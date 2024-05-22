Key Takeaways The Village UI centralizes essential activities for streamlined gameplay.

Dungeons involve traps and combat with high stakes including permanent death.

Wizardry offers challenging gameplay focused on meticulous planning and strategic thinking.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord first debuted on the Apple II in 1981, and since then, it has been credited as a foundational pillar for many of today's RPG titles. The game we're reviewing today is not a mere nostalgic rehash, but a thoughtful remake designed to retain the core experience while updating accessibility for modern players. This includes engaging with the game through "Old-School Options," which bring an authentic retro feel and are available in the pause menu for enthusiasts. We chose to go with the new options for our playthrough while keeping the old-school level settings.

The Village is the User Interface

Upon starting the game, players find themselves in a village that serves both as a navigational hub and a functional menu. This setup helps streamline activities like party management, resting and gearing up, centralizing these essentials without the need to traverse multiple locations or menus. Players can choose to start with a premade group of Level 2 characters, which is a helpful inclusion for those unfamiliar with the mechanics, or opt to create their own party from scratch at Gilgamesh’s Tavern or the Training Grounds.

Creating a character is engaging and straightforward if you have experience with the Dungeons and Dragons style of character creation. You can select from various races including Humans, Elves, Dwarves, Gnomes and Halflings. Each race comes with unique starting attributes which can be further customized along with the choice of class, such as fighter, mage, priest, thief, bishop or samurai. The aesthetic customization is limited, however; the game offers several preset portraits, but lacks the option for players to create or upload their own designs, which might be a letdown for players seeking a deeper personal touch.

That said, for our playthrough, we made a Halfling Thief that we love very much. He has 4 HP and dies everytime we go into the Maze, but he can do no wrong in our eyes.

Dungeons and Dragons-Like Gameplay Mechanics and Exploration

Exploring the Maze is where the core of Wizardry unfolds. The Maze is complex and filled with traps and magic that can disorient or teleport players unexpectedly. Navigational challenges aside, the map feature that requires players to redraw their route every time they re-enter the maze adds a layer of complexity but can be seen as tedious over time.

Combat encounters in the maze can be brutal. The game employs a turn-based system where players can choose to attack, defend, cast spells or attempt to flee. The strategic element is pronounced, with a front-line and back-line system requiring thoughtful placement of characters based on their combat role. The high stakes are evident as characters can die, however, though resurrection is possible at the Temple of Cant back in the Village. That said, death is permanent if you don't go and try to bring them back at the Temple.

Sound Design and Technical Aspects

While beautifully orchestrated, the musical score can initially come off as piercing. Adjusting the music volume is almost a necessity upon starting the game. From a technical standpoint, including five save slots offers flexibility in managing different gameplay approaches or testing various strategies without overwriting progress.

Challenge and Accessibility for Newcomers

Wizardry is unabashedly challenging. The game does not ease new players into its world; instead, it throws them into the deep end where the learning curve can be steep. This can be off-putting for RPG novices or those accustomed to more guided and forgiving gameplay experiences. The game lacks comprehensive tutorials or help systems, meaning much of the learning is done through trial and error -- a hallmark of games from Wizardry's era.

The challenge is further compounded by the need to grind in the maze to strengthen your party, which can be a tedious process and might not appeal to everyone. Each character's advancement may vary as some require more experience points than others, leading to uneven party levels and additional planning challenges.

Those new to Wizardry may want to take it slowly. At the beginning, it's basically a necessity to grind levels -- you will not be able to succeed if you try to do too much with the Maze. At level one, a successful venture into the Maze will include a maximum of one fight -- maybe two if you still have resources after the first one. From there, you'll want to turn and come back. Additionally, due to the Maze's map resetting each time you go in, you should consider graphing it on paper -- just like they did in the '80s.

Closing Comments:

The remake of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord respects its roots by offering a nostalgic and punishing gameplay experience. While it could benefit from enhanced character customization and a more forgiving approach to new players, it remains a solid choice for those who appreciate old-school RPGs and are looking for a game that challenges their strategic thinking and patience. For RPG veterans, Wizardry delivers a satisfying blend of complexity and nostalgia, demanding meticulous planning and resilience. For newcomers, however, the steep learning curve and high difficulty level might be daunting, suggesting that starting with the pre-made characters and taking time to gradually understand the mechanics might provide a more enjoyable introduction.