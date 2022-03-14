Review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Square Enix

Release: March 18, 2022

At the same of time of the announcement of the re-re-release of the game that launched the Final Fantasy franchise as it has existed for the past 35 years, another game was announced: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy. A reimagining of the original Final Fantasy, changing everything from overall tone, art direction and game mechanics drastically into something that barring the name bears little resemblance to the original, its existence is almost like a response to people who criticized Final Fantasy VII Remake for straying to far from the original game that says hold my beer, I have to kill Chaos.

Based on the title and some of the available information, it’s understandable to assume Stranger of Paradise is a remake of the original Final Fantasy. It isn’t, at least not in any traditional sense of what a remake entails. It reimagines the story of the light warriors, elemental crystals and Chaos but this isn’t the same story as it was in 1987. Sure, there are familiar locations and faces, but this is a different, alternate version. Some things are omitted, some new elements are added and many things are changed and rearranged. The original story is about a time loop, so perhaps it’s best for longtime fans to think of this as an alternate timeline.

The story begins in a way that’s not identical to the original source material, but close enough where it should feel familiar. After claiming victory in battle, Jack and his companions Ash and Jed come before the king of Cornelia. Not one to beat around the bush, Jack makes his intentions of killing Chaos known immediately, and soon they are off to the Chaos Shrine because that seems like a logical place for someone named Chaos to be hiding. One of the twists is Princess Sarah asks a favor, which is looking for a knight who disappeared known as Garland. The story progresses over familiar ground, elemental fiends, restoring life to the crystals and whatnot. The story of Final Fantasy was bare bones in its original release, so the writers had a lot of freedom to come up with the story here and do take advantage of the fact this since this isn’t a remake, they can take liberties with the source material. By the journey’s end the story becomes convoluted for the sake of being convoluted.



Stranger of Paradise does suffer from an identity crisis. The box art says Final Fantasy, but the gameplay is like a hybrid between a game like Dark Souls or Nioh and a faster-paced action game like Devil May Cry. This includes traditional Final Fantasy special abilities like specialized job-based attacks (more on that later) and spell casting. Incorporating everything in place is not the most intuitive process, but like the prominent challenging action RPGs it gets easier the more time the player invests into learning how the battle system works. In a nutshell, it’s a fast-paced game designed to kill the player a lot while incorporating a job system to make things easier.

The identity crisis extends into the overall tone of Stranger in Paradise. The original Final Fantasy wasn’t an overly dark game but Stranger of Paradise takes things into grittier territory. The original game that influenced this title was mostly high fantasy with sci-fi elements injected, whereas Stranger of Paradise somehow simultaneously feels like you’re watching a ’70s sci-fi movie and an ’80s action flick. Protagonist Jack is a bit of a jerk to his companions, aggressively shooting down any attempt to discuss anything that isn’t killing Chaos. After E3 when this was announced the internet was flooded with Chaos memes. At the time most people thought they were exaggerations from the trailers, but Chaos gets uttered a lot. If you were take a drink every time Chaos is referenced, you’d have downed a barrel’s worth of rum by the time you reach Captain Bikke and his pirate crew. Jack is also ridiculously strong, which does lead to comedic moments when he defeats some enemies that typically involve him performing some wrestling takedown on a much larger enemy or ripping off limbs. One theory is Jack is friends with Sabin and wants to top him suplexing a train. He doesn’t get an opportunity to do that, but some of his wrestling moves against monsters are just as ridiculous as Sabin’s feat. A lot of the dialogue and Jack’s overall demeanor is cringeworthy, but it kind of crosses over into the realm where it’s so terrible it ends up becoming good.



Stranger of Paradise clearly takes influence from the notoriously-challenging From Software games. This level of difficulty sounds enticing to people who are looking for something to do after completing Elden Ring but may be off putting to those who prefer the more forgiving speed of turn-based combat. The developers made this title accessible to all Final Fantasy fans of differing action skill levels by including a Casual mode for people who don’t feel like investing the time to get good. There are three difficulty levels: Story, Action and Hard with Casual mode being an option to make Story difficulty even easier. This is a positive inclusion, since it doesn’t soften things up for those who enjoy a brutal challenge but allows those who aren’t into that to experience the story. For those masochists who think Hard isn’t challenging enough, a new difficulty appropriately called Chaos is unlocked after completing the game.

Stranger of Paradise has an elaborate job system that boasts more jobs than Final Fantasy V. There are a total of 27 jobs that can be unlocked during the initial playthrough and one additional job after completing the game. The amount of available jobs is greater than it probably needs to be since some jobs have a lot of crossover or are simply more powerful versions of earlier jobs. As with any Final Fantasy game that uses a job system, some are just inherently more useful than others but through equipment and party balancing the player can choose the jobs that fit their preferred playstyle. Each job is restricted on what type of weapons it can use and has its own special abilities. Lancers are great for dealing with flying enemies by throwing their spear and Dragoons can deal heavy damage through jump attacks. Spellcasting requires holding the right trigger to call up the spell wheel to select and charge the spell while the left stick selects which of the available spells to cast. Being attacked can disrupt this process, but buffs like Regen and Shell are almost essential in later game conflicts. Jack has access to every job and can equip two jobs at once for on-the-fly job changes. His companions are much more limited to what jobs they can use.



The gameplay of Stranger of Paradise is similar to a fast-paced Souls game. The controls are straightforward for basic combat, but the varied job system makes mastering things complicated. Every job has the basic attack, charge attack, block and dodge. They can also have up to four different abilities equipped that are accessible through the left trigger, which can range from putting Jack into Lightbringer mode or summoning tachi. The right trigger attack can vary greatly for each job. The Sage for example uses it to bring up the spell wheel and the player can switch between white and black magic to cast, while the Paladin can activate regeneration and imbue their weapon with Holy. Grasping the basic mechanics is straightforward, but mastering each job can take awhile. One of the downsides of how busy battles can get is casting spells can be risky since Jack is vulnerable to attack while the player selects and charges the spell, and an attack during casting will cancel the spell.

The re-imagined monsters from Final Fantasy are interesting to behold. Some of them do look like faithful 3D recreations of the original pixel monsters, while others are new incarnations that only maintain some semblance of their original incarnation. Kraken was originally depicted as a giant squid monster, but in Stranger of Paradise he resembles Davy Jones after overdosing on Bane’s Titan formula. The only thing missing from the boss fight was Vanilla Ice dancing around rapping Go Kraken! Go Kraken! Go! The same division of traditional designs versus new interpretations also exists between familiar locations. The Flying Fortress and Mount Gulg look like modern but faithful interpretations of the 8-bit dungeons. Other locations, such as Kraken’s lair, look more like a high-tech facility that should have placards bearing the Shinra logo than an ancient temple sunk into the ocean that was taken over by mermaids.



Stranger of Paradise lacks likeable characters and has a weird for the sake of weird story, taking many liberties with the events in the original Final Fantasy. Because of these reasons it’s expected to be a divisive title among Final Fantasy fans. There are valid criticisms to be made but even with them this is a fun experience. The game is challenging, and sometimes the deaths do feel cheap and unfair, but the gameplay is responsive and victory can be achieved by learning how the different jobs works and studying enemy behavior. The tone is so serious and dramatic that there are moments that feel over-the-top cheesy, but that’s actually one of its assets. Jack is serious, brooding and angry to such a level it’s hard not to smile when he’s dropping F bombs in a state of rage about how he’s not currently killing Chaos. Some people were probably hoping for a one-to-one remake of Final Fantasy which this is not, but there’s still a lot of great fan service to be found. Seeing familiar areas and enemies reimagined for modern hardware does still press the right nostalgia buttons. It wears its Soulsborne influence prominently, with Cubes serving the same purpose as campfires to level up, heal and respawn enemies. It doesn’t surpass From Software’s mastery of the formula, but does offer a unique but but similar experience. The problem with remakes is expectations are often set and rarely met, and while this isn’t a remake per se, it’s easy to attach such expectations to it. If those expectations are removed, Stranger of Paradise can be a lot of fun.

Graphic quality is all over the place. There are many environments and monsters that look great by PlayStation 4 standards whereas there are other aspects that look like PlayStation 3 quality. The art style as a whole seems inconsistent and anachronistic. The original Final Fantasy had a medieval times style fantasy aesthetic with futuristic sci-fi elements. Stranger of Paradise has quite a few high-tech locations merged with swords and sorcery. The characters change their appearance based on equipment, which range from traditional dragon slaying armor to fedoras with trenchcoats. It’s a game about a timeloop that can’t seem to pick an era for clothing style. The music is a mix between new tunes and new renditions of classic Final Fantasy music. The new version of Mt. Gulg is some techno choir thing that doesn’t hit the mark, but there are great renditions of the Chaos Shrine and Flying Fortress theme. Also, hearing (redacted) was a pleasant surprise to hear music from one of the Final Fantasy sequels. Action on screen can get frantic and sometimes in the heat of battle the camera will decide to zoom in on the flapping wings of whatever creature is in the process of killing Jack, but surprising there weren’t any framerate issues or slowdown during the review.



Closing Comments:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins re-imagines the earliest Final Fantasy in a manner befitting of a popcorn action film and for the most part succeeds. The story is an interesting re-interpretation of the Warriors of Light even if there are a few elements that seem nonsensical and shoehorned in. Like most things involving a timeloop, it’s just better for one’s sanity not to contemplate the finer points of the story too much. A lot of the story wants to be taken seriously, but Jack’s over-the-top obsession with killing Chaos brings the overall tone into comedic territory. The gameplay is frenetic action with several difficulty options to make it accessible to newcomers and challenging to veterans of the genre. Approaching Stranger of Paradise with any sort of expectations of what a Final Fantasy game should be will likely lead to disappointment. When viewed through the lens of a campy B-movie, however, killing Chaos can be a thrill.