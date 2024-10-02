The Legend of Zelda series holds a residence in the hearts of many gamers Being one of Nintendo’s most successful franchises, the standard of entries has become increasingly high, given that the latest installments, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, have been met with critical acclaim. The games mostly follow Link, a young Hylian, on his quest to save the Hyrule princess, Zelda, from the grasp of the evil demon king, Ganon. Every iteration provides players with a new perspective and style of the traditional plot line…that is until Echoes of Wisdom came along.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom turns the tables and has players control Princess Zelda, who was rescued by Link, who unfortunately disappears into the Still World, leaving Zelda to take the reins. The Still World ravages its way across the land of Hyrule, causing mysterious rifts to appear, which brings forth a new set of challenges to a once-thriving environment. It's up to Zelda and her trusty fairy, Tri, to journey throughout Hyrule to repair the rifts and rescue those stuck inside.

Nintendo is still the publisher behind this title, but the only difference is that it's developed alongside the team at Grezzo, whose work is notable within The Legend of Zelda series. For those of you who can already tell due to the toy-like character designs, Grezzo was behind the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Similarly, this game takes that unique art style and brings a new journey to life. Given the positive reviews of the remake, it’s worth noting that Nintendo gave the studio an opportunity to tell a story that breaks the traditional storyline of the beloved series and it pays off beautifully.

Tri Something Traditional in a New Way

Close

Echoes of Wisdom doesn’t entirely reset the standards of its predecessors, but simply brings different elements from other titles into play. It boasts its dungeon crawling and key item progression as well as adds the wickedly-fun problem-solving mechanic from Tears of the Kingdom. Tri’s powers create echoes of items and creatures, which you can cast using the Tri Rod. While it is odd to not be slashing your sword at enemies the whole time, it's nice to take a backseat and watch echoes do the job for you.

When it comes to the echoes feature, it's captivating to use throughout Hyrule provided that you have the best items and creatures. Most of them will be learned as the story goes on and it's entirely up to you to figure out the best ways to use them. Similar to Tears of the Kingdom, there isn’t one way of going through obstacles, which is one of the prominent positive remarks of the last installment. Innovation is something that Nintendo has been keen on bringing to the forefront when it comes to its games and so it's nice to have that option be featured in another Zelda title.

For those who miss Link, the game doesn’t lose its sights on him, since he does have a part within the story itself. This is Zelda’s story through and through, which Nintendo delivers on excellently by valuing the heroic, iconic storyline of the series, but not necessarily putting Zelda directly into Link’s story. Zelda does take after Link with regard to the usage of the Swordfighter form, which allows players to temporarily wield a sword and battle enemies. Personally, it's easy to forget that Zelda isn’t Link, considering that the world itself captures your attention more than who is leading the game.

This is Zelda’s story through and through, which Nintendo delivers on excellently by valuing the heroic, iconic storyline of the series, but not necessarily putting Zelda directly into Link’s story.

A New Breath to the Wildlands of Hyrule

Close

As the past Zelda titles have shown, the land of Hyrule is vast, spanning across about five different regions to explore. The freedom you have when it comes to tackling each region is held back, but due to the progression of the story it doesn’t deter the thrill of journeying across the different landscapes. Something that's expertly done in Echoes of Wisdom is the musical composition, which pairs fittingly with the stylized worlds. The series always brings great tunes to go along with the different areas like Eldin and Gerudo, which bolster a rhythmic intensity that values drums and orchestral elements.

The added excitement of adventure is brought with its use of new enemies and echoes to collect, some of which will make all the difference in your quest. The use of the bed becomes an added step before entering a battle and the water block (yes, this is actually an echo) waves goodbye to my worries of not making up a high wall. The range in which these echoes can be used is shocking. Looking back at Tears of the Kingdom, the game's mechanics walked so Echoes of Wisdom could run.

With this being said, the game does run into some technical errors, with one primarily seen with the frame rate. There are times that the game slows down, but it's only for a few seconds. While it was a glaring aspect in the beginning, over time it doesn’t become a huge damper on the experience. Honestly, given the expansive quality of the game, it shouldn't dissuade players from exploring the vast world of Hyrule.

Becoming a Hyrule Warrior (Alongside Your Echoes)