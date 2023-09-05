Review: Rune Factory 3 Special

Rune Factory 3 Special Platforms: PC | Switch |

Developer: Marvelous

Publisher: XSEED

Release: September 05, 2023

Rune Factory 3 initially launched all the way back in 2010 where it saw a dedicated fanbase that loved the at the time most recent farming rpg hybrid. With the recent revival of Rune Factory 4 and last year’s Rune Factory 5, it was a no-brainer that next in line was a remaster of the DS classic Rune Factory 3. This title walks many familiar lines for those who have played others in the franchise, but with it being a bit of a revamped iteration, just how worth picking up is Rune Factory 3 Special for new or returning fans?

The story in Rune Factory 3 begins with a Wooly passing out in the wilderness where it’s found by an inhabitant in a nearby village. Although monsters are generally regarded as trouble, they care for it over night. In the morning the Wooly transforms back into a human and runs away after realizing he has amnesia and having no idea where he is. The young man is only able to remember his name, Micah, but the villagers don’t realize he’s the Wooly they picked up, so they instead decide to help him out by giving him a home and farm to work. Micah has decided to pick up his life here and try to regain his memory, and his best bet seems to be assisting people around town and getting closer to them. Eventually people start mentioning something going on in the forest nearby, and after solving some puzzles and going through a short dungeon, Micah faces a boss and discovers a mysterious orb. This orb helps Micah regain the memories of him being the child of a monster and a human. Unfortunately people in the village seem to have problems with monsters so Micah decides to avoid revealing himself to them. Sometime later he discovers a village nearby of monsters, or Univir, who appear to hate humans. Micah is able to associate with them in his monster form, soon realizing that solving issues around the village may involve trying to make friends of humans and monster-kind once more.

There are two main elements of Rune Factory with the first being farming. This is the bread and butter of these styles of life sims and the easiest and most important way to make money. Every season the crops that can be planted will be different, including the amount of time they need to grow and price they sell for. The big draw of crops in Rune Factory is planting, growing, selling and leveling them up along the way. The best way to make money is to make crops a higher level which can be done by harvesting crops with a scythe to get higher level seeds if the soil is high quality enough. Crops grown can also be used in recipes, gifts or even potions to help aid Micah on his adventures into the wild and dangerous world around him.

Farming is just half of the fun as the rest of the time Micah will likely find himself out fighting the various monsters that appear throughout the land. There are four main areas that Micah will be able to explore with each one representing a different season. This is a key element as crops from the respective season can be planted outside of the calendar season in these areas, making crops available at all times for those looking to grow something specific. Monsters roam these areas, however, and will range in level and difficulty to keep Micah from wandering too deep into certain areas early. Fortunately for Micah monsters are not just foes to be defeated, but can also be allies to help him both on the farm or in the field. Once Micah is high enough level he’ll be able to feed and potentially befriend monsters, many of which offer daily items in addition to making battle allies on the field. They can also tend to the farm including watering and planting crops to make farming more seamless. For Micah’s combat itself there are a great variety of weapons to choose from in addition to magic at his disposal. Weapons all have different skills and abilities and can be upgraded using materials dropped from monsters. There’s no wrong way to go about combat, and the most fun is finding a play style that best fits each player and making the most of it. The only thing to keep in mind is RP, or rune points, which act both as mana and a type of stamina used up in most major actions.

One of the biggest keys to getting stronger both emotionally and physically is through crafting skills. Once enough progression has been made, Micah gains access to purchasing various ways to craft materials. This includes food, weapon, accessories and potions of varying types. Micah’s skills will level up as he crafts enabling him to further make better and stronger gear. While recipes can be made at random, it’s best to first ingest recipe bread to unlock new things to craft. Recipe bread’s only limit is based on Micah’s current crafting skill level, as if he’s not high enough he won’t be able to learn new recipes. Crafting gear uses RP and materials and depending on Micah’s level is easy or challenging to make. Failure making a recipe results in consuming more RP, but doesn’t use up the items so it can be attempted multiple times until successful. Running out of RP can be dangerous, though, so it’s always best to keep track. The moment RP is empty, actions will begin draining HP and anytime health drains fully Micah will wake up at the apothecary which acts a bit like a hospital and it will cost him increasing amounts of money as he faints. While crafting does seem like it can take a while to level up to get better gear, there are tons of options from other shops around town that will supply good gear in addition to chests that can be found out in the wild. Best not to depend solely on random drops and crafting should always be turned to if fights start to feel difficult.

Outside of the rough and tough life of farming and fighting, there’s the often more laid back and relaxing task of getting to know fellow villagers. This is done through talking to them, giving them gifts and completing requests for them. The downside is only one request for a villager can be taken on per day, so it’s always best to check what the request is and see if it’ll take anything challenging to complete. Most of these are fortunately straightforward and don’t require much more than a few easy to find materials. Of course the biggest draw in getting to know villagers is the prospect of a relationship and eventually marriage. There are a whopping total of eleven bachelorettes to catch Micah’s eye with a variety of enjoyable personalities between them. Learning about them is half the fun most of the time as it’s a great amount of fun to learn about each of these girls outside of their surface level personalities. Some might click immediately as the one, and others might take a little getting used to see what’s so great about them, but it’s important to get close to at least one of them throughout the story in order to get the absolute most out of it.

Given that Rune Factory 3 was originally released on the DS, the upgraded visuals here are a treat. The character portraits are also much nicer and cleaner looking and the general UI is much easier on the eyes. The music is delightful albeit somewhat repetitive in some themes, and there are a few standouts that make it easy to want to stand still and just listen. While the story of Rune Factory 3 is enjoyable to play through, it unfortunately doesn’t have much of a post-game for the average person to appreciate. The story entirely stops after the ending and the only continuation for the happy married couple is future children which also sadly don’t add much. There are special dungeons that Micah can take on that get progressively harder, but this sadly is really just for those looking for a higher combat challenge and don’t offer a lot for those looking for even more to sink their teeth into story-wise. The post-game will appeal to hardcore completionists who want to create every last item and beat the hardest challenges, but for most others it’s a shame this title feels like it has an abrupt end that would have been much more enjoyable if it’d just had some extra story to unlock.

Closing Comments:

While it may not have all the whistles and bells of Rune Factory 4 or 5, this delightful remaster of 3 is a welcome addition to the continued trend of bringing back older enjoyable titles for more to get their hands on. It’s well worth playing and sinking a good amount of time into, especially for those who love completing every last element of simulation titles and being offered a meaty challenge for them to take on. Anyone who loves Rune Factory will want to pick up 3 Special, and this is a welcoming and accessible title for anyone who hasn’t ever played one before and wants to give it a try for the very first time.