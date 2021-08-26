Review: Razer Strider Gaming Mouse Mat

Mouse pads were once a simple concept on a small scale that would help to alleviate scratching a surface and also provide better contact for not only optical sensors, but for track balls. Those days are long gone as mouse pads have more than quadrupled in size for gamers, and offer different surfaces that provide options for performance. Razer had previously released the Gigantus V2, but for its latest offering, it wanted to work with a wide variety of gamers to produce its next mouse mat. Razer has released the Strider that gives gamers options on size (Large or XXL) and it may just be a game changer.

The result of the community feedback that came from the Reddit subs /r/mousepadreviews and /r/mousereviews was a focus on developing a hybrid technology. Soft surface allow for better precision while a hard surface allows for speed. Both have their advantages and while I’m personally coming from a hard surface, it looks like I may be staying with this material. The Strider offers a hybrid-mesh material that combines the best of the hard and soft surfaces into one flexible and durable gaming mat.

The surface of the Strider is a proprietary technology to Razer that’s also water resistant, so spills can’t glide right off. Using a Razer Viper Ultimate that offers PTFE feet on the bottom, the mouse allowed for easy gliding and movement and just enough resistance to help with precision and control after movement. While nothing liquid sticks to this or ruins the surface by making hard, if you have a pet, this can become an issue with hair. This tends to happen with most mats or pads, however, but maintenance is low on the Strider outside of this. Playing FPS games with the mat, especially with a mat that is so large, allowed for a lot of freedom.



Along with being water resistant and impervious to humidity, the durability of the Strider has been heavily thought through. The bottom is comprised of grooved rubber to allow the mats to stay in place. This also allows for easy rolling for portability options or storage. Users can expect no type of warping or tearing as the edges or stitched to prevent fraying. The mat is easy to roll up and pack away to take with you without any fears of markings or tearing.

The size is kind of an unexpected aspect of both the Strider mats. The Large, which is the smaller of the two, is almost twice the size of the HyperX mat I was using. Although there’s no RGB tied to this mouse, that means you will have one less thing to plug in. The Strider Large 450 mm x 400 mm, which is 17 inches x 15 inches. You’ll still need desk space for even that. The Strider XXL is designed to encompass everything at 940 mm x 410 mm, or 37 inches x 16 inches. The XL will allow for placement of all your accessories on the matte without fear of spillage.



Closing Comments:

The Strider mats will pave the way for gaming mats going forward. These are affordable at their price points of $29.99 and $49.99, respectively, and offer a proprietary hybrid-mesh that won’t be found elsewhere. Besides any pet hair or dust build up, the flexibility, durability and water resistance means this mat is worth the investment with relatively low maintenance. Just make sure you have the desk space to use it. The Razer Strider mats answer the shortcomings of going strictly with a hard surface or with a soft surface by offering the best sides of both.