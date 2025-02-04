Virtua Fighter 5 was first released in 2007 on consoles and has received various updated versions as time went on in the form of Virtua Fighter 5 R and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. But now it has finally come to PC players with its newest version, titled Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for a whole new generation of PC players to experience the game. For the 30th anniversary of the series, SEGA has released this new version to give fans another version of this classic game while they wait for the newest entry to make its debut.

Bringing Back the Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is the PC port of the PlayStation 4 version of the game released in 2021, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. If you have played the PlayStation 4 version, you’ll have a solid grasp on what to expect from Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. This is a version that leaves out multiple game modes from the original and focuses solely on being a new and updated version of the game for players to battle each other online. You can expect to see the faces of your favorite characters making their return. There are nineteen characters total with various outfits and customization options, all having their own unique styles to master and learn throughout your fighting journey. There are also updated visuals, the ability to now play the game at 60 FPS and Rollback Netcode to give players an even more solid experience.

If you are unfamiliar with the Virtua Fighter series, this isn’t a bad starting point for finding out what the game is all about. This is a fairly unique fighting game that's more grounded than other 3D fighting games like Tekken. Virtua Fighter is a three-button fighting game where you have the standard Punch, Kick and Block buttons in combination with directional inputs. The series does quite a bit with such a simple setup, making it easy to learn, but still a challenge to master. It's a compelling game for newcomers and veterans alike, relying on the skill to learn and adapt quickly without the crutch of too many tools at your disposal. Flashy combos are harder to pull off and will require practice, while every fight has the chance to be intense and difficult.

Bare Bones and Intense Fighting at its Best

This game may be nearly twenty years old at this point, but it's almost timeless in how it plays. With everything being easy to learn and still a challenge to master, it's hard not to fall in love with it all over again. Matches are quick, intense and still grounded in reality while being like a cheesy action movie. One of the best parts of the Virtua Fighter series is how fast-paced and simple it is. You don’t build up super meters, use EX attacks or have anything akin to what Tekken or Street Fighter brings to the table. Seeing Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. make its way onto PC with the new balance and netcode changes is a breath of fresh air for those seeking a challenging, fun and simple fighting game.

Rollback netcode being integrated is also probably one of the best additions to Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O, making each match reliable and entertaining. It can’t fix every connection issue, though, as there will be hiccups and issues along the way, but it does make the online experience less frustrating the longer you play and fight against players further away or ones that have a somewhat unreliable internet connection. On top of the rollback netcode being implemented, there's also a balance patch to give veterans of the new changes to look forward to. These aren't anything groundbreaking, but still welcome and give everyone a chance to take a look and learn something new with the game.