It might not be as well known as some of the more recent games, but The Oath in Felghana is one of the more highly-regarded entries among Ys fans. Ys: The Oath in Felghana was originally released for PC in Japan in 2005, and was ported to America some years later on PlayStation Portable and PC. It's a remake of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, which turns the 2D side-scroller into a 3D isometric view and greatly changes the experience from the original. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a remaster of the remake, bringing one of the lesser-known Ys games to modern platforms.

Wanderers From Ys

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is one of Adol and Dogi's earlier adventures, but games like Ys X: Nordics have pushed it into the middle of the timeline. Set three years after Adol left his hometown to begin life as an adventurer, it takes place between Ys IV: Memories of Celceta and Ys V: Kefin, The Lost Kingdom Of Sand, the latter of which never saw a western release or remake. Adol and his companion Dogi are returning to Dogi's hometown of Redmont, a place Dogi has not seen for eight years, but things have taken a turn for the worse in Dogi’s absence.

His childhood friend, Elena, informs him that the Trigray Quarry, the basis of Redmont’s economy, has been closed by Lord McGuire. Elena’s brother Chester, who was also Dogi’s friend, has not been seen in six months either. What should have been a joyous homecoming has become anything but. But Adol and Dogi are not known for having an abundance of idle time. After spending a night in the inn, the two set off to investigate everything that has been transpiring in Redmont.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana greatly expands on the original story in Ys III: Wanderers From Ys. The core problems troubling Redmont remain the same, as does the progression through the different locations adjacent to Redmont. The basic story, however, has been fleshed out in much more detail, and there are numerous added and expanded cutscenes that help describe the events going with Chester, Lord McGuire and what exactly transpired on Genos Island.

Old School Ys

Unlike the more recent Ys games, this is an adventure where the player only controls Adol. There are no other companions on his journey, though Dogi may make appearances to provide NPC help every now and then. The gameplay is more akin to what we played in Ys Origin and Ys: The Ark of Napishtim. It’s an isometric view where Adol primarily fights with his sword and the few magic spells he acquires on the way. The platforming and combat feel less refined and polished compared to the new games, but it's still a fun and fast-paced battle system. There's enough variety in standard enemies to keep things interesting, while the varied bosses require specific strategic approaches to come out victorious.

Weapons and armor can either be found or purchased, and one of each type is available, so if it can be bought, that's the only way to obtain it. Weapons and armor can be upgraded by collecting materials and gold, though the value of doing so doesn’t necessarily seem worth it at face value. Upgrading gear can be costly and provides a rather low stat bump, but can be a valuable investment if one is planning on using the New Game Plus feature for multiple playthroughs.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana has many difficulty levels. Whenever the player beats the game, they'll be given a certain number of points based on the difficulty level. These points can be spent when starting a fresh playthrough in New Game Plus. They can be used on perks such as keeping weapon upgrades and increasing the limit, keeping accumulated gold or keeping experience levels to name a few perks. Multiple playthroughs on more challenging difficulty levels can allow the player to unlock more perks, making completing the Inferno difficulty level seem more feasible.