After a lengthy delay, Dontnod fans can finally check out Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a new narrative adventure from the original Life is Strange developer's Montreal division. It's had some disappointing releases, like Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror, so many have hoped that the developer can return to its roots with a prolific narrative experience, especially after the tepid reception of Life is Strange: Double Exposure from Square Enix and Deck Nine. Does this new game deliver?

A Game of Perfect Timing

There are moments when certain themes and messages from games hit you at just the right time, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage hit me like a freight train. I've recently had to move from Canada to England, leaving my friends behind and reconnecting with high school friends of my childhood in my homeland. When you move countries, you fear being alone, without friends to come back to. While this depicts teenage girls instead of an adult man, it struck a chord with me to find others in my community (which I recently did at a gaming event) and keep in contact, even though I'm shy. Reconnecting with old friends from high school almost twenty years ago is also a peculiar feeling, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage perfectly replicates that awkward vibe of being friends but also strangers at the same time as it's been such a long time.

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, you'll meet four different characters, who each have their own unique personalities and somehow mesh into a relatable friend group you wish you had growing up (or reminds you of it). Like Max and Chloe in Life is Strange, you want to get to know each of these characters' histories, likes, dislikes, etc. They're well-rounded and the game keeps track of how the main character Swann's relationships are like with the other three members of the group. It's captivating and you'll get invested.

It's a good thing these characters are likeable, however, because the main storyline is fairly slow. There's an overall mystery that plays out during the current timeline that has the main characters reuniting after almost three decades in a bar. One of them, Autumn, receives a seemingly nefarious box that has the group's name on it, Bloom & Rage, and you feel an air of tension as they begin to remember what happened to them in this small town all those years ago in their teenage years. As we get to know these characters, the conflict rarely shows its face during the six hours of gameplay, but ramps up during the fifth hour as we begin to figure out why the friend group separated and promised each other they'd never reunite. The slow burn may put off players, but the overall storyline and evolution of the four characters during gameplay remains interesting.

Lost Records is a beautiful game, especially with its facial animations.

Narrative Gameplay Takes a Few Steps Forward

The narrative gameplay experience of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage shows the genre is still growing to this day. In most narrative games, you're given dialogue options right off the bat and your choice interrupts what the other character is saying. In this case, however, Lost Records rewards you for being patient and gives additional choices based on the context of the conversation. It's such a simple idea, but talking to other characters in the game feels more natural as some options fade away and new ones appear. It also reinforces the concept of actively listening to the subject rather than rushing to the next bit of dialogue. You really have to pay attention.

As a socially awkward person myself, I found Swann relatable, and it's reflected in the gameplay. Sometimes, the dialogue options presented to you can lead into awkward gaffs or silence. This worsens the relationship between Swann and her friends, and you'll see the final result at the end of the first part and likely the second part as well. This applies to both timelines, past and present.

Another way that the developer Dontnod keep players invested in the game is through Swann's camera. As a kid, she's a budding director, filming everything she sees from bugs to graffiti. There are even fifteen different birds to find throughout the game. When you've found all the subjects of a mini-documentary, you'll have an edited video of all the footage you've recorded. The game adds a neat VHS effect to each video, taking us back in time to a more quaint age without smartphones in our pockets. I took out the camera everywhere, taking videos of our friends and wildlife along the way. Completionists are going to have a field day with Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, in a similar fashion to Life is Strange: Double Exposure, especially with its collectible mode (that lets you explore levels without altering your save data).

There are many collectibles to find in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

For those wanting to figure out puzzles in this narrative game, unfortunately, there isn't a lot to experience so far. They're fairly basic and don't require a lot of brains to solve. It's a shame, but at least it doesn't get in the way of the story and break up the pacing.

The Performance Isn't Fantastic

Unfortunately, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage may take you out of the experience with some bugs. One of the characters, Kat, can be seen sliding across the floor in an unnatural manner as she bends down to see items on the ground. Additionally, there are frame rate drops that tamper with the experience and some items flicker in the distance. Whenever the game zips to the modern timeline, the texture of Autumn's clothes pop, creating a distracting opening to each of these segments before they finally load in. Additionally, when the camera is up, sometimes the subject you want to feature in the videos overlaid with each other, causing frustration. These bugs aren't game-breaking, but they can defeat the narrative illusion.

Thankfully, the performances from the main cast of the game are stellar. Each conversation sounds natural and the portrayal of these characters makes them relatable and worthy of our time. Sometimes, the fashion in which the actors say their lines can cut to your soul, in a good way. The graphics are also stellar. Despite the occasional frame rate hiccup, the lighting truly shines, and the facial capture is incredible. As you look at these characters in such close detail, especially Autumn in the modern-day segments, you truly get wrapped up in each conversation and how they react to your dialogue choices.

The environments are also gorgeous as you venture through the forest, gaze at a glorious lake, and glance at the unique water tower with antlers, at each time of day. It does kinda make me miss the Pacific Northwest I left behind in 2024.