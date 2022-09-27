Review: FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: EA Canada

Publisher: EA Sports

Release: September 30, 2022

From a technical standpoint, last year’s FIFA 22 is quite possibly EA Sports best accomplishment when it comes to what goes on behind the scenes of a game. This was thanks to the introduction of HyperMotion and a new machine-learning A.I. to better replicate what’s seen on the field in the game. EA has now introduced HyperMotion2 with many more animations as the team fully captured an 11-on-11 match to make FIFA 23 more realistic than ever. There are also new updates to gameplay to make for a more immersive experience that, undoubtedly, makes FIFA 23 the best product on the field the series has ever seen. Otherwise, in terms of game modes, not a lot has changed as it feels shortsighted in the final foray for the FIFA name on an EA Sports soccer game.

The development teams that worked on this year’s game put in the time to create an even better product on the field than last year. Maybe it’s just how the sport of soccer works as the gameplay creates an appreciation aspect for the work that soccer players do on the field. When a match ends, you want to jump back in and keep playing. EA aimed this year to create a more open online experience and has enabled cross-play on separate console generations. This means if you own a current generation console such as a PS5 or Series S|X, matchmaking exists across the platforms. This is limited to Ultimate Team modes, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons (not co-op seasons). This is where the experience begins to feel shortsighted. VOLTA and Pro Clubs, which allows entire squads to be filled out with players, is lacking the cross-play option. There’s no confirmation that it’s coming, but the team is working on it. This means the team could wait until next year. Filling out an entire 11-on-11 roster is best suited for cross-play.

The FIFA series offers a ton of advanced gameplay elements that tend to get overwhelming. For this, EA has introduced the Training Center that helps players out from the basics to these advanced elements. This is done through skill games and players will be introduced to this when loading the game for the first time. You can choose one of the cover athletes to walk you through the skills and completing skills can help level up your avatar when in Pro Clubs. There’s no right or wrong way to approach dribbling, shooting or passing in the game as this gives you the opportunity to try different things and learn the different shots and passes to get fully acclimated with the deeper facets of the game.



FIFA 23 retains only a few modes to play, but each mode is encompassing and will have you occupied no matter what you’re playing. The street soccer mode VOLTA is back with some new VOLTA Arcade games to play. These Arcade games almost feel like something pulled from Mario Party as it’s a lost of fast-paced and elimination-type of games. You will create an Avatar that’s used here and in Pro Clubs. Pro Clubs Player Grown XP will allow the points that are allocated in matches for both modes to go towards your Avatar. VOLTA still focuses on customizing a player’s appearance with clothing apparel that’s purchased with in-game currency. Grinding has also been addressed in both modes to allow more frequent upgrades and perks. The maximum level has also been increased to 100 from 25, but the second perk isn’t unlocked until level 35, so there’s still a grind here to unlock the full potential of the player, but skill points are more abundant.

There are still subtle difference in the Avatars in both modes. Pro Clubs introduces Archetypes, which have appeared in other sports games of late. Fully unlocking one of the abilities will enable the Archetype in Pro Clubs, but VOLTA retains the Signature Abilities and have added Take Flight for allowing better aerial ball approach and bicycle kicks. These don’t seem to coincide with the opposite mode and carry over. The team has also added four more Perks to choose from to allow for a better build for the type of player you’re looking for. Pro Clubs has five presets for skills based on the type of player you’re looking to build and strangely don’t have any names. It’s just Skill Type 1-5, but fully upgrading a player may allow for allocating the unlocked name to that specific skill. It will just take a minute to do this.



Pro Clubs is one of the best sports modes out there in terms of playing online. The team has allowed for drop-in games to help minimize the downtime. It still seemed to take some time to transition in and out of matches and this may have been due to less people being online, so maybe that will improve after launch. There were many times I couldn’t find enough people for a VOLTA match, but this should be alleviated once people come online. Playing Pro Clubs with tons of other people online or with your friends is a double-edge sword. If you find players that work as a team, it can be an amazing experience. You also have to wonder if other positions will be left behind because no one is interested in playing a defensive position or something else that isn’t a scoring opportunity. The games mix AI with other players and the AI does a great job. I also noticed the more players that played in a match, it tended to be a tie. There were also occasional hiccups in the connection, but otherwise this is fun with others.

The Archetypes also carry over to the new Personality Engine in the Player Career. The choice remains between running a team and choosing a manager or starting with a player and growing through the ranks. Personality points are earned through drills, performance and new Activities that allows your salary to go towards upgrades. Maverick, Heartbreak and Virtuoso are the three Personality Archetypes that add more to the Player Career. As for managers, you can participate in shortened games known as Playable Highlights. Real licensed managers can be selected or you can create your own. The world of soccer with transfers and player offers are something we don’t see in other sports, but all of this is here and can be managed along with completing player training. Not a lot has changed here, but both modes remain deep if you’re looking for that offline experience.



Ultimate Team that focuses on building a team through micro-transactions, outside of the cross-play elements, only sees two changes to the mode. Chemistry has been reworked to be more approachable and streamlined. FUT Moments are short scenarios that reward players with FUT Stars that can be exchanged for Items or Packs. If you fail one of the moments, the game allows you to quickly jump back in to try and get that reward. The mode remains largely unchanged.

FIFA 23 will feature the Women’s World Cup and women’s teams as the team also dedicated motion capture from an 11-on-11 match featuring real players. Unfortunately, the Women’s World Cup won’t be available at launch, but there are still teams to set up tournaments with and the women feel more agile to play with. This is also all thanks to HyperMotion2 and the amount of data that’s captured is executed excellently on the field. Using advanced dribbles in one on one situations is even more enjoyable this year. It’s so rewarding to pull off a 360-spin or a juke that leaves the defender laying on the ground. Shooting brings a new perimeter cross shot from a distance that allows to pull off the ultimate shot when the perfect opportunity arrives. Headers don’t seem to work as well as in the past, but watching the AI adjust as a group, become more aggressive and goaltenders taking control of situations are fantastic. The ball physics seem nearly perfect as the bounces and rolls work as intended. The team has also added new ways to kick from the corner to help put spin on the ball and make it more approachable.



The only real issue with the gameplay on the field is the occasional collision. Some look fantastic, along with sliding tackles. The animations across the board are fluid. Some of the collisions don’t look natural as if the game didn’t register that it happened. Some cutscenes will show off clipping as well, whether it be between a player or something on the side of the field during a celebration. The control is responsive and the player momentum feels perfect. I have seen players online pull off amazing moves and if you learn the advanced techniques of this game, you can own the field. The sense of accomplishment in playing with a subpar team and working to earn a goal is unrivaled in any other sports game.

The visuals still look mostly fantastic, especially with all the recognizable names of the sport. The stadiums come to life with the crowds as even more audio work was done to create an atmosphere that I can only hope the upcoming College Football game can capture. The presentation sees improvement with replays offering augmented reality segments, but it isn’t an absurd amount. The pre-game introductions remain suspenseful and the commentary received a boost as well, while also maintaining the same dramatic and subtle tone as it has in the past. The visual experience still properly replicates the sport seen on television.

Closing Comments:

On the field, EA Sports has offered an even deeper and more immersive experience with FIFA 23. HyperMotion2 doubles down on what was introduced last year with more animations that can be seen and experienced during play. The machine learning AI continues to grow as this remains the best AI in a sports game. The reaction, the flow and the strategy from the AI is excellent. Pulling off new shots, dribbles and getting the perfect pass to finally score a goal is rewarding. There are plenty of ways to try and pull plays off and this always keeps things fresh during the game. Pro Clubs is fantastic with its online aspect and VOLTA remains a fun mode, but there isn’t a lot that has changed with the modes in the game. The Women’s World Cup, which has been heavily advertised as a feature, isn’t available at launch. Cross-play is also limited to mostly FUT, which is disappointing and the team even released a statement that they knew going in that this was disappointing. This just opens the door to maximize the amount of FUT players rather than prioritizing a mode that will have more players at once. What makes FIFA 23 so great is the product on the field, but the lack of change in the locker room brings it down a notch.