Review: Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XSX |

Developer: KAI Graphics

Publisher: Square Enix

Release: September 28, 2023

Dragon Quest is one of the longest-running RPG franchises and among the most influential. It has eleven mainline games and several spin offs branching out in different gameplay genres. It also has a manga called Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai which was adapted into an anime which ran from 1991 to 1992 and was given a second 100 episode anime adaptation which ran from 2020 to 2022. The first 41 episodes of the newer anime are retold through the game Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai. There are many games that are successful adaptations of anime, and since Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai is an anime based on a video game franchise, a video game based on an anime based on a video game sounds like it has potential for greatness.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai begins with a scene of two dueling dragon knights. Titular Dai is facing off against the much more imposing Baran. In a theme that is repeated many times throughout the game, the seemingly more powerful Baran isn’t having an easy time battling against the much younger Dai. Unleashing a powerful attack that’s designed to vanquish the fledgling dragon knight and unleashing the plot into the world, Baran successfully wipes Dai’s memories which must be recovered by reliving the anime episodes in a slightly modified and condensed form that’s better suited for gaming media. Admittedly it’s not the greatest set up for a story, but potentially could be forgiven depending on the actual story strength of The Adventures of Dai. The main character the player controls is Dai, and before long teams up with Popp and Maam. Players familiar with the anime may hazard a guess and who else might become playable. Players can get into battle with up to four party members at a time, though certain stages dictate a smaller number or specific character requirements.

Progressing through the story seems typical at first glance. There’s a world map that has the next part of the chapter to be selected, which allows for easy access for replaying earlier stages and revisiting previous chapters. There are three different types of stages that are indicated by different icons. An open book icon represents a story development chapter, which is really just a cutscene and no actual gameplay. Crossed swords usually have a cutscene associated with them, but these are actual gameplay stages, which are generally short. Sometimes these involves exploring a small area or they could be a boss battle. Flag icons are side battles. These are also short diversions, but can be usual to practice gameplay techniques and level grind. Perhaps it’s a combination of things such map icon layout, the fact the actual battle stages are so short and there’s a good portion of stages with no gameplay, but it does remind me of the the story map in the mobile game Dragon Quest Tact. A full-priced console game drawing mobile game design comparisons usually isn’t the best first impression, but we’ll let our readers interpret that how they wish.



The Temple of Recollection is one of the more interesting concepts found in Infinity Strash. This is a rogue-lite dungeon where all the characters start at level 1, but it does become easier as they player unlocks more powerful memory bonds. This is basically a gauntlet run where the player tries to travel as far into the temple as possible, collecting new and more powerful memory bonds along with materials necessary to increase the power of said bonds along with character spells and abilities. The Temple’s challenges change with each attempt so the bonuses and monsters that can be found after going through each door will change every time. This is an attempt to help keep this activity challenging and fresh, but given that the layout doesn’t really change and the battles at each stop are technically different but essentially the same, it’s likely the player will find themselves bored of this activity long before they reach the Temple’s final confrontation.

Unlike just about every other Dragon Quest game, none of the characters have any equipment to worry about. They can equip a powerful Coup de Grace attack they can unleash when their meter is charged and up to three additional spells or special attacks they use with a cooldown period. Equipping Memory Bonds is where the RPG equipment stat boost comes into the play. As certain progression conditions are met or certain experience levels are reached, new slots open up allowing the character to equip more Bonds. Not all slots are created equal and only certain slots can equip the higher tier Bonds. This system actually makes sense since it doesn’t involve the characters having to adjust their equipment outside of what they’re supposed to look like in the anime, but still offers the sense of getting stronger through better equipment, which is a common RPG staple.



Infinity Strash attempts to retell the anime by relying heavily on cutscenes mixed with gameplay segments. It’s an interesting idea that kind of works. Many of the cutscenes are taken from the anime, but are mostly static images with dialogue. It doesn’t have the same effect as watching the anime, but conveys the story well enough where fans of the series can recognize familiar moments while the uninitiated won’t have any trouble following along. This sadly is also an area where Infinity Strash comes up short because it puts too much of an emphasis on its cutscenes. At times it seems to forget it’s a video game and the cutscene-to-gameplay ratio is surprisingly in favor of the former. By the time I had reached Chapter 5 I felt that the game was sparse in the gameplay department so it was time to review the map. It was decided to go back to Chapter 4 to do an analysis of the stages, which has 19 story stages, 8 of which contain actual gameplay. There was also one side mission available that was a small battlefield, so Chapter 4 had a total of 20 stages, 11 of which had no gameplay which doesn’t seem right, especially with how short the gameplay stages tend to be. The exact ratio varies in each chapter, but in the story mode the player will spend more time watching the game than playing it.

The difficulty of Infinity Strash is an area that could have benefited from more balancing. There are two difficulty settings available to start the adventure, Storyteller and Adventurer, and these can be swapped anytime throughout. Adventurer setting provides a decent challenge but nothing too difficulty except for some boss battles. The boss battles are mostly challenging due to the fact they are damage sponges that can wipe out a character in three or four hits. This wouldn’t be too bad if the camera was more forgiving or the controls were tighter, but death from an off screen attack can happen too easily. Switching over to Storyteller goes in the opposite extreme, where a confrontation with a boss that should be an epic climactic battle is over in seconds. Being able to tone down the difficulty is a nice option, but the only way Storyteller could be easier is if it provided Game Genie style cheat codes. Difficult games can be great if the execution is done well, but here it just seems like the difficulty mainly comes from unrefined gameplay mechanics.



Even as a hardcore Dragon Quest fan it’s difficult to call Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai anything but a substandard game. In fact the Dragon Questbranding is just about the only reason anyone would take notice of this game. The gameplay itself can be fun in a repetitive and mindless sort of way, but there are just so many better games out there that scratch that itch. The actual story from The Adventures of Dai isn’t bad, and while the anime itself would be a better way to take in the story, the truncated version presented is serviceable. The biggest complaint is just how sparse the gameplay is and yet still manages to feel repetitive. None of stages are that long which combined with the fact so many stages don’t even have gameplay makes actually playing the game seem like an after thought in development. What we got is a repackaging of 41 anime episodes with lackluster gameplay tacked on. Given Dragon Quest’s history in gaming and how many good and even great spin off games it has, The Adventures of Dai deserves better. This is likely the most disappointing spinoff since Torneko: The Last Hope or Dragon Quest Swords. Dragon Quest is a franchise that lends itself well to the hack and slash action RPG format, but to see that idea properly executed, one is better off checking out Dragon Quest Heroes.

From a visual standpoint, Infinity Strash fares well. The scenes taken from the anime look how they are supposed to and even if the reason for searching for memory bonds isn’t the greatest, the filters put over some of the scenes actually work at conveying these are memories being revisited. Taking the 2D anime models and converting them to 3D was done well and it’s always personally enjoyable to see monsters from classic Dragon Quest games running around. The voice acting sounds like the English dub of early ’90s anime, which is entirely subjective on whether or not that is a good thing.



Closing Comments:

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventures of Dai is an interesting idea in bringing the anime to video game form that falls short in execution. It sounded great on paper, but nothing comes together in any way that makes this title rise above mediocrity. The basic repetitive gameplay that’s sparsely portioned out between story development prevents this from being the great action RPG it should have been. Fans of The Adventures of Dai or Dragon Quest in general might find enjoyment in this title. As critical as this review is there was fun had in playing it, but without the Dragon Quest name no one would give this a second thought. But despite its shortcomings it does still successfully convey the Dragon Quest charm, which might be enough to bring some enjoyment to a small segment of gamers, but most wouldn’t consider it worth the price of admission. As such, it’s difficult to recommend it to anyone but the most hardcore Dragon Questfans and even they should keep expectations low.