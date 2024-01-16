Key Takeaways The Last of Us Part II Remastered faithfully retains the haunting and emotionally complex story, excellent performances, and immersive presentation of the original game.

While there are no new story expansions, the remastered version includes unfinished levels that provide additional context and characterization, although they don't contribute much to the overall narrative.

The addition of No Return, a new roguelike mode, adds a challenging and gratifying experience that tests players' skills in stealth, combat, and environmental understanding, making it a fantastic addition to the game.

The long wait for Naughty Dog’s first actual PlayStation 5 game remains unending. That’s not to say the studio hasn’t delivered anything for the latest PlayStation console to help with the wait. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brought Nathan Drake’s and Chloe Frazer’s latest adventure to PS5. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part I was a great, albeit pricey, remake of the 2013 classic. While the wait for Naughty Dog’s next game drags on, we do have one more re-release to enjoy: The Last of Us Part II Remastered. A remastered version of the 2020 critical darling, The Last of Us Part II Remastered promises a better-looking and performing version of the hit game alongside some new game modes, extra content and a more attractive price tag than Part I. Does The Last of Us Part II Remastered provide a solid reason to return to Seattle or can you stick to your PlayStation 4 copy?

The Last of Us Part II Remastered takes place four years after Part I, with Ellie and Joel living a peaceful life in Jackson County, Wyoming, though their relationship has strained over the years. That peace shatters one fateful night after the mysterious Abby arrives and commits an act that thrusts Ellie back into violence. Pursuing revenge to Seattle, Ellie sets into motion a series of events that will forever alter her and Abby’s lives.

Those familiar with The Last of Us Part II’s story won’t find anything new here. This remaster includes the same excellent narrative about the cycle of violence, revenge and the path to redemption that was so powerful back in 2020. While nothing has changed, the game is still powered by the same excellent script, performances and presentation that made the game such a storytelling powerhouse in the first place.

While the main game doesn’t get any new content, nor is there an included single-player expansion like The Last of Us: Left Behind or Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island, it does include some unfinished levels. While they don’t add much to the story, they provide some context into how Naughty Dog was approaching characterization for specific moments. They’re neat additions; they’re just not a proper story expansion.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s story is still the same emotionally complex story as the original release. That comes with all the many ups and a few downsides of the initial release. Clocking in at anywhere between 20-30 hours, The Last of Us Part II Remastered jam packs a lot into its campaign, sometimes too much. Pacing issues can drag the game down in a few spots, but ultimately do little to hamper the powerfully-delivered story.

Related Review: The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II is wrapped together in a gorgeous presentation that serves as Naughty Dog's PS4 swan song.

As a remaster, the nuts and bolts that made up The Last of Us Part II remain the same in The Last of Us Part II Remastered. The emphasis on survival and resource management, crafting and upgrading weapons and yourself, and utilizing a variety of stealth and combat tactics remain. Whether facing off against the Infected or humans, The Last of Us Part II provides an intense and mechanically-satisfying experience. While it would have been nice to get a new expansion with additional story, gameplay elements and combat scenarios, the base game’s levels remain as rich and fascinating to explore as the first time.

The beauty of The Last of Us Part II Remastered is that it's easy to hop in if you’re a previous player. On top of being heavily discounted if you own the PS4 version (only $10), you’ll also be able to import your save from the PS4 version to unlock New Game+ automatically, cheats and a bevy of extra content, including character skins and fun visual filters. While nothing earth-shattering, being able to replay The Last of Us Part II with a fully-upgraded arsenal, the infinite ammo cheat on and at an uncompromising 60 frames per second is a treat.

What adds tremendous value to The Last of Us Part II Remastered is No Return, a brand new roguelike mode. You’ll pick your character, survive a series of rounds, upgrade your equipment and battle a boss. Along the way, various rounds feature different modifications that might hinder you, your enemies or both. Successfully completing rounds rewards you with Parts, Supplements and Currency that can be spent in between rounds at safe spaces. You’ll spend Parts to upgrade your weapons, Supplements to upgrade your character and Currency to purchase weapons, ammo and crafting schematics.

What weapons and equipment you start with, and your initial playstyle, is heavily determined by your character. Ellie and Abby are unlocked by default, with Ellie serving as an all-rounder character and Abby focused on melee. From there, completing runs unlocks other characters like the stealth-focused Lev and equipment-focused Dina. Character selection is of utmost importance, particularly in early rounds, as who you choose dictates your playstyle until you earn enough Currency to unlock other weapons.

No Return stands as the ultimate test of the game’s mechanics. It’s a brutal game mode that’ll test your knowledge of stealth, combat, and understanding of the environments and enemies. Infected, Seraphites and WLF bring their strategies that’ll force you to alter your tactics. No Return can be a brutal game mode, yet it's gratifying as you learn and improve. While maybe not as deep as a traditional roguelike experience, No Return is a fantastic addition to The Last of Us Part II Remastered and shouldn’t be ignored. In fact, it would be amazing to see Naughty Dog expand on this mode in a hypothetical The Last of Us Part III and maybe even turn it into a co-op mode.

Naughty Dog went above and beyond regarding the presentation of The Last of Us Part II. As a swan song for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, the graphical fidelity was exquisite, and even now, it stands as one of the best-looking games ever made. The PS5 conversion only enhances the stellar presentation, delivering either a true 4K resolution or an uncompromised 60 frames per second. The same level of detail, brilliant performances and haunting soundtrack that made The Last of Us Part II the total package presentation-wise are all back. Naughty Dog’s technical work has always been industry-defining and the continuing excellence of The Last of Us Part II’s presentation through this remaster genuinely shows just how masterful the studio is.

Closing Comments:

The Last of Us Part II was a masterful game back in 2020. The haunting and emotional story, the morally-complex characters and themes, the blend of stealth and combat, the environmental storytelling, and the immaculate presentation all came together to deliver an extraordinary game that remains a conversation topic to this day. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a reminder of the original's excellence, and it’s a fantastic remaster that remains true to the original product, all while enhancing it in fantastic ways. The immaculate presentation of the original game is even better, thanks to bumps in resolution and performance. The ability to import saves enables owners of the PS4 game to go straight into endgame options like New Game+, Cheats and cosmetic options that provide a fun way to approach the game. The one significant new addition, No Return, is an excellent roguelike that will provide enough challenge for those seeking to master all the game’s mechanics. On top of all this, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a steal at $49.99 for new players and $9.99 for owners of the PS4 version. The Last of Us Part II was terrific in 2020 and remains just as amazing in 2024 as The Last of Us Part II Remastered.