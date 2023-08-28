Review: Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Sabotage Studio

Publisher: Sabotage Studio

Release: August 29, 2023

Turn-based RPGs are dead. At least that’s what some who interpret market trends want people to believe. Action RPGs seem to be the way things are shifting, and while there’s nothing wrong some of these new action RPGs, there have been some recent turn-based games that prove that format is still viable. Octopath Traveler II, Chained Echoes and Baldur’s Gate 3 immediately spring to mind to remind us that turn-based RPGs can still be great, not to mention the numerous remasters of popular and more obscure games from golden age of RPGs in recent years. Sea of Stars is the latest in newer games that pays homage to the 16-bit era of turn based RPGs.

Sea of Stars is set in the same universe as The Messenger, but takes place thousands of years before the events of that game. Technically it would be a prequel, but the story is self contained enough that playing The Messenger is not a prerequisite for Sea of Stars. The two main characters are Valere and Zale, two Children of the Solstice who are able to draw from the powers of the sun and moon to cast Eclipse Magic. Under the tutelage of Headmaster Moraine they are able to hone their powers to protect from the world from the terrible creations of the Fleshmancer.

Anyone who is familiar with classic RPGs will notice that Sea of Stars doesn’t make any attempt to conceal its influence. There’s a battle mechanic that’s taken straight from Super Mario RPG Legend of the Seven Stars. I’d have difficulty believing the name isn’t a deliberate nod to Star Ocean. Several classics show their influence, but none more obvious than Chrono Trigger. There are too many similarities to name all of them, including an Easter egg that’s taken almost verbatim from a Chrono Trigger scene. Illusion of Gaia and the Breath of Fire series were also cited as influences which fans of those classics will likely notice. This is tricky ground to shed, as relying too much on references to one’s influence can blur the line between rip off and homage, but fortunately Sea of Stars has enough of its own original ideas to fall into the latter category.



Sea of Stars has a peaceful overworld map in which the party travels to the myriad villages and dungeon areas. Once inside these locations players are free to interact with the townsfolk and battle monsters. Unlike many turn-based RPGs there are no random encounters and subsequently no need for level grinding. The monsters are visible on the map and theoretically can be avoided in most cases. An aspect that makes exploring fun is how the player is free to climb up and down the different levels in each other and jump across gaps or down from high heights. Swimming is even a viable travel option. The freedom to jump and climb about the world seems like a little thing, but does expand on the feeling of exploration.

Battles are fought with active turn-based combat. The party and enemies are arranged on a grid. The placement does play a role in strategy as there are a few area of effect attacks where choosing a well-placed target can maximize damage. We’ve already mentioned that hits can be timed to inflict additional damage along with blocks for reducing damage, but there are additional strategic aspects to consider. Hitting an enemy with a regular attack will drop orbs onto the battlefield that can be absorbed to boost a character’s attack by adding their elemental effect and inflicting extra damage. This can be useful for locking an enemy as occasionally an enemy will display a counter of how many turns pass before they attack with icons indicating what type of physical and elemental attack. If all those icons are hit before their turn, their action will be delayed. One of the aspects of combat I liked the most was a feature that was in some abilities such as Moonerang. A well-timed press of the confirm button will return the attack for an additional hit which if properly executed can hit multiple enemies several times. Lastly, two character combos can be used in battle to pull off powerful attacks when the combo meter is full.



Sea of Stars doesn’t have different difficulty levels, but they have a relic system that essentially serves as a difficulty slider. These are items that are either given or purchased that offer bonuses that make the game easier. Some of these provide mild assistance like providing a more generous timing window to block or automatically complete the second hit. Others adjust settings to make things easier, like receiving less damage or automatically healing the party after battle. It’s a nice system for those who want to the use it. Sea of Stars at its default offers some challenge but nothing extreme. Playing with all relics activated can make the game seem too easy, but having the option to tweak difficulty to increase enjoyment is always a welcome feature.

Depending on how much a player is relying on relics for assistance, campfires can play an important role. This is not only where the party can rest to recover the characters’ health, but also prepare the assorted food ingredients in more beneficial meals that can be lifesavers in longer dungeons or tougher boss battles. This is also a place where the party can learn about some of the lore of the world they’re trying to save, which can kind of feel like a bedtime story with the right mindset. Of course if the player decides to take full advantage of the relic system, the food preparation and restorative aspects of camping are greatly reduced.



Love letters to retro games aren’t exactly a rarity these days. The tricky part with so many retro-inspired titles is actually sorting through them and finding out which ones are worth playing. Sea of Stars is such a game as the time spent doing the review playthrough was extremely fun. It builds on the game elements present in its many influences and weaves them together in a way that feels fresh enough but also has a sense of familiarity. It’s a well-executed tribute to the golden age of RPGs. The dialogue has the perfect blend of self-referential humor and serious story development with a battle and exploration system that’s a call back to some of the best RPGs of previous generations. But one issue with turn-based RPGs is they can get tedious at times, whether it is backtracking through a large area or cycling through everyone’s turn in a battle that doesn’t offer any real challenge. Sea of Stars does a great job in bringing the gameplay elements that made its influences great, but can’t escape from the shortcomings of the genre.

The graphics of Sea of Stars capture the retro aesthetic without looking outdated. It’s evident that this is a game is proudly flaunting its influences, but the creativity in its design make the world feel memorable and unique. The original score is filled with great music that stylistically could pass for an OST from the ’90s/00s. The lack of spoken dialogue with mumble noises is a nice touch in recreating the retro feel. What brings everything together on a technical level is how well the game controls, whether it’s pulling off multiple hit combos in battle or exploring the world.



Closing Comments:

Drawing heavily from classic RPGs of past console generations, Sea of Stars creates an exciting new adventure that’s also a worthy tribute to the classics. It proudly flaunts its influences but does so in a way that pays homage to them. The original story and characters are entertaining and engrossing enough to keep the roughly thirty hour playthrough enjoyable. The story does rely on genre tropes at times which leads to predictable moments, but given the nature of this type of game, that’s to be expected. Sea of Stars doesn’t break any real innovative ground, but does a great job of combining so many elements of older games into a modern take on the classic formula. As such, it’s a title that should be enjoyed by any fan of classic turn-based RPGs.