need to take a breather.

There’s a greater focus on timing and dodging, as well, as it rewards the player with additional CC by doing so and obviously avoiding unnecessary damage. There’s still a block button, but there’s very little feedback when attacks will break your guard, making combat far more offensive than defensive in most situations. It strongly encourages you to rush into battle and burst down the enemy, instead of sitting back and waiting for them to attack.

Even after fifteen years, Tales of Graces f combat system remains one of the best in the series. While it doesn’t quite hold a candle to the more recent Tales of Arise, which just iterated and improved upon everything the series has learned over the last decade, even in 2025, Tales of Graces f feels and plays so smoothly.

New Player Experience

Bandai Namco could have very well just slapped together the old PS3 game and thrown it into the current generation, but they have made numerous adjustments and updates to make it a more modern experience. The remaster comes with a bevy of quality-of-life improvements. For example, there are now indicators for not only where to go, but timed events in the area.

There’s now an auto-save feature which comes massively handy for some of the more difficult encounters in-between save points. You run faster in the world now, have the ability to retry battles when failing them, enemy encounters can be turned off if you just want to go from point A to point B, there are more audio options, and there’s the inclusion of both English and Japanese voice acting for those with a preference.

On top of these fantastic features, the remaster comes packed with all the downloadable content released in the past. This mostly encompasses the huge array of costumes and accessories that can be equipped to the characters, but there’s other feature such as different BGMs, cards for the card mini-game, bonus skits and item packs to help you early in the journey.

The best feature, though, is without doubt the Grade Store being available right at the start of the story. This is a staple of the Tales series that allows you to make adjustments to various aspects of the game, from triple the amount of EXP you earn to double damage everyone does. Usually the amount of grade you earned by the end of the game is secretly tallied up, but now you have max Grade at the start. Some of the options are probably less advised to use as it will make the experience far easier in the long run, but it does give you warnings about which of the options you are able to toggle on and off in the menus after the fact.