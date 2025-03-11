Davey Wreden is the name that will probably garner the most attention for Wanderstop. As one of the two creative minds behind The Stanley Parable and the dude behind The Beginner’s Guide, it’s a safe bet that whatever he does, at the bare minimum, will be fascinating. It doesn’t seem fair to call this latest his game, though, seeing as it is coming from Ivy Road, the new studio he founded along with Karla Zimonja and audio guru C418. The fresh blood is immediately apparent, leading to a cozy title that combines the humor of The Stanley Parable with the philosophical stylings of The Beginner’s Guide. Don’t let the latter dissuade you.

In Wanderstop, players take the role of Alta, a fearless warrior who is used to being the best of the best. Every battle was her victory, every challenge a small bump on her road to worldwide fame. Fools would step up only to get put down, in other words. Then something snapped. She stopped winning. Dusting herself off, she tries a fresh fight, only to lose again. And again. And yet again. Frustrated, she decides to get retrained by the legendary Master Winters in hopes of getting her mojo back. On her journey, she collapses in a forest and finds herself rescued by Boro, the proprietor of the titular tea shop. Finding herself unable to resume her journey due to physical and/or mental exhaustion, she eventually agrees to stay for a bit and help with the shop, hoping that will help her recover her strength so that she can resume her trek towards her true goal.

Players will spend their time wandering a clearing to pick tea leaves, gardening for ingredients and tidying up. There are side quests, such as decorating areas with potted plants or changing the colors of the puffin-like creatures that roam the area. As far as gameplay goes, this is not intended to challenge in the least. There is no way to fail, outside of bringing the wrong drink to a patron.