Review: Mineko’s Night Market

Mineko’s Night Market Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Meowza Games

Publisher: Humble Games

Release: September 26, 2023

“Wholesome games” have become quite the trend in indie gaming over the past several years, with entire showcases being devoted to them. I would argue that we don’t need eighty or so of these games to be featured all at once, even as someone who loves indie games, especially since you can only have so many farming/life sim games all at once before things start to seem repetitive. That said, one of my most anticipated games in this area — be it wholesome games or life sims — is Mineko’s Night Market from developer Meowza Games, especially given its unique take on Japanese culture. But can Mineko and company stand out amongst their peers, are are they just another also-ran in the genre?

Mineko’s Night Market is the story of Mineko (not surprisingly), a young girl moving to a mysterious Japanese Island with their dad, at the base of Mount Fugu. The island was one renowned back in the day, especially with tales of its legendary sun god Nikko, a giant, friendly cat being. Unfortunately, the island has followed on hard times in recent years, with its legendary Night Market reduced to a fraction of its former glory. But with Mineko’s help, not to mention their arts and craft skills, they can help revitalize the Night Market and the island. And just in time, as sightings of Nikko themselves are starting to pop up more and more. And alongside an organization of shadowy agents capturing cats, rather coincidentally…



First things first, let’s not beat around the bush when it comes to Mineko’s Night Market borrowing a lot of elements from similar games such as Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley when it comes to its gameplay, from bigger things like museums that you can donate various resources to, to smaller things like bottles containing crafting recipes that you can catch while fishing (though amusingly, they’re in ramune bottles this time around). But for the most part, it manages to still keep things fun and familiar while also being fresh enough, right down to little things such as quick mini-games while harvesting resources or crafting items.

The crafting, in particular, ties into the most unique angle, that being an emphasis on arts and crafts. Utilizing various crafting stations purchased at the general store, Mineko can create a variety of items specializing in areas from floral arrangements to papercraft and stuff like pottery later on, allowing for a nice and varied blend of items to create. Every Saturday, after advancing through each in-game week, you take to the Night Market to play the Tom Nook role, putting your handmade goods up for sale and bartering with the locals. You can theoretically put any item you find up for sale, but the crafts sell the most, creating a satisfying and fulfilling bit of gameplay as you manage to stock your stall with what turn out to be some rather high-ticket items.

The goods you create also showcase the sheer love of Japanese culture that goes into Mineko’s Night Market, as you can create everything from traditional windsocks and fans to origami figures, all of which look rather astounding. That said, everything in the game looks astounding, with its vibrant cartoon visuals and unique art style allowing every character and visual detail to stand out, down to Mineko’s adorable little daruma hoodie. This extends to the rest of the Night Market as well, which springs to life with more decorations and booths as you help level it up, with a lot of impressive-looking booths and games (including festival activities that conclude each night) offering up a variety of stuff including snack foods such as taiyaki that look so good they belong in a museum. No, really though, one of the museums is devoted to snack foods that you can donate.



Outside of the Night Market, the other locales look incredible as well (and sound incredible, thanks to a chill soundtrack), from the village where you help run errands for everyone and get little looks into their personalities to the areas such as the gardens and forest where you can collect resources. Unlocking these areas, though, requires you to first deal with the agents why freeing a group of caged cats. This boils down to some simple stealth gameplay where you either sneak past or distract the agents, which is pulled off nicely and provides a neat little gameplay twist. Afterwards, you can finally grab whatever you can, or just pet the numerous cute cats that will now be roaming the area (and collect their hairballs for sewing as well), which needless to say, is always a huge plus.

The agents also play a huge role in the story, which involves a hunt for the ridiculously adorable Nikko who, as it turns out, is indeed real. In wouldn’t be too hard to compare someone Nikko to another character like Totoro, but they have their own unique charm, right down to some rather charming legends behind their history. Overall, the story is enjoyable and well-crafted, with a lot of nice and charming dialogue that contains a good bit of humor as well. The narrative focus helps add a lot, helping it stand out from other games like Animal Crossing even further.

Where Mineko’s Night Market fails in emulating games like Animal Crossing, though, is that it lacks the quality-of-life improvements later games would have. You know, the little things such as selecting items. For example, when selling items to shops here, you can only either sell one item, or all of them, no option to select anything in between. So if you want to sell some of the valuable rainbow trouts that you have for money and keep the rest for crafting purposes, you have to individually sell one, exit the shop menu, then sell a new one. Speaking of crafting, rainbow trout, along with a few other fish, produce dye that’s needed for crafting various items. But again, even if you have multiple quantities of one fish, you can only squeeze them for dye one at a time, meaning that you have to open the inventory menu, choose the fish, make the die, and repeat again and again. It’s the little things that eat up time.



Actually, that sums up the one big flaw that Mineko’s Night Market has going against it: it can feel padded at times, especially if you’re just trying to get through the story, which makes it seem at odds with the life sim elements. Every action Mineko takes in collecting a crafting resource, be it picking flowers or cutting down trees, uses a certain amount of energy, somewhat like Stardew Valley. When you run out of energy, Mineko will say they’re too tired to collect anything else (but not tired enough to craft the items, oddly). You can scarf down food to regain energy, but for some reason, you can only use three food items per day, regardless of how much energy they restore. This means that how many resources you can get is limited, even further with some resources being exclusive to each season, such as the flowers. You’ll have to wait until the Night Market to get out-of-season stuff, but again, that’s once per week.

There are other similar issues as well, such as the bottles you can get by fishing becoming worthless after learning after all the crafting recipes, despite the now-empty bottles still available to catch (you don’t even get duplicates of the recipes to sell). Speaking of which, the game seem to have a problem with adjusting for certain sequences players can take, because if you find all the recipes via fishing, all the villagers can offer you now is more generic rewards. And during one moment in a trip to the beach, the game informed me that I needed a disguise to get past the agents currently there, even after getting the items needed to distract them. I went back home, got the disguise needed, came back…and the entire introduction to the event played out again, including having to re-collect the items. Combined with a few glitches like a clothing vendor’s merchandise suddenly disappearing for good, and Mineko’s Night Market could stand to benefit from a patch or two.

Still, even with these issues, Mineko’s Night Market kept me hooked, and in end, proved that the game did indeed have what it took to stand alongside the greats of the genre. Maybe the mounds of adorable cats and cat gods helped as well, but overall it’s still a fun and relaxing experience.



Closing Comments:

Despite a few flaws that harm the pacing, Mineko’s Night Market is a truly impressive life sim that stands out among a sea of similar wholesome games thanks to its jaw-dropping visuals, unique emphasis on Japanese culture and arts and crafts, and a cute story at the center of it all filled with wonder. It’s a terrific little game that can be enjoyed by those of all ages, plus, again, you get to pet hundreds of cats. Really, that alone should make it worth it.