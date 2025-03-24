If there’s one subgenre that has taken off over the last decade more than any other, it’s Souslike. These are games in the action-RPG bracket that have a strong focus on difficulty, variety in their combat and environmental storytelling. FromSoftware has been the king of the genre, producing some of the most memorable and well-crafted RPGs on the market, but there have been quite a few other properties that have taken inspiration and made a name for themselves. Nioh, Lies of P, Remnant and Black Myth: Wukong are just some examples that took the formula and created their own unique experience with it.

South Korean developer Neople, best known for Dungeon Fighter Online, are looking to carve their own place within the beloved genre with The First Berserker: Khazan. Featuring an anime-inspired art style with challenging bosses and a ripe world for exploration, while The First Berserker doesn’t innovate, it helps scratch an itch.

The Great General Khazan

Right from the get-go we’re thrown into the thick of things as a mysterious man is being hauled away a prisoner into the mountains. This is our protagonist, General Khazan, and we quickly learn that he was betrayed by the Emperor and thrown in chains. Luckily, a demonic force breaks him free in pursuit of finding a host, which ends up being an unlikely alliance.

The story itself is vague, with even the cutscenes that happen before and after missions amounting to quick snippets of bloodshed. It all really comes down to Khazan looking for revenge in this monster-filled world, and will travel through the Netherworld to get it, unraveling the conspiracy behind everything along the way. This story is definitely not the reason anyone will be playing The First Berserker as it’s boilerplate and rarely introduces any compelling characters.

High Difficulty Bosses, Low Difficulty Missions