The Legend of Heroes games seem to have been around since time immemorial. It can be a daunting series for newcomers looking for a place to jump in. Starting from the beginning and playing all the games is naturally the best answer, but not practical for most situations. The series does go through story arcs and last year's Trails Through Daybreak is a great starting point for newcomers. Not only is it the beginning of the Calvard story arc, but it was also a standout title in a year that was stacked with great games. Even with its lengthy completion time, fans wanted to continue the adventures of Van Arkride and his cohorts. And in just another week, they'll be able to when The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is released.

Poor Van Arkride can't ever catch a nap. Following the collapse of Almata, Elaine Auclair comes knocking on the door of Arkride Solutions at the crack of noon, rousing Van from his peaceful slumber. Van takes the job and he and Elaine are on the case to investigate a series of murders. This leads them to a man that can transform into a monstrosity, similar to Van when he transforms into the Grendel. The encounter ends poorly for them, but when Agnès Claudel arrives with the Edge of Tomorrow Machine Oct-Genesis, the Oct-Genesis activates, sending them back to an earlier part of the day, which allows them to make better decisions. Later on, Swin Abel and Nadia Rayne arrive at the Arkride Solution office, which allows Arkride Solutions to address multiple issues at once in different areas.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II includes a large cast of playable characters, many of whom will be familiar to those who completed its predecessor. Van Arkride is still the main character, but there's an interesting approach to ensure that all characters get their day in the sun. Chapters are split into two parts, which can be played in the order of the player's choosing, as the two parts are meant to be happening concurrently in different areas. One of these parts has the player controlling Van and whichever of his colleagues are around at the time. The other part has the player controlling a party that could be described as substitute spriggans, which are a party composed of characters that do not include Van.

The Legend of Heroes games are known for being heavy on story development and Trails Through Daybreak II shows no indication of breaking that tradition. Chapters begin and end with lengthy dialogue heavy cutscenes, bringing the player up to date on what is currently happening, often showing brief flashbacks. Fans of the franchise are used to this, and presumably enjoy it, but such an emphasis on story building may make this not the best game for those looking for something to complete over the weekend. This is especially true if the player is the type to seek out every event in the area, including the 4SPG quests (more on those later). After the initial cutscene starts the level, there could be a significant amount of time before the player wraps up everything they wish to do before they advance the story forward. It doesn't make for a quick game, but it's one of the more personally-enjoyable aspects of this franchise.

Action Or Turn-Based? Yes

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II has a battle system that includes real-time action and turn-based combat. The Field Battle system is there for fans of action games, allowing the party to run about freely, mowing down weaker enemies and seeking out treasure. A feature that has been added to the Field Battle is the Cross Charge, which is a powerful counterattack. To activate the Cross Charge, a prompt will briefly appear when a dodge is perfectly timed. Hitting this correctly will switch the active character after delivering a powerful attack.

For more powerful enemies, such as boss battles or tougher field enemies, a Command Battle will commence. This is a turn-based battle style, which allows the player to control all the abilities of their full party in an orderly fashion. This is the preferred approach for fans of turn-based RPGs and can also be activated by deploying shards when an enemy is stunned to gain a tactical advantage. Cross Charge isn't available in Command Battle, but it does have its own team attack. Getting close to another character can trigger SCLM, and then by using a shard boost near a stunned enemy, the two characters can unleash a devastating EX Chain. Action versus turn-based has been a big debate in the RPG community lately and this is a game that successfully utilizes both.

Arkride Solutions is never too busy with the main story quest to ignore the various 4SPG quests posted on bulletins. These are optional quests that can entail any number of tasks that people need taken care of by someone between handling it themselves or going to the police. Sometimes it may lead to a battle, but usually it involves tracking down an item or person or perhaps trying to deal with a business rival. These activities can significantly increase the timer, but are worth doing as they can lead to some lucrative rewards and improve the overall grade of Arkride solutions. But most importantly, they tend to expand the world in an interesting way and are enjoyable uses of time. These can also shift Arkride Solutions' alignment in the direction of Law, Grey or Chaos, depending on how the player chooses to resolve a given issue.