Key Takeaways Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip offers silly humor, fun platforming, exploration, and mini-games, creating a true sandbox experience.

While the game starts strong, it may run out of steam with mindless busywork and minor annoyances like camera angles and constant menuing.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip is a love letter to mascot platformers, providing a memorable, action-packed romp that focuses solely on fun.

It may be hard to believe, but before GTA III burst on the scene and offered gamers a chance to truly exist in an open-world sandbox, the concept of a truly open world with no loading screens or rendering was a pipe dream at best. So when Rockstar showed the world that it was not only possible, but there was an insatiable hunger for games like this, plenty were keen to jump on the bandwagon.

In The News Kingdom Hearts IV Unlikely For Summer Game Fest, Hints Geoff Keighley The Summer Game Fest host has told Kingdom Hearts fans not to get their hopes up.

You had copycats gunning for the same audience with Saints Row, True Crime and The Getaway. And equally, you had more silly and irreverent titles like Simpson's Hit and Run offering kid-friendly alternatives to quell the anger of rampaging Karens everywhere. But these GTA-esque romps have been pretty few and far between since then. And it's something that Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip aims to remedy, in the silliest, zaniest way imaginable. But is it worth your time? Well, let's find out in our Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip Review, conducted on PC.

Too Cool For School

If you're someone who isn't all that academically inclined, you'll be all too familiar with the concept of Summer School. Something our titular character, Tiny Terry, is all too keen to avoid. As far as he is concerned, if he achieves unprecedented levels of fame, grades simply won't matter. I guess he must have been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Terry aims to grab that fame with both hands by driving his humble little car into space. This seems impossible because it's a little taxi shaped like a shoe, but through the power of turbo upgrades, anything is possible.

This simple premise is the foundation upon which the wacky world of Sprankelwater is built, and in terms of narrative, it's essentially an open world sandbox collect-a-thon, punctuated by surreal and wacky encounters with the colorful cast of characters that call this town home.

Related Review: XDefiant Does this mishmash of Ubisoft franchises coalesce into a great FPS experience or is this another trend-chasing game destined to be shut down?

Honestly, in terms of storytelling, it's about as shallow as a kid's paddling pool, but when playing a game like this, where the happy-go-lucky vibe and accessible gameplay drive you forward, all you really need is a simple and easily understandable goal to nudge you onward, and the need to collect enough junk to modify your car works just fine.

Then, when the monotony of simply collecting junk and money around the map kicks in, there's usually someone around town who will have you participate in a fun mini-game, send you on a side quest or a stupid gag to give you a chuckle before you go about your business again.

It's a perfect blend of the immature and irreverent comedy you'll find in games like Turnip Boy Robs A Bank, or Frog Detective, married with the focus on fun and whimsy present in games like Lil Gator Game. If you're looking for something profound or deeply affecting, you're barking up the wrong tree. But if you're looking for silliness in abundance, this is just the ticket.

The Epitome Of Unadulterated Fun

Watching a man literally burn to a crisp while sunbathing or bankrupting a man due to your addiction to Beach Fries is fun and all, but these little moments wouldn't be all that fun and whimsical if it wasn't facilitated through satisfying gameplay. But thankfully, the gameplay here feels like a throwback to the golden age of mascot platformers, filtered through the lens of open-world GTA games.

It's a pocket-sized open world, a trend that seems to be all the rage currently due to the success of games like A Short Hike, Lil Gator Game and many more. Due to both the quality and intentional jankiness of Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, it cements itself as a wonderful indie open world in its own right.

It's one of those games where you feel like you're losing brain cells just by playing, yet you can't seem to pull yourself away because the moment-to-moment gameplay is so satisfyingly stupid. Which is a feeling that's comparable with games like Simpson's Hit and Run, which undoubtedly serves as inspiration here.

Runs Out of Steam

It would be wonderful to leave it there and say that this is an all-thrills, short and sweet adventure. But in truth, it kind of runs out of steam before the player gets to the end of proceedings, despite there initially being a cavalcade of things to do, with the freedom to engage in whatever tickles your fancy.

By the closing stages, you'll be aimlessly wandering the little map, hoping and praying you happen to come across a cluster of junk parts that will push your car that little bit further. This essentially sees the action flip from laugh-a-minute playtime to mindless busywork, which serves as a means to an end. This is a real shame, as the emergent sense of freedom from the outset is a joy to behold.

Couple this with some minor foibles like a lack of an easy way to toggle between your main tools, forcing you to menu every time you need to switch from a Shovel to a Wrench, for example. Or the fact the camera angle when inside buildings is borderline nauseating, and you have a game that comes out the blocks fast, but begins to show its flaws the longer things play out.

Closing Comments:

There are so many games in the zeitgeist that focus on offering the most realistic or the most refined and polished experience on the market, but often this can be to the detriment of fun. Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip knows this all too well, focusing solely on bringing the fun factor. It's a love letter to successful mascot platformers of old while offering some much-needed fan service to the kid-friendly GTA-clone sub-genre that gave us The Simpsons Hit and Run and Lego City Undercover. It's not a game that's going to change your life, but it's a wonderful, action-packed romp that just might make a lazy afternoon a little more memorable.