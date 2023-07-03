Review: AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Yuke's

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release: June 29, 2023

AEW Fight Forever finds itself in the unenviable spot of not only being a wrestling company’s first pro wrestling game, but one that has been set up with direct comparisons to 20+ year old best-in-class entries in the genre since the minute it was announced. With Yuke’s and the directory of WWF No Mercy at the helm, the project is in the right hands and the final product winds up being far better than any first-time game for a wrestling company outside of the original Toukon Retsuden.

Fight Forever is both blessed and cursed by having an incredible roster of all-star talent from across the globe represented already as the gameplay mechanics to work for so many different styles. No Mercy was fantastic at pretty much every style, but Yuke’s own Day of Reckoning/Wrestle Kingdom game engine worked for many different styles as well and that’s what FF feels most similar to with big improvements in terms of gameplay variety and story mode variety and some downgrades in terms of match flow and especially in the creation suite.

When it comes to recreating a wide variety of wrestlers, Fight Forever’s gameplay does a largely good job of that when it comes to core moves — to the point where unlike an WWE game where I have to go through a lot of wrestlers and fix things up, I’ve only felt like doing minor tweaks to movesets here like giving MJF a more HBK-esque flying elbow than his default and changing a corner attack from Sting from a flying knee in the corner. For a game with a roster of over fifty characters, there hasn’t been a game since the Toukon Retsuden series that nailed a roster’s movsets as well.



Capturing the feel of wrestling as a whole is done well, even if the gameplay itself is too fast-paced in some regards. No-selling is odd, with big attacks resulting in someone getting up right away while a snapmare keeps them down for a while. That’s something that can hopefully be tweaked over time because when things click, especially with tag team matches, the game feels incredible. The flow from move to move is organic and reminds me a lot of DoR while also feeling more modernized. Having so many character-specific things in the game, like Darby Allin being able to use a skateboard as a weapon or ride around with it for flying attacks or being able to go in and out of Sloth Style for Orange Cassidy, complete with his own unique set of animations in that style shows just how much care went into the game, but it doesn’t all bear fruit.

There are a lot of caveats with the creation suite — including simple things like listing if you press up, down, left or right to do certain moves. They’re listed in numbered slots without button commands, which makes it tricky to figure out what direction it is unless you go through and try it out. Whether it’s an Aki game like No Mercy or Yuke’s own Day of Reckoning games, the direction is usually going to be included alongside the button command and not having that makes adjusting movesets to be easier to remember tougher. Moveset editing is clunky, but the mechanics are there to be better as you can make pretty much anything a finisher — so if you want to make MJF’s finish into a side headlock takeover as a play on his rivalry with Darby Allin, you can do it.

On the other side of that coin, things like submission-based wrestlers feel oddly executed because of how the game handles submissions. While only the newer 2K games have had dedicated submission buttons, every 3D wrestling game has had some manor of moving towards the ropes to escape — usually a button-mashing mini-game alongside what was done in Toukon Retsuden or Day of Reckoning, but that isn’t the case here. If a submission is locked on, you don’t have any kind of on-screen indicator to escape the hold or even have a way to escape until the animation completes unless you’re in a 3 or 4-way match and it gets broken up. Multi-person matches like that are also less fun than they could be because they’re only one-fall matches and an option to have elimination matches isn’t even included. It’s a strange omission and feels like another thing that will hopefully be rectified down the road.



Visually, the creation suite is the most limited of any wrestling game since the PS1 era and that isn’t an exaggeration. WWF Attitude had a creation suite good enough to make acts of the time look decent and even if playing the game wasn’t all that fun, you could at least create a large array of real-world wrestlers. There are few creation parts to work with in Fight Forever, even factoring in all the things you can buy via the in-game shop that uses purely in-game currency to buy things. The currency is generous too, with a daily challenge list generally allowing you to buy a handful of things each day. The lack of any creations being shareable, including arenas, is disappointing because the creation suite there is limited in terms of stage designs, but still great when it comes to ring creation. With the game using truncated entrances, the lack of set and stage adjustments isn’t too big a deal.

The branching story mode feels like a blast to the past in some good ways because it’s a nice mix of absurd with some of the scenarios you’re in — like a meeting with Abadon where they just respond with various grunts and groans befitting a supernatural character, or logical, like being turned on by the Dark Order or Death Triangle. The in-between segments with training and dining and the like don’t have a lot of animation, but do have things like unique songs being used depending on who you’re playing as and where you’re at and when compared to games like Gran Turismo 7 just using speech bubbles and drawings for its campaign, it feels well-crafted overall and replayable due to all of the branching paths — a rarity for a wrestling game story mode.

Mode-wise, FF features a healthy array of modes right away with room for improvement down the road. Right away, the game excels with singles and tag team matches while offering up a barbed wire deathmatch that’s one of the most fun modes on the market. Deathmatches haven’t been featured in many games — mainly limited to 2D Fire Pro Wrestling games, and haven’t been done justice in 3D ever. You can send people into the exploding wire, the wire boards in the corner and even do things onto the wire boards once they’re broken down. The same holds true with things like thumbtacks adding new life into the hardcore match because beyond doing slams onto them, you can grind peoples’ faces into the tacks with submissions and earn an even more-rewarding victory that way. Things like a cage match being missing feels odd since the company has had them and most major wrestling games over the last twenty years have had it as a standard. The same holds true for an iron man match, which has no reason to be absent since it’s just a fall-based time-limit match.



Visually, Fight Forever excels when it comes to animations while falling short when it comes to character models. The blend of realistic bodies and exaggerated facial expressions leads to things looking odds, but the smooth animation and especially silky transitions between moves with counter-wrestling help make up for the shortcomings. FF’s usage of short entrances is divisive, but we found it to be preferable because the broad strokes of the entrance are largely maintained and there’s no filler to be found in them. It does hurt things like title matches to not have a big intro, but doesn’t affect the bell-to-bell gameplay.

Audio-wise, Fight Forever lacks in-game commentary beyond small quips after a match, but does have the roster provide its own grunts and groans for submissions. Little touches like Jericho telling the ref to “ask ’em!” help show how much work went into nailing small details, and the soundtrack that’s available to listen to during matches and in menus is fantastic. The AEW music team headed up by Mikey Rukus used pretty much every song available in their library, including chiptune remixes, to provide variety to what you hear and the game features more songs than any other wrestling game on the market.



Closing Comments:

Overall, AEW: Fight Forever is a fantastic pickup for fans of the company who want to experience many of its roster in video game form for the first time, but it does lack the polish of not only past and present WWE games, but other Yuke’s titles as well. The foundation is solid, but the package is a bit bare-bones and match flow isn’t on-par with what one would expect for a roster full of talent known for epic matches. The core action is fun, as is the story mode — which is one area Yuke’s topples any modern-day WWE game in. Casual wrestling game fans are probably fine staying with WWE’s offerings, while those wanting a faster-paced experience will be right at home with Fight Forever.