Review: Firewall Ultra

Firewall Ultra Platforms: PS5 |

Developer: First Contact Entertainment

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release: August 24, 2023

Many agree that the original release of Firewall on the PlayStation VR was the best experience to be had on the platform. Players could even buy a plastic gun attachment, much like the one seen for Killzone 3 years before with the PlayStation Move, to help fully enthrall themselves in the game. Developer First Contact Entertainment has now released a not-quite-sequel and more of an upgrade/overhaul with Firewall Ultra that looks to take full advantage of every bit of tech that the PlayStation VR2 has to offer. Outside of a few bugs, what holds this title back is the lack of content at launch and the lack of direction for progression.

The concept of this franchise of games is to experience team-based missions with military weapons. Think of this as a cross between Counterstrike and Rainbow Six. It’s highly advised to use the microphone to communicate with teammates in either four-player PVP or four-player PvE. These are your only main options outside of the basic training and the Gauntlet, which allows points to be posted to a leaderboard, but not necessarily locally to see the difference if you’re playing with friends. Firewall Ultra requires a PlayStation Plus subscription and doesn’t offer a campaign, so that’s why the comparisons of the two mentioned franchises come into play. It’s a squad-based shooter and there’s no fill-in with AI, which creates another issue.

Matchmaking, especially for PVP, is extremely long. There’s a timer in the main waiting lobby that will start once the rooms are full, and the development team recently shortened this time. This does give ample time to head to the shooting range in the area to warm up your skills and also modify weapons (which really isn’t available currently), and purchase a handful of items which will most likely require real money. This is where the game’s major issue comes in outside of the limited playing options. There are no respawns, so if you die, you’re out and finishing the missions depend on this. Players can be saved, so it’s important to work as a team and communicate with the on-board microphone of the PSVR 2 headset that offers excellent audio clarity.



There was a free $100K provided to players since the rewards are so minimal as the team listened to community feedback after launch. Unfortunately, there’s a gun that’s exactly that price and you already own it, and I’m not even sure if I can choose that version. I bought it not thinking about it, but the general consensus is that this can be customized while the default Taylor gun cannot, which doesn’t make sense because there are a few different default guns. A boost to progression is supposed to be the inclusion of Active Assignments. These are not here and the team was supposed to launch a temporary one, and it never happened. The Gauntlet introduces you to multiple weapons you can get in the game including gadgets that need to be manually placed and a Sniper Rifle, but most of these are unattainable at this point. There are five different Contractors to choose from that do have a solid variety of useful perks. Secondary perks can be added and they’re also useful and help variety to each of the static contractors.

Each Contractor has one main perk, then this can be further customized with static loadouts. There are two custom loadout slots currently, and one for playing offense and one for defense. Most are assault weapons with the exception of the shotgun which ends up being mostly useless unless at close range and no one right behind the enemy. You can equip a knife quickly by hitting the O on the controller, but this should be used for the secondary weapon. The knife is utterly useless and is clunky to use. I’m sure someone will eventually come around and figure out how to just knife everyone. The pistols seem to be the best percentage shot to use, but the fact that I have to go into the menu to use eye tracking to select it in the heat of the moment is extremely frustrating.



Yes, the game uses every bit of the PSVR 2 tech including the eye tracking. It’s recommended to re-calibrate the tracking prior to playing, and it’s used to even navigate the menus. A lot of this game is throwing logic out and adjusting your physical motor functions to do what the game wants you to do, rather than believing a certain way of doing things. You can close one eye and really zoom in down the sights of the gun. This works most of the time, and struggles to do it if you already are aiming down the sights. The best thing to do is to close the eye before holding L2 to get the most functionality out of this, but it’s not a comfortable way of shooting guns. There are time when aiming if I look to the left or the right, the gun follows but won’t re-center. It’s a cool concept that needs polish and it can be turned off in the options. Flashbangs also require eyes to be closed or it messes up everything, which is the biggest gain from having the eye tracking.

There are a lot of comfort options here to either reduce vignettes and adjust smooth movement to snap movement. I did find that even while I can look around with no frame issues, if I turn the vignettes off and try to use the right stick to turn, it can get boggy. Firewall Ultra does use the Unreal Engine 5 and while for a VR game it looks great, there are a lot of graphical bugs experienced along the way. Most of the maps are extremely dark, and the ones that showcase the best are the ones set during the daytime. Lighting and reflections look incredible on PSVR 2 and textures and draw distance have received an increase. The few maps that are here are the exact same maps, just updated, from the PSVR version of the game, so there are currently no new maps. Players can also slide in the latest version of the game and can help in dicey situations.



While there’s no set way to play the game, let’s just say if you jump into PvP without getting acclimated to the feel of shooting, you’re going to have a problem. It’s recommended to spend time in the practice area, then jump to PvE before going to PvP. The controls in the current state stand out, but there’s the occasional tracking issue with the hands. The small gun used for Support would change hands on me until I felt like I had to hold it out longer. Trying to shoot to my left or right directly without using the right stick to change direction was difficult. A lot of this comes down to motor functions, though. Grenades and projectiles use the eye tracking to aim for placement, and it’s not always correct. Holding the trigger, looking in an area and letting go is more simple than physically chucking something which could end up breaking a television. Not having a quick weapon swap to these is frustrating, just like switching to secondary weapons. It also leaves you with the grenade selected after releasing it thus forcing you to go back into the weapon wheel to select your gun. While the focus of this was to keep things simple, it ends up in its own box too much. The inability to hop through open windows, shoot through doors or windows, and the lack of any destructible environment holds back things.

Is the shooting satisfying? Absolutely, and it’s one of the standout aspects of the game. Along with the visuals, the sound design utilizes the 3D audio and tracking enemies with footsteps is important. You may not be able to tell if it’s your teammate or not, but in certain situations it helps. One of the perks is a decreased footstep sound and that can come in handy. The soundtrack is phenomenal and the in-game speech sounds excellent as well. What stands out the most in the game is the community, though. I don’t think I’ve ever played a game where I’ve engaged with my teammates so much. Most everyone knows they need to use a microphone, and I haven’t heard anyone yet to blast their own music over the pipes. Everyone is mostly on the same page and it becomes a rather intimate yet social gaming experience that I haven’t had anywhere else. Most everyone on here, especially who is good, played the original and carried over to this version.



Closing Comments:

Despite the lack of content at launch and the long waits to join matches, I still can’t seem to put Firewall Ultra down. The game is only $40 currently for the standard version, and it improves on the original quite a bit. The eye tracking needs polish, but it can also be turned off in the options. The quality-of-life also needs improvements, but there is quite a bit here. After doing PvP to start, I found myself enjoying PvE despite the AI being sneaky yet overwhelming. Finishing missions, which really equates to hacking different laptops on a map, started to happen. Firewall Ultra requires your time and effort and while the in-game rewards are minimal, the rewards of improving and playing in the social atmosphere is the hook.