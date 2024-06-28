Key Takeaways Real-time/turn-based hybrid combat system

Extensive customization options and new mechanics

Impressive world-building and dedication to the fictional setting

There are few JRPG series that have not only managed to withstand the strain of time, but have done so with an almost-stubborn resistance to change for change's sake. The likes of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest can skirt the perils of overhauling their gameplay via the obvious fact that each respective entry is standalone. No real continuity between games shared; fans able to pick, choose and argue over their preference on what might be considered the best direction for such series. In the case of Nihon Falcom, though -- arguably one of Japan's other veteran developers in the genre, outside of the more mainstream bubble -- while that same commitment to staying with what works is present, so too is there a notable riskier insistence that within the studio's Trails sub-series there is a continuity to consider.

Admittedly, Trails has always been one of those cases of a franchise whose first forays into a new setting/locale/cast of characters -- commonly referred to as the series' "arcs" -- are predominantly friendly to complete newcomers. I say predominantly as there's always that nagging smidgen of a suggestion that, yes, technically you can approach each arc as its own self-contained tale...but...knowing what those occasional references, call-backs and cameos may refer back to will elevate things. Offering meaningful context to this vast, grand, ever-expanding/ever-evolving fictional world Falcom continues to delve into.

Trails Through Daybreak -- in what will be the start of the fourth arc, the "Calvard Arc," in the Trails timeline -- does in a lot of ways follow much of the same path that Sky, Zero and Cold Steel trod in their own respective first entries. Daybreak is the most trodden of well-trodded paths when it comes to its basic set-up and progression within each chapter. Whisked away as we are further East in the fictional continent of Zemuria to the nation of Calvard. A setting that while has only been muttered in passing plot purposes in prior titles, carries a similar template in what it is the player is required to do.

Dawn of A New Day

But here lies the crucial detail. Not only does Trails Through Daybreak serve as the basis for the start of a new tale, but for the series as a whole, the start of what might be Trails' first major step away from tradition. Namely, that the series' turn-based combat now has a real-time aspect to it -- a debutant for the series, if not for Falcom as a developer given their other renowned series, Ys, and its ties to a more real-time focused style of play. For all the familiar traits and the reminders that there still lies a fundamental formula to how these games play out, it's where and more importantly what Falcom have injected into proceedings this time,that prove once again -- even in its twelfth entry -- the Trails name represents some of the best turn-based gameplay of any RPG series still going.

Even if the presentation -- and occasionally, an over-reliance on series standard tropes and cliches to help see its narrative through to the next pivotal moment -- can at times risk smearing what inventiveness and intriguing alternate takes the studio bring here, Falcom just about pull through with yet another delightful and entertaining entrant to the Trails series.

Evidently, it's the combat where that joy (and perhaps in part, relief on top given the extent to which changes have been made) is at its most effective. That the interplay between real-time attacks and turn-based strategy is so seamless is one thing. It's the changes to both combat, as well as how characters in your party are tailored via the revised Orbment customization, that may well end up usurping Cold Steel III as the Trails entry where gameplay isn't just satisfying to work out in the moment. But best of all, is something you happily revisit, return to and spend ample battles bettering one's skills at. A gameplay loop you dedicate time towards not because you have to, but because you want to.

Whether it's the inclusion of a combo meter -- an accompanying damage multiplier that increases the higher one can rack up successive strikes during a party's turn -- the fact that equipping certain elemental moves/abilities can in turn provide helpful boosts/buffs/probabilities on particular traits being enabled (referred to as Shards in this case). And more surprisingly, Daybreak's -- on the surface -- dangerously-risky retooling of both S-Crafts and the Break system from prior games (now labeled as Stun percentage) yet losing none of the synergy and "greater than the sum of its parts" energy past entrants have excelled on. Falcom needn't overhaul as much as they have, but the result is nothing less than another clever orchestration of combat less as an ordeal, but rather an intricate puzzle to work out.

A Break From Tradition

It's astonishing just how quickly you're on-board with the changes Falcom and Trails Through Daybreak employ. And I'm not even talking about the implementation of real-time movement or indeed, the subtler shake-ups with how buffs and character positioning/interlinking come into play. Even smaller touches and those that some may pass off as completely irrelevant only add to the newfound sense of rhythm. The way character profiles are presented to one side of the interface, the fact getting in and out of battles is as snappy and as fluid as it's ever been. The way elemental attacks especially, in so far as their presentation, seem touched up and injected with more "umph!" to them.

The real-time factor may well be playing its part, but the fact that combat in Daybreak comes across livelier just makes the gameplay at the heart of it all that more satisfying to engage with. And this is coming from someone who respects the enclosed, methodical positioning that has defined this series -- a system that seemingly reached its delightful apex in 2019's Trails of Cold Steel III. It was a risky play, but Falcom have succeeded at convincing me that...yes...new ideas and fresh ways to look at the series' combat (great as it is) can work. The only small complaint (but one that isn't exclusive to combat) being that Daybreak's desire to be even more ambitious-stroke-over the top with its flashiness does take its toll on the frame-rate. S-Break moves and even some regular Craft attacks finding the presentation fall below the expected 60FPS mark. It's by no means a deal-breaker, but it is an unfortunate reminder that even Daybreak's ambitions on reinvention do come at a small, albeit temporary, cost on the technical side.

Decisions, Decisions, Decisions

Baffling as it may be that an entry like this -- in a series such as Trails, which isn't exactly known to be a technically complex experience -- can still show unwarranted inconsistencies. As much as Falcom's presentational skills have been beefed up somewhat in Daybreak -- cutscenes and the general look of proceedings sporting somewhat of a sleeker edge to their otherwise unchanged attire. How much weight or relevancy you place on such a trait is entirely down to your own personal judgment. For someone who is adamant on gameplay trumping all, Daybreak does more than enough for these small nuisances to quickly subside.

Because it's outside of combat -- the role-playing elements eventually leading back to the signature customizing of Orbment load-outs -- where Falcom again prove that Daybreak's changes to the norm are not without reason. For this time, choosing which Quartz to assign and attack/support types to prioritize for specific characters, brings with it the added bonus of what are dubbed Shard Skills. Essentially acting as supportive buffs and opportunities to swing battles somewhat in one's favor.

The strategy here lies in figuring out how best to organize the tools at your disposal. Whether it's better to be someone with a myriad of Shard Skills -- albeit of minimal benefit -- or go all-in on certain elemental classes. While Trails has always had some form of min-maxing (to the point of comically ending up with over-powered members of your party in one or two stats), Trails Through Daybreak reframes this by asking where specifically these boones should be placed. Offensively, defensively, in conjunction with some other probability? Unlocking new slots, Quartz types and higher-level skills remain, but in conjunction with the desire to get better at the tracking of combos and racking up damage in a single turn, there's always that temptation to favor skills of the same class or elemental type over those that are simply more powerful by default. And it's that ongoing balancing of priorities where Daybreak's customization shines.

The Greater Yonder

It's only because there's so much to dissect and talk about when it comes to the very many combat and customization changes, that for everything else going on in the game, Daybreak is left to casually return to the same relative formula fans of the series will have now been accustomed to. Each chapter taking place in a specific corner of Calvard -- story beats reached by way of completing main objectives and missions, with optional objectives and side quests provided should you wish to engage with them. For anyone who's played any Trails game in the past decade, Daybreak's sequencing of events is both recognizable and untouched.

There is some attempt to feign originality in this department, rspecially with how side quests are dished out. An allegiance-like morality system split three ways between Law, Grey and Chaos may sound intriguing, but given its irrelevancy to both the main plot and as much your own levelling as a character, the idea comes across as little more than window dressing. The consolation, as it often is for any Trails game, is that the introduction of a new nation to get immersed in naturally lends itself to an ample amount of world-building. Again, another case where personal priorities will dictate how well it lands, but there's something about the dedication to Calvard as a fictional setting with history, infrastructure, tales to tell and so forth, that keeps one happily seeing one story cutscene transition into the next.

Admittedly, the plot in its opening may suggest that it'll be settling for reliant tropes when it comes to hunting down/finding a set number of McGuffings. All the while stopping a seemingly shadowy group/cult from utilizing said devices for their own ends. But to the game's credit, the story eventually leads to interesting moments further down the field. Even if said moments do require one to reach at least the half-way point before the game reveals its intentions to play things differently this time. It helps, though, that Van Arkride is the kind of lead protagonist you can so quickly get on-board with. A carefree confidence, morally-grey stance and generally a maturer edge to his outlook, already sporting many hallmarks that may well crown him the new favorite when it comes to Trails leading protagonists, in many a series fans' eyes.

Closing Comments:

Nihon Falcom needn't have gone about overhauling things as radically as they have. But with a newfound energy and purpose to its real-time/turn-based hybrid of a premise, as well as a bountiful amount of new and returning mechanics to experiment with, Trails Through Daybreak is nothing less than another fantastic reinvention for what was already some of if not the best turn-based combat in any JRPG series. Aided on top by that familiar dedication to player customization, intriguing world-building and that ongoing desire to spend a bit longer in getting the most out of the systems on show. Countless entries later, Trails continues to prove itself as one of the most satisfying and engaging role-playing experiences available. It wasn't exactly begging for such reinvention, but with The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, Nihon Falcom's opener to the Calvard arc is as close to perfect a new chapter, as you can possibly get.