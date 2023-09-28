Review: Fate/Samurai Remnant

Fate/Samurai Remnant Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch |

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Release: September 28, 2023

The Fateseries has been around for quite some time. It involves something called the Holy Grail War, and battles between heroic spirits that are actually historical warriors of legendary stature. Beginning as a visual novel it has since branched off into anime and more action-oriented video games which seems more befitting given its premise. It’s enjoyed a decent amount of popularity during its run of almost two decades. The newest installment in the Fate universe is Fate/Samurai Remnant, an action RPG developed by Omega Force.

Fate/Samurai Remnant takes place in the year 1651 in Edo, Japan. The protagonist is a sellsword named Miyamoto Iori who may have been described as alarmingly feeble. One night Iori has a run in with a group of assailants. Iori, despite what some claims may say, has the makings of a powerful warrior and proves to be a capable swordsmen in dispatching his opponents. That is until an unbeatable opponent known simply as Rider appears. Despite his best efforts this encounter looks grim until a powerful warrior named Saber is summoned to the battlefield. Her appearance saves Iori, and soon is now mixed up in some conflict involving the Waxing Moon Ritual. A lot of time is devoted to story development sequences which is likely good news for Fate fans.

The characters of Saber and Rider that Iori encountered are Servants, which are the spirits of great historical warriors. Bound to their master, which Iori just happens to be, they fight alongside their master and apparently play a role in this mysterious Waxing Moon Ritual. Servants may still have some of their more self-serving nature intact, but they have a vested interest in keeping their master alive, mainly due to the fact that they will perish if such a fate befalls their master. Having a Servant on Iori’s side does make his journey much more manageable as the Servants are more powerful than he is. Servants can provide assistance in battle through co-operative attacks and at times the player can swap control of Iori for one of his Servants if the player wants to feel more powerful against a strong opponent. An interesting aspect of Servants is their true identity is kept hidden. As the player progresses certain identities will be revealed, which often is an recognizable name from history with a special attack that’s befitting to them.



For a game developed by Omega Force the player spends quite a bit of time outside of combat. Iori and his Servant companions travel to different city districts where they can shop, turn in bounties or participate in side quests called Digressions, which typically involve locating some item or entering into battle with some local terror. Iori also has a house that he can use to rest and recover from injuries. In addition to resting his house, this is where the Magecraft Workshop is located which he can use to gain benefits in various areas. He can also participate in a couple different minigames such as sword maintenance to get an experience point boost or carving statues that can be sold. These minigames consist of essentially pressing buttons at the right time to get the best bonus. Nothing too exciting, but they work for what they are.

Not all Omega Force games fit the Musou mold, but that’s what most people think of when they hear this developer mentioned, and while Fate/Samurai Remnant won’t have Iori facing down battlefields against hundreds of opponents, the combat gameplay is in the Warriors style even if the number of foes is significantly smaller. Iori can easily dispatch most lesser enemies through different sword attacks with tag team attacks from his accompanying Servant or use of magic spells. Some of the more powerful enemies will need to have their barrier taken down first or Iori will need to wait for an enemy to leave themselves vulnerable after an attacks. Iori begins the game proficient in the Earth Stance and Water Stance, but more stances become available as things progress. Iori’s attacks and abilities change with each stance with different ones being better suited for specific encounters. As the warrior needs to master different techniques to become formidable on the battlefield, the player must also master the nuances of each stance to dominate Fate/Samurai Remnant.



Outside of exploring Edo and entering battle, there’s a third playstyle which opens up once the Crimson Codex explains the importance of Leylines to Iori. This shifts the gameplay to a tactical grid, usually when Iori needs to get to a new area. Most of the challenge in these sequences comes from the limited number of available moves, but unless the player is really trying to capture every spot on the grid, there shouldn’t be too much trouble in reaching the destination in time. Capturing certain spots can take out enemies that are also moving on the grid or provide the necessary components to break the seal on a crucial spot. Some later sequences get more complex, but Iori can utilize his Servants to make dominating the Leylines easier such as sending Saber to dispatch a far away opponent or split up with the Servants to cover more ground in less time, though the risk with that is Iori won’t have the Servants to assist him when he enters an action sequence.

Players increase Iori and the Servants’ abilities by spending skill points in their skill trees. These offer several passive bonuses like increased attack power or defense, but many of the abilities are specific to the specific stance in which they are associated. Certain requirements need to be met to unlock certain skills such as defeating enemies with magic spells or using a specific sword stance. Iori’s abilities are also enhanced by the type of equipment he has on which can be further modified through through his Magecraft Workshop.



Fate/Samurai Remnant is a departure from what would be expected from the developer. Going in the expectation was a game that’s wave after wave of hundreds of enemies and that isn’t what’s delivered. More of game is spent wandering through the districts of Edo, talking to its citizens and interacting with other Masters and Servants than actual combat. While the battles do deliver on the type of action this developer is known for, the greater emphasis on the RPG aspects go in a long way in bringing Edo to life. The player can become more invested in Iori’s quest and curious about who each of the Servants really are. The Leyline sequences do serve as way to add variety to gameplay, but even with these well-executed ideas, Fate/Samurai Remnant does fall into a trap of feeling too repetitive. Each Leyline sequence feels too directed with a tutorial for a new feature that holds it back from being a great strategy minigame. While the story is interesting and gameplay fun, the pacing can drag as the player scans the map for new diversions while revisiting the same locations to turn in bounties and running into the same group of thugs hanging out in the same map corners.

The graphics of Fate/Samurai Remnant aren’t the most technically impressive by current-gen standards, but not bad by any means. The character designs are typical for anime-style games, but the designs for some of the monsters are more interesting. The controls for battle are great where it’s easy to fly across the battlefield, chaining combos with Iori and servants. The one complaint is some of the leader enemies seem oblivious to the fact they’re getting attacked despite receiving damage. Fighting them usually isn’t that challenging, it’s just a matter of getting behind them after they attack. There’s a New Game+ feature after completing the game and to fully experience everything Fate/Samurai Remnant has to offer, it’s recommended to do another playthrough.



Closing Comments:

Fate/Samurai Remnant is an enjoyable entry in the Fate universe. Its heavy emphasis on storytelling may be longwinded at times, but it does lead to a more interesting experience. The story is a compelling one which can keep the player interested in learning what the Waxing Moon Ritual is and who are the true identities of the warrior spirit Servants. The enjoyable gameplay complements the narrative, though pacing issues and repetition can sometimes hold the the experience back from reaching true greatness. But even with these criticisms, Fate/Samurai Remnant is still a good time and likely to provide many hours of enjoyment to fans of Fate and Omega Force’s other games.