Review: Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games

Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Release: March 08, 2023

A bump in the night, inexplicable noises, a chill running down the spine, shadowy figures in the dark — humans have always attempted to document supernatural experiences throughout history. Ghost stories have always mystified us, whether it’s a story passed down through generations or an experience that prompts the search for more answers. The latter is how the world was graced with Fatal Frame: a gripping survival-horror franchise that found cult success in the wake of Silent Hill and Resident Evil. A franchise based on creator Makoto Shibata’s own spiritual experiences, Fatal Frame takes major inspirations from important titles of the genre while introducing its own unique gameplay design where players must take photos of ghosts to deal damage and keep them at bay. Not just any camera will do, however, as only the technologically-advanced Camera Obscura is powerful enough to capture wraiths and specters on film. Serving as a major plot device since the very first Fatal Frame released on PlayStation 2, the Camera Obscura entices players to stare enemies right in the face for the perfect shot to deal maximum damage. The franchise has been making its way to current generation hardware with the remaster of the fifth main entry, Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water, in 2021. Now the series is back with a surprise for long-time fans as Mask of the Lunar Eclipse releases for the first time outside of Japan. Originally designed as a Wii exclusive, this remaster gives a fantastic opportunity for players to experience a great story for the first time. Not without its flaws, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse still has spine-chilling experiences to offer the interested player.

As each installment before it, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a standalone title in the franchise while still making connections to its past. It makes the series approachable for new players while expanding the lore within the universe. The story is set on the fictional Rogetsu Island and focuses on protagonist Ruka Minazuki as she searches for answers to her missing memories about the island. Ruka is one of three surviving girls rescued from a mysterious event that took place ten years ago. At present day, they all return to the island at varying points in the story to seek out the truth. Players will also experience the story from additional perspectives as they take on the role of one of the other girls held captive, Misaki Asō, and detective Chōshirō Kirishima, the man who rescued them years prior.



For fans of Japanese suspense, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse follows many of the guiding principles when setting scenes and creating atmosphere. Tension is built with emotional moments within the context of a haunted sanatorium. Sound design is fantastic and keeps players on edge with distant groans and odd unsettling noises. This remaster does the title aesthetic justice when compared to its original Wii release. It’s smooth looking with updated graphics that give better clarity to detail. Cutscenes render nicely with Japanese voice acting (there are no English voices for those interested). Even the User Interface (UI) has been updated for ease of access and clarity. Since this isn’t a remake, there are instances where the title feels its age, though. Like its predecessors, the story burns slowly as players must navigate back and forth throughout the island. Game design takes inspirations from other survival-horror titles and offers shortcuts through the map after solving puzzles for keys, but all the protagonists move at a geriatric snail’s pace where it can feel tedious revisiting areas for the sake of progression.

Cutscenes and animations also feel dated, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing — it’s just obvious that the game originally came out in 2008. Textures have been smoothed out, but character models are still going to act stiff. Players may also encounter frustrating camera angles that make it difficult to look around populated, or narrow, map areas. The use of the Camera Obscura also feels like a mixed bag in some ways. With the original release being optimized for Nintendo Wii motion controls, this remaster tries to stick with its roots by supporting motion controls on current-generation consoles. Having reviewed the title on PlayStation 5, one wonders if a better experience with motion could be had on a Nintendo Switch since the original was also a Nintendo hardware exclusive. Navigating the Camera Obscura with DualSense controller feels clunky and more of a hassle, with the best experience being analog controls. Players want to make sure their viewfinder lands on a ghost while maintaining appropriate distance and angle. All these factors contribute to how much damage is dealt and award points allocated.



Ultimately, players want to try capturing a Fatal Frame for maximum damage — meaning that the best shot will always come up close on a spirit as it’s attacking. Successful Fatal Frames can lead to combos for devastating attacks. The Camera Obscura is unique and offers a refreshing take on dealing damage in a horror title. With various enhancements and lenses available, players can find the best loadout for their comfort. Some enhancements will only unlock after multiple playthroughs at varying difficulties, thus providing replay value. Photograph enthusiasts will also rejoice at the return of photo mode, originally introduced in the Maiden of the Black Water remaster.

This remaster also brings extra content for thorough players with the addition of new outfits unlocked through collectibles and earning points with photographs. Fatal Frame always asks that players stand at the ready since apparitions can appear at a moment’s notice. Whether it’s an enemy that needs to be put down, or a specter photo opportunity worth in-game collectible points, the title takes advantage of this particular immersion factor. This ends up setting the stage for more scares throughout the game. As good a story as Mask of the Lunar Eclipse has, it’s not the scariest game ever. Instead, players who enjoy spooky mysteries will find value in the way Fatal Frame sets the stage for a thrilling story. Completionists will also find enjoyment in the many collectibles throughout and can revisit additional playthroughs to unlock all outfits and endings.



Closing Comments:

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a title previously confined to the annals of gaming history. Never having been localized outside of Japan when originally released, this remastered installment is a fantastic opportunity for new and established fans of the franchise to get acquainted with Fatal Frame. Offering wonderfully smoothed-out character models and textures, the remaster spruces up the aesthetics for current-generation systems. Adding extra content brings novelty and entices players to explore all the mysteries of Rogetsu Island. The Camera Obscura is back, as usual, and feels better with an analog format on certain consoles. This feels somewhat disappointing when the original release was inspired by Wii motion controls. Yet deviation from native optimization is what occurs when games are remastered for current-generation hardware. Despite generational gameplay flaws, like awkward camera controls in areas and slower pacing, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a worthy remaster and offers fun value to any survival-horror fan.