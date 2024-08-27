Key Takeaways Visions of Mana delivers a charming, nostalgic experience with memorable characters and an engaging story.

The Mana series is one that has been cherished by many RPG lovers, but left behind by the times. The legacy of the past titles like Secret of Mana or Trials of Mana can be felt in any RPG today. Visions of Mana, the first mainline game in the series since 2006, while a bit rough around the edges, can stand side-by-side with its predecessors, as it delivers a quality experience from start to finish.

Revealed at The Game Awards 2023, Visions of Mana was planned to be the first return of the mainline Mana series in over 17 years, so the stakes were high not only to meet, but to exceed those before it. The game would act as both a return-to-form for Mana as well as a welcoming in for newcomers. Square Enix, hot off its heels with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI, let newcomer Ouka Studios develop the title and bring the Mana series back to life.

Once Upon a Time…

The story of Visions of Mana revolves around the newly-appointed Soul Guard Val as he brings Alms of various elements to the Mana Tree. Without giving away too much, the journey takes some twists and turns that change the narrative in interesting ways. In our preview , we mentioned that we hoped for risk-taking and the full game does just that. While some may feel a dragged on or cut too short, it adds much-needed intensity to the story. Still, Visions of Mana juggles a variety of genres and takes them on rather well, with all hitting the marks intended. The Teen rating may tone down some of those themes, but they work regardless and add complexity and depth to what would’ve been a cut-and-dry story.

Of course, the story would be nothing without its characters and Visions of Mana delivers up great ones. The main party, especially, are highly memorable and unique in both their personality and performance. For example, Palamena, a rebellious yet pristine princess speaks with alliterations, commonly having lines where two or more words start the same. Meanwhile, Careena is a loudmouth brash one-winged half-dragon with a Georgia country accent. Yes, they may seem outlandish when read but, in-game, they shine and work great with the group. On that note, the bonding of the Alms in the party is often fun to listen to, with characters like Careena and the Sproutling hippie realist Julei being personal favorites.

The dialogue in Visions of Mana can be rocky, but nothing too off-putting or unremarkable. The same goes for the voice acting, as some characters’ voices don’t match them at all or feel forced. It doesn’t take you out of the experience, but it can be awkward when compared to the main characters, who do a great job in their roles. Special shoutouts go to Stephen Fu’s Val, Kaiji Tang’s Morley, Amber Aviles’s Julei and John Patneaude’s Daelophos.

In the beginning, the gameplay can feel underwhelming, as you only have two attack buttons and one or two magic spells. As you unlock Elemental Vessels (a Class system), gain new party members, and get new weapons and spells, however, it shows its true colors as an RPG. Controlling a battlefield and using you and your party’s skills via the returning Ring Menu make for some grand battles, even if it’s just against common enemies.

Kicking Into High Gear

Close

Battlegrounds become light shows as you strike, slash, shoot and spellcast your way through foes with style and flair, especially with Class Strikes. While it may feel repetitive when grinding, it hits that sweet spot of combat that’s easy to understand, adaptable, and slick. Even still, the many boss battles you and your party will engage in up the ante and put you to the test, depending on difficulty. They aren't too complex to strategize for, but they aren't to be taken lightly either, which helps you think on the fly about party composition and class choice.

On that subject, Visions of Mana’s gameplay shines when you take advantage of your party, whether it’s giving them commands or switching between characters. While you can customize party member’s behaviors, like being stingy with items but going all out on magic buffs/debuffs, you can play as them at the push of the keypad. As each member has a unique fighting style, moving from character to character and using them in battle makes the game feel reminiscent of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Tales of Arise, just with a touch more variety.

A lot of demo complaints (and one brought up in our preview) were that the combat felt slow. While it doesn't start off fast, getting access to new Elemental Vessels and skills gets the ball rolling. Each party member gets three weapons that drastically change how a character plays. For example, Palamena typically stays in the back, using her Flail to hit enemies from a distance and use magic. If she has Boots, however, she can be more up-close and personal, trading defense for offense. They cater to each player’s gameplay style, letting you play as you choose. Plus, with the added benefits of the Elemental Vessels giving you more skills and traits, you can craft the ideal character and party to use.

While Visions of Mana is not an open-world game, many of its areas are semi-open akin to Tales of Arise. Still, many are sprawling and large, giving you that adventurous spirit to explore and get lost in the many nooks and crannies of the locale. I’m not ashamed to admit that I found myself purposefully traveling off the beaten path and seeing what the land has to offer with treasure, enemies and secrets. With that said, the side missions aren’t as diverse, as all of them are fetch quests that are simplistic in nature.

Picture (Almost) Perfect

Close

Despite the gorgeous scenery and environment, some of the graphics and staging for Visions of Mana can seem outdated. While it can be due to the stylistic design of said world, some in-game cutscenes and models can be a touch static. It can be felt strongly when transitioning from regular cutscenes to in-game ones, where it doesn’t seamlessly integrate into each other. The version I played was the Performance Mode on PlayStation 5, but even with Graphics Mode, it still feels prevalent.Visions of Mana, however, does craft great scenes, especially in the later half.

Whenever RPGs are announced, you can usually expect the music to be amazing. Visions of Mana is no different. Composers Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito and Ryo Yamazaki do a delightful job delivering the brightest tunes in the series. It may not be as great as Secret of Mana in said department, but it does its job spectacularly well, adding depth and vibrato to a world already steeped in rich fantasy.

Personally, the length of the game, around thirty hours, is perfect. Many props go to the team for crafting a story that doesn’t overstay its welcome and gives just enough time for you to fall in love with the world and characters within it. The pacing does feel quick in the beginning, but slows down to a palatable tempo soon after some big events.

Painting with New Yet Familiar Colors