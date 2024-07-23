Key Takeaways The Star Named EOS offers a visually stunning and emotionally impactful experience.

The game lacks gameplay direction and assistance with puzzles.

The hand-drawn visuals, music, and storytelling add depth to the overall immersive quality.

A picture can say a thousand words, as the saying goes. Sometimes, these pictures are easier to dissect than others, depending on the type of person you are. Pictures can transport you, metaphorically, providing a sense of emotion that can have an effect on you. When it comes to The Star Named EOS, players live inside a painting, traveling from picture to picture and discovering the mystery behind the photos left behind.

The Star Named EOS was developed by Silver Lining Studio, a Taiwanese indie game studio that made its gaming debut with Behind the Frame in 2021. The game was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, praising its artistic style and movie-like visuals. The Star Named EOS is a picture-perfect example of the studio sticking to their style and delivering a beautifully hand-drawn world. The game is published by PLAYISM, a company that distributes and localizes indie games worldwide.

The story follows Dei who, as a child, receives letters with memorable pictures from his traveling mother. One day, he sets off on a journey to discover the truth about his mother and the past. Through the gameplay, you recreate your mother’s snapshots by solving puzzles, which will give you the items needed to do the photo justice. With the voice of your mother deep within you, you’ll discover familiar places and learn about her life as you progress further into the game.

The Silent Treatment

The character, Dei, doesn't bring a lot of sentimentality other than a few lines reminiscing about the times with his mother. The voice work only stems from Suzie Yeung (Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake), who does a great job with setting a tone for the atmosphere, which does help when the main character doesn’t speak. Hearing a voice is soothing in a way when playing the game, given the heartfelt connotation surrounding it. For a considerable amount of the game, you are by yourself solving puzzles, so there's a sense of independence there.

Speaking of which, the game does have a lack of help when it comes to puzzles. Some puzzles range from putting pictures together to more complex challenges, all of which are discovered on your own. There’s a level of freedom as to what you can find in the game, a lot of which is through clicking around and seeing what happens. With the game being a point-and-click title, there isn’t much variety as to what you can find. The title doesn’t have a hint button or instructions as to how to solve a puzzle, which can make some elements of it less enjoyable.

When it comes to gameplay, The Star Named EOS has a bit of trouble with taking off to the stars. There were two times during my playthrough that the game glitched, one of which had me closing the software and having to start the chapter again. The other time seemed like a glitch, given that the answer couldn’t be found around the room, but through trial and error. Some of the puzzles are fun to solve and the gameplay lends itself nicely at points in the game.

Photographic Memories

As previously mentioned, Silver Lining Studio is known for their hand-drawn style and movie-like visuals, which in the case of The Star Named EOS, is on full display. The game has an enriching sense of identity with its captivating environment that's full of color. There are a few times when I felt transported into the picture and was in awe of the details of the scenery. The team nailed the color schemes and animation in those key moments, which truly brought a valuable quality to the overall story. For an indie game, the hand-drawn visuals are masterful and worth witnessing with your own eyes.

The Star Named EOS has a meaningful story that pulls at your heartstrings when it works. You can understand the relationship between Dei and his mother through Dei’s eyes, which helps build character for both of them. The game itself isn’t long, so there isn’t a lot to unravel from it. The script behind the game adds a level of symbolism that helps craft the story being told. With the scenery, the meaning behind the words develops another layer of imagery.

One of the highlights in this game is the musical score. A big shout-out to the composers Bo-Xun Lin, Paul Su, Xinevsky, and Lord Kevinsky, who crafted the beautiful compositions heard in The Star Named EOS. The scores feature a full-fledged orchestra, which brings the music to life. It’s breathtaking at times to see the hand-drawn environment matched with the scores in the background. Talk about tugging at your heartstrings!

There's a lot to think about when it comes to The Star Named EOS. The sense of symbolism plays heavily within the game and while the gameplay may feel difficult at times, there’s an intention behind it. Piecing together the old snapshots of your mother’s life to reconnect with her is an emotional experience. The developers knew this and made it possible to live within that world with its excellent score and visuals. When it comes to innovation, the game does a good job of crafting authentic puzzles for each place you go to.

Closing Comments:

The Star Named EOS delivers on creating a world basking in colorful delight, but is shadowed by a lack of gameplay direction. For those who don’t mind the look past that, the game is sure to please those who love an atmospheric experience within the world. With captivating music and animation, The Star Named EOS brings forth a story that's told through its character and design.