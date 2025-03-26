Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch. This spin-off game of the main series offered up amazing locations and combat that provided players with a whole new way to experience the series. The new, updated version of the game comes with new upgrades to the original, like updated graphics and the inclusion of all the past downloadable content. When booting up the definitive edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can also expect a plethora of new quality-of-life changes that make the game even more accessible and enjoyable to play.

Diving into Xenoblade Chronicles X

Compared to the rest of the series, you’ll find a lot of the enjoyment in this iteration is going to be the exploration and the combat. Exploring is the bread and butter of Xenoblade Chronicles X, and it remains the same in this updated version. It's a truly open world with plenty of corners to explore and side quests that will allow you to see what this new world is like. It’s a unique experience for the series and a decent starting point to see if you enjoy the combat and what the world of Xenoblade Chronicles is all about.

Even with the fantastic exploration and combat, however, the game does have issues that the other entries don’t have. The main character you control in Xenoblade Chronicles X is somewhat bland and seemingly a blank slate. They act as a way to attach and immerse you in the world and lore without much dialogue or input into what they are going through. Cutscenes also do end up dragging on sometimes, overstaying their welcome with dialogue that falls flat. The characters and some of the scenes are the weaker parts of how the story is portrayed, but don’t take away from what the game has to offer.

Your main character may come across as boring, but the entire game is filled with lore and characters that are wonderful. The world you get to explore is packed with side quests and main quests that will give you more information on the planet you are on, while the characters you encounter will provide you with new ways to engage in combat. You can change active party members whenever you’d like and play as others if you wish, with new additions to the cast of characters being added to the Definitive Edition.

If you are new to the Xenoblade series, it will be a wonderful new gaming adventure to enjoy and progress through Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.

But the best part of the game has to be the different biomes and areas you get to explore. The starting area is going to be lush and beautiful grassland teeming with monsters you can take on. While neighboring areas will be a dense forest or even a desert teeming with crashed alien tech visible in the distance. Each area becomes more and more awe-inspiring as you explore and progress.

The Spin-Off is Back with the Same Great Gameplay

Combat is exactly what fans of the Xenoblade series would expect. You’ll have active time combat while you have auto attacks and skill cooldown. It's a staple of Xenoblade and compelling for those who are not only fans of turn-based games, but sprawling RPGs that feel like a living world. If you're looking to get into the series, you can’t go wrong with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. The gameplay is more or less the same as the others in the series, but still offers up a new place in time within the timeline for you to venture through.

Your allies will vocalize when and what abilities you can use to gain additional effects on your attacks. Soul Voices as well as Soul Challenges will pop up in combat frequently, allowing you to gain an edge in tough fights and keep yourself and allies alive while in some of the most intense fights the game has to offer. It's a unique and entertaining system for combat that always keeps enemy interactions fresh and new. The overall combat is more or less the same as the rest of the series, with minor changes and adjustments to make the game its own experience.

There are a variety of attacks that will have you topple and stun enemies to increase damage or even flank them for extra damage as well. You can set up ally abilities to be what you’d like for support on the field and give you some interesting ability combinations with the various classes that each character will have. On top of the combat skills, you also have the Skells, which are a big part of the combat after some time in the story. These set the game apart from its counterparts.

Skells are something unique to this game in the series and bring about new ways to explore and fight enemies that you run into. These pilotable mechs will be available after a decent amount of time into the story and are an optional side quest that will require you to perform a variety of tasks to unlock them. But once unlocked, Skells will change the game in a ton of ways for you as the player to explore and combat foes to your heart's content. They provide you a way to explore quickly to avoid dangerous foes while also giving you an upgrade path and ways to engage in combat with your party.