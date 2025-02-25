Yu-Gi-Oh has been a staple in many people's lives for years now, and it's back again, but this time leaning on some of those earlier years with a collection of some of the first games. For better or for worse, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection mostly leaves the games untouched. This means that you'll need to draw each card automatically to your hand in earlier entries and deal with some unattractive UI decisions that can leave some scratching their heads. For example, the Game Boy titles in this collection irritate my brain as you can't set your monsters into defense mode and have to leave them facing up and then switch them to defensive mode.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection games should have been updated a little.

This Yu-Gi-Oh Collection Needs Updating

In every instance you place a trap card down in the World Championships games, it keeps asking if you want to activate your trap card or not with almost every interaction in the game. It can be irksome to say no multiple times during one turn. Additionally, the Game Boy titles are outdated. The UI is too simple for the detail-rich card game and you have to constantly switch into a status mode that shows what the card does.

The board is simple and shows just enough details to make the game playable. It's confusing how Konami thought that modern gamers would want to go back to these games that barely do the job anymore. At least on the Game Boy Advance titles, you get basic details about each card and sometimes see pixelized art of each card. It's cool in a historic sense, however, to see these Game Boy games finally make it to Western territories.