Review: Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Gaming Keyboard

Razer has created a widely-accepted line of gaming keyboards that cater to different user’s needs. The team continues to build upon each one with more than just subtle improvements. The latest version of its BlackWidow keyboards has launched with the BlackWidow V4 Pro. Razer is aiming for its most immersive and customizable keyboard to date as it offers an extremely open slate of options out of the box. Along with the ability to utilize a polling rate of 8000hz for extremely fast input and a slew of quick access options for creators and everyday use, Razer has achieved the immersive aspect and the BlackWidow V4 Pro is an eye catcher.

It all starts with the look of the BlackWidow V4 Pro as it doesn’t deviate from the traditional Razer design, but only enhances it. Razer wanted the RGB lighting to stand out, which has been addressed by per-key lighting with a triple-sided underglow that encompasses the lower edge of the keyboard. This comes with a wristrest that completes the lighting around the bottom. The underglow offers 38-zone lighting that is fully customizable within the Razer Synapse app. The actual Razer Mechanical Switches feature a LED lens and transparent housing underneath the keycap, which are raised up about half an inch. Each keycap offers slightly more spacing to allow further lighting exposure that also benefits from the 5052 Aluminum Alloy casing that sits across the top of the keyboard.

What’s great about the lighting profile that Razer offers with the BlackWidow V4 Pro is that it isn’t overwhelming. The designers have created the perfect balance of lighting ambiance to create such a clean yet vibrant look that won’t have your next-door neighbors believing that there’s a rave going on. The transparent fonts on each key are smooth and satisfying that help complete the initial look of the keyboard. The lighting can also be seen from the four media buttons in the upper right hand corner and the new Command Dial, which I’ll dive into in a minute. The aluminum volume roller, which is separate from the new Command Dial, doesn’t offer any lighting and I feel this was the only fault in the lighting implementation.

Razer is offering this keyboard with two different mechanical switches. Users have the choice between the straight forward linear switches or the audio-satisfying clicky switches. Razer pushed the engineering for the switches to the max as it achieved a 100 million click rating per switch. The linear switches were used in this review and coming from the Deathstalker Pro that also had linear switches, these are louder. The depress of each key is straightforward, but the audio response is louder for a linear switch. The sound response is hollow and the actual press of each key, while fluid, seems heavy. The BlackWidow V4 Pro includes Doubleshot ABS Keycaps that offer extra-thick walls with a grippy top for better support of wear-and-tear.

The layout of the BlackWidow V4 Pro can also take getting used to for new users. While the media selection buttons and roller are on the upper right hand side, Razer has put its five macro keys and the Command Dial all the way down the left hand side. Razer has also included an additional three buttons on the left hand edge of the keyboard. There are a few times I have went for the Control or Shift key or just approached the keyboard without thinking about it and started typing further to the left than I normally would. While this just requires a mental adjustment, the comfort couldn’t be better thanks to the magnetic leatherette wristrest. The cushion is firm with pressure applied, but this allows for durability as just laying the wrists on the cushion allows your hands to sink just enough. The leatherette is rugged and ridge much like a good bit of the keyboard is as it reduces unnecessary sliding.

The macro keys have been seen on previous keyboards with Razer and customization is completed via the Razer Synapse. Macro recordings are available in the software to allow easier implementation, but it’s still difficult to understand and setup if you don’t know what you’re doing. It would be nice to have some sort of macro store or catalog where users can upload their own specific for the device and allow for easy downloads. I currently have the macro keys mapped to shortcuts with each key color coded for that app. This was still a hassle as you’ll need to dig through program files to find a launcher. It would be nice to see a list of programs automatically populate in the software. Unfortunately, I tried mapping OBS Studio and it would never launch properly.

The Command Dial aims to help creators to shorten times with different effects. The dial features brushed smooth aluminum on the top and a ridge exterior for grip as it allows for 30 steps per revolution. Razer has set default acts that include keyboard brightness, window zoom, application switching and track jogging for the initial four. Each mode is identified with a different light signal that can be customized in Synapse. Hitting Shift + DIAL will allow for the previous option. Up to 100 custom modes can be stored with this and can map editing actions or app launchers to it.

The only thing it won’t do is launch a macro, as the macro keys are set to that. If mapping for media tracks, it’s easier to just reach and twist for the dial versus going to the button on the other side. Razer has offered an example of usage for including scrubbing undo and redo and for choosing a Photoshop Brush size. All of these options may be over a lot of people’s heads if they can’t figure out ways to implement what they’re wanting to do, though.

As mentioned, the BlackWidow V4 Pro has the option to choose an 8000hz polling rate for maximum reduction of input. This will require a CPU capable of doing so because this can affect performance. In playing Apex Legends, this didn’t seem to be a problem on an older Intel i7-9700. Are the potential rewards worth it? Movement felt precise, but that specific game is already extremely responsive in movement. Players can select up to seven polling rates if they don’t want to potentially sacrifice performance. The keyboard also offers five onboard memory profiles and a USB passthrough for attaching other devices. This does require the use of an additional USB-C cable that is included in the box. Two cables are not needed to use the keyboard, as this has been something seen in the past.

Closing Comments:

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro offers the look of a Razer keyboard to its maximum potential. The lighting implementation is well designed and satisfying, but that’s only just a slice of the pie. The customization options are wide open with the macro keys and the Command Dial, but there’s still a need to simplify and improve the process for more casual users that would like to have these types of options. The potential bonuses for creators in utilizing these tools will offer help in reducing and streamlining their workload. The actual keyboard, itself, does feel heavy in its overall use. For $229.99, if you’re looking for a durable and eye catching keyboard with a ton of potential for customization, the pricing fits well for what’s offered in this keyboard.