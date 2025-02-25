Two Point Museum is one of those games that will suck up your entire day and you have no idea where it went. The loop of getting new displays to show guests, raking in the money and customizing how your museum looks is exciting, especially for simulation fans. Unfortunately, there are roadblocks on your path to museum dominance. Repetition does set in after a while, some of the money management can be confusing and a few goals that are asked of you can be difficult to overcome. Do these stumbling blocks spoil the overall enjoyment of Two Point Museum, though?

Related Review: Two Point Campus Two Point Campus is another winner from Two Point Studios and we can't wait to see what profession they bring their unique simulator style to next.