Review: Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 Platforms: PC |

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Release: September 27, 2023

Counter-Strike has been one of the most popular shooters since its debut almost a quarter century ago. Its last title, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has been going since 2012. They advise against fixing things that aren’t broken, but after such a long time, it seems like an update would be in order. So on September 27 a new entry appeared in the Steam store: Counter-Strike 2. This should be a cause for celebration, but initial reaction was mixed. Sure, Counter-Strike 2 is currently the most-popular title on Steam based on active players, surpassing the combined amount of the next few closest games below it, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a fair amount of negative reaction to its existence.

Counter-Strike 2 drew the ire of a few fans in that it was a tactical strike that blew Counter-Strike: Global Offensive out of existence. If someone decided now was the time to get into Counter-Strike GO they’d be out of luck since there’s no trace it ever existed on Steam’s storefront. This is largely because despite the new name, Counter-Strike 2, isn’t so much a new game but an extensive update to Counter-Strike GO. But people tend to be resistant to change, even if it’s for the better, so it’s time to take a look at what Counter-Strike 2 brings to the table.

This approach actually is beneficial for the legions of Counter-Strike GO players that have invested thousands of hours into committing and fighting against acts of virtual terrorism. The majority of loot and equipment acquired by the player over the years in Counter-Strike GO will still be available in Counter-Strike 2, which honestly there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be. The outdated weapon wheel that required numerous clicks to find the desired weapons for loadout has been overhauled for the better. Everyone is visible on a single screen, so selecting the chosen weapons is a much more streamlined process. The biggest change is players can now sell gear they no longer need for extra cash to further perpetuate the endless cycle of upgrading and changing in-game equipment.



To reiterate, in spite of what the title of Counter-Strike 2 might imply, this is simply a free update for Counter-Strike GO. As such, underneath the fresh coat of paint of assortment of visual effects these are the same maps where war has been waged for the past eleven years. This is a plus in that there’s no need to relearn strategic locations for each area of rework combat tactics if one were to play regularly with the same people. On the other hand, given that this is being treated as if it were a new game, some new maps to develop some new strategy and tactics would be nice.

The gameplay of Counter-Strike 2 consists of teams of shooters fighting each other. The traditional Deathmatch mode where players just kill each other and respawn remains along with the classic Defusal and Hostage modes where teams either try to plant/defuse bombs or rescue/keep hostages depending on which team they are on, terrorist or anti-terrorist. There’s a new Premiere mode which is a 24 round battle where each team does 12 rounds on either side of terrorism spectrum. These modes are plenty of fun, but this is also an area where the rage of Counter-Strike GO fans has reason to surface as the Arms Race and Demolition modes have both been taken out and whether or not their removal is temporary is yet to be seen.



Counter-Strike 2 is a major visual upgrade that simply goes beyond increasing resolution and improving game textures. Smoke in particular has received a huge amount of attention. The way smoke billows out of doorways and reacts to the light has it behaving like real smoke. Furthermore, the cover provided by smoke can be disrupted by gunshots and explosions, allowing the player to see beyond what it conceals. It’s easy to criticize Counter-Strike 2 for not having any new maps and removing game modes, but it’s much more difficult to criticize how much of a visual improvement the maps received.

This isn’t surprising to Counter-Strike veterans, but those looking for a single player campaign with a compelling narrative are out of luck. Counter-Strike has always been about the PVP experience that nothing in that regard changes with the new update. Story is an important component of single player games, i.e. why is the player shooting all these people, but for a game like Counter-Strike 2 it doesn’t matter. Players log in, pick a game mode and it’s off to the races. Working with your teammates to kill the opposition is just as fun as it ever was.



Counter-Strike 2 is a tricky game to review. Outside of the changes to the available game modes, it’s essentially just Counter-Strike GO with a facelift and other modernizations to the UI. The new weapon selection screens for loadout are a welcome improvement. There are valid points of criticism; certain popular game modes being removed is an understandable complaint from fans and the complete removal of classic Counter-Strike GO may hurt nostalgic players a bit, but at the end of the day Counter-Strike 2 is just as fun as it ever was. It still has the pick up and play accessibility and given its current popularity there’s always people around to squad up with for a few games. The majority of modern games put a huge amount of emphasis on cinematic cutscenes and trying to come up with a compelling narrative whereas Counter-Strike 2 is just gaming in its purest form; a bunch of people getting together online to just play without any pretense.

During the few days that were spent playing Counter-Strike 2 there weren’t any real problems with getting into any games. The computer used for the review exceeds recommended specs. The wait times to join a game were almost nonexistent and it was smooth sailing once the game was joined. The main changes to the game were mostly technical, improving the tick rate to make input response time more realistic along with including graphics and sound quality.



Closing Comments:

Counter-Strike 2 is a mostly positive update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The enhanced visuals that range from improved textures to lighting and particle effects help bring the graphics up to date while keeping the required specs low enough where the experience isn’t limited to those with super expensive gaming rigs. The removal of Demolition and Arms Race is choice that likely won’t sit well with most fans, but there’s hope these modes will return someday. Even with all the changes that were implemented, Counter-Strike 2 plays like an old friend who is returning after a prolonged absence. It has a new look and made a few changes, but essentially it’s still Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and those who enjoy team-based shooters will still enjoy spending countless hours with the upgraded version.