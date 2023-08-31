Review: Starfield

Starfield Platforms: PC | XSX |

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release: September 06, 2023

For over the last twenty years, Bethesda Game Studios have been working tirelessly on two major franchises: The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. It’s what the award-winning studio has been known for, creating monumental choice-based RPGs that gave the player more freedom than they know what to do with. The developers are finally breaking out of their safety net of relying on household names, creating their first new IP in decades: Starfield. This is Bethesda’s most ambitious project yet, and by no small measure. This takes everything that they’ve learned from their past titles and brings it into a vast open galaxy to explore. Build your own ship, fly to distant solar systems, get in heated conversations and maybe lay waste to entire civilizations in the process. It has it all, and the potential is endless. Reaching for the stars, has Starfield lived up to its immense hype or should we have hunkered back in our fallout shelters?

The protagonist begins as a nobody miner who stumbles upon an “artifact” that gives him visions of something bigger than humanity. This puts into motion the entirety of Starfield’s story as they get recruited into Constellation, an exploratory organization, alongside various other factions looking to get their hands on these pieces such as space pirates and collectors. Unfortunately, a lot of the main story quests are lackluster. The later ones will have some of the most unique, exhilarating adventures we’ve seen from Bethesda, but it takes a bit of a slog to get to it. Maybe that’s harsh, but the vast majority of missions mainly direct players to a planet, locate an artifact, maybe fight through a group of space pirates (or walk by if allied with them) and then bring it back to the headquarters. With that said, there are fascinating story elements involving a secret, way too technologically advanced, faction coming into the picture, but outside of their significant story implications, their involvement mostly amounts to one of their explorers appearing when an artifact is found and one after a power is obtained at a temple. While the plot is over before it really began, the world Bethesda has created is one of the components that should be highly praised due to its high attention to detail and variety. It’s helped through fleshed-out side quests and random encounters in the world that bring everything to life.



In typical Bethesda storytelling, it’s up to the player to make significant and sometimes rather trivial choices throughout the plot to shape their adventures. It can be as large as who lives and who dies, to something as small as annoying the wrong individual, or maybe even making them happy. The choices that are made will sometimes come back to bite or benefit the protagonist in certain situations. For example, we took all the credit for a certain find, and our given partner at the time did not take too kindly of this so he tried to hunt us down afterwards. Outside of that, a story is only ever as good as its cast of characters, and Starfield has a varied bunch of mischiefs. This includes cultists, pirates, explorers, miners and so many more, each bringing their own unique set of skills to the table, although that element is mainly used towards spaceships and outposts. Most generally fit in with the story well enough, with some that can form into romantic relationships, while there’s a couple, such as Sarah, the first major ally recruited, being some of the most boring and vanilla characters across the known universe. It’s up to the player to choose their party carefully and fill them with faces they enjoy.

Starfield is a Bethesda game in a nutshell, from the gunplay in Fallout and the special powers from Skyrim. While building relationships and traversing the stars is arguably the most enthralling part of Starfield, it also comes with a more-than-adequate combat system. All types of builds are usable, from melee, stealth focused to run and gun. And obviously, based on conversations, fighting could be avoided the vast majority of time. This is an RPG through and through, giving the player a staggering number of skills to put their points towards. This includes social aspects such as negotiation and bribery to more space oriented content such as piloting. Unfortunately, we weren’t too thrilled about how each skill or their various upgrade levels are unlocked. In a typical RPG, if there’s enough points, they can be simply purchased without much worry. In Starfield, players will need to go through various tasks in order to unlock them. For example, if a level 2 stealth is desired, the requirement would be getting ten stealth kills before it becomes available. If the game tracked everything prior to getting to that part of the skill tree it wouldn’t be a huge problem, but sometimes it will require a task that has already been done various times already. Even then though, locking the ability to fly higher-graded spaceships is especially disappointing as we found ourselves having to go all over the galaxy looking for a fight in order to even consider looking at better means of transportation.



Speaking of spaceships, traversal isn’t like what we’ve expected. There are obviously fast travel systems at play, but it never fully explains when we’re able to set foot on a previously-explored planet immediately or have to traverse to its orbit before landing (which generally involves a contraband scan from the defense forces). This part of the experience is centered on space traversal that’s not too dissimilar from Elite Dangerous or No Man’s Sky, with the former maybe being a bit of an exaggeration. This is because Starfield feels like a poor man’s Elite Dangerous in the spaceship department. The combat is relatively simple to pick up and play, and depending on the ship it could feel drastically different from others, but our ultimate takeaway is that it’s clunky and an underutilized component of the experience. Whenever it forces us into combat or presents us with the option, our immediate response is how fast we can avoid it. Players are able to buy and build their own ships to surprisingly precise specifications, and walking through the interior will always be different depending on the ship. It’s aesthetically pleasing that needs work in the gameplay department.

This wouldn’t be a Bethesda game review without talking about technical issues. Fortunately, Starfield is arguably the most polished Bethesda game we have ever seen, but that’s not exactly a high bar. We ran into very few issues, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, we still encountered graphical issues where geometry was floating well above the ground, characters pushing characters out of frame during conversations, or they just walk away mid-conversation. Most of this is comical, but then there are instances where waypoints were completely broken until a certain mission was completed and we had at least one side mission that can’t be completed because the NPC was not interactable. In addition, the PC version has an issue where the framerate will tank after getting out of a menu, with the only way to resolve it is reopening the menu and exiting it once or twice. These are annoying issues, but at the same time, far better than what we could have expected.

On the topic of technical limitations, planetary exploration is put in question. There are a staggering number of solar systems to explore, with only a handful of planets to actually land on. The problem stems more from what these planets have to offer as the vast majority are cookie cutter templates of caves, pirate facilities and gravitational anomalies. Even some of the generic side quests stumbled upon feel like they run on a template. When there’s a planet with a unique setting it feels magical, but it’s too far and few between. This might have something to do with how the galaxy is populated as the western part of the map is far denser than the eastern portion. It technically would make sense that the further humans get away from their origin, the fewer the colonies, but it still feels like a barren wasteland of copy and pasted filler that has more interesting astronomy lore than it does gameplay options. On top of this, there’s no good map system to identify which solar system has the major cities; players will just have to remember or go searching their memory bank in hopes of returning.



Closing Comments:

Starfield is a momentous RPG, even if it doesn’t quite deliver in all its areas. It’s an experience that offers a staggering amount of content and systems, but never truly feels unique in one specific component. Combat is well rounded with a decent arsenal to pick through, and the powers offer a lot of variety both in and out of firefights. The lore and universe that Bethesda has built feels more fleshed out and compelling compared to the main story itself, which even with branching paths, feels over before it’s getting started. That’s not to say the plot isn’t without its gratifying missions; in fact some of the later ones are some of Bethesda’s best. In the end, the overall package is a gripping experience for fans of the genre. The studio has taken everything they’ve learned over the last decade created something special. Even with its shortcomings, Starfield is a memorable experience through-and-through.