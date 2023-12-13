Review: Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Platforms: PC |

Developer: Owlcat Games

Publisher: Owlcat Games

Release: December 07, 2023

Warhammer 40,000 is a universe like no other. The expansive dystopian setting stretches across an entire galaxy and is home to incomprehensible alien intelligences, unfathomable eldritch horrors and one of the most unsettling depictions of humanity ever seen in fiction. And that’s to name only a few of the things that stand out in this universe that gets a dozen or more video game adaptations pretty much every year. Considering the ludicrous amount of Warhammer 40K games already out there, you’d think any studio would be hesitant to develop a new one unless it believed it had something truly special on its hands. As it happens, this is precisely the case with Owlcat Games and Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, a turn-based CRPG that promises much. But does it manage to deliver on that promise? Well, yes and no.

On one hand, Rogue Trader stays true to the 40K lore and does a good job at encompassing the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. The game also gives us a glimpse into one of the most enigmatic factions of the Imperium of Man. The titular Rogue Traders are a mysterious bunch that operates on the fringes of the Imperium and are not subject to many of the laws and restrictions regular citizens must abide by. Having an entire game, especially one as big as this one, centered around a niche faction was a bold move, but also a smart one. While many people are always foaming at the mouth to play yet another game where they take on the role of a Space Marine, long-time 40K veterans would rather see something new. And a large-scale CRPG like this one is something that hasn’t been attempted before.

In terms of sheer scope, Rogue Trader is easily one of the most ambitious Warhammer 40,000 titles out there. The game takes place in the Koronus Expanse, an unexplored section of M41 that holds many secrets, as well as many opportunities. As I scoured the Koronus Expanse aboard my personal voidship, I was repeatedly impressed by the amount of work the developers put into the small details. Pretty much every planet, creature, or object you come across has a little story attached to it.



There are countless codex entries you can read through to get more information about the setting and plenty of interactable objects, notes, letters and various other things that flesh out the world even more. Admittedly, getting bombarded with lore every couple of minutes can get overwhelming, especially when you also have to read through tons of dialogue, a large chunk of which isn’t accompanied by voice acting. Playing a game where you never know if the next line of dialogue will be voiced or not can feel jarring at times and seems to indicate that Rogue Trader was either released too early or a bunch of the voice actors quit halfway through. Either way, it’s not a great look.

If you’re someone who loves worldbuilding and doesn’t mind a lot of reading, you’ll find Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader to be a highly-immersive experience. But if you’re looking for a fast-paced game with heart-pumping action, you won’t find it here. Combat is a big part of Rogue Trader, but it’s unfortunately one of the least enjoyable parts. At best, combat is passable thanks to the large variety of skills and weapons at your disposal that enable to shoot, dismember and disintegrate enemies in creative ways in the name of the Emperor. At worst, combat is a dull slogfest where almost every encounter plays out the same as the last one.

The only times I felt any semblance of excitement during combat was when my party fought special enemies that required a modicum of planning and coordination to defeat. Similar to other CRPGs, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader gives you a limited number of action points and movement points to work with, which should ideally be used wisely during combat. While fighting particularly strong enemies, I did feel some need to plan ahead. Not just how to use my limited resources, but also the numerous mechanics and systems like dodge, cover, attacks of opportunity, exploits, momentum and more.



There’s a lot going on here, it’s just unfortunate that there’s no need to bother with most of it during the vast majority of encounters. It’s hard to say if this is because of map layout, clunky animations or poor AI, but the combat simply doesn’t feel challenging or engaging enough. I get the sense that the devs tried to borrow elements from turn-based tactics games like XCOM, but they don’t come together in a satisfying way. For the most part, combat feels more like a chore than anything else. To their credit, the developers did get the sound effects right and tried to spice things up with neat slow-mo effects, but it’s not enough.

Having said all that, there’s a lot more to Rogue Trader than just combat. Similar to Owlcat’s previous efforts, most notably the Pathfinder series, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is a classic CRPG experience through and through with masterful storytelling and well-designed quests. There’s little busy work here in spite of the scope of the game. Pretty much every quest you embark on is an interesting adventure that can unfold in unexpected ways.

There’s a good example of that early on when a group of workers are causing trouble on the lower decks of your ship and you are asked to deal with the situation. Most Rogue Traders would find such matters beneath them, but you can decide to be different and handle the matter personally. It’s up to you to decide whether to appease the workers by giving in to their demands or kill them all on sight for daring to disobey you. Alternatively, you can punish the messenger who brings the matter to your attention and sends somebody else to deal with the issue. After all, you’re the Lord Captain and have more important things to do. But think carefully before you decide because in this game all your actions have consequences.



Rogue Trader presents players with countless moral dilemmas just like the one described above. Some of them have little to no impact on the overall story, but others have far-reaching ramifications. Perhaps even more importantly, your decisions will influence who you are and how others perceive you. Do you wish to become a benevolent leader and a fanatical servant of the God-Emperor or focus more on the struggles of the common citizen? Alternatively, you could decide to forego your humanity and give in to the ruinous powers of Chaos instead.

Rogue Trader presets you with three paths — Dogmatic, Heretical, and Iconoclast — each of which has its pros and cons. You’re never forced into one of these paths and you can switch back and forth at any time, but eventually you’ll want to pick one and stick with it. Doing so will unlock new abilities and give you access to special pieces of equipment that cannot be used by followers of the other two paths. Similar to the protagonist, your companions have their own moral compass, though theirs is less flexible. For instance, Argenta, the Sister of Battle is highly Dogmatic while Idira the Psyker is more in touch with her Heretical side than most other companions. As you might expect from a game like this, characters have their own motivations and will agree or disagree with your choices depending on whether or not they align with their moral codes.



Rogue Trader’s companions are likable and interesting. Don’t expect the same level of depth you might find in games like Dragon Age: Origins or Baldur’s Gate 3, but you won’t be disappointed by what the game has to offer on that front. Companions are generally well-written, the voice acting is good, and there’s a romance system to boot. There’s enough variety here to where you can get a sense of how vast and diverse the Imperium is, as every single companion has a different background and belongs to a different faction. I won’t lie, it would have been nice to have a couple more Xenos on the team and maybe an Ogryn, but I’m overall happy with the current selection. It’s just a shame that the game doesn’t do a better job of making your interactions with your companions more memorable.

When I said that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a classic CRPG through and through, I didn’t entirely mean that as a compliment. CRPGs have come a long way in recent times in terms of visuals and animations, thanks primarily to studios like Larian, but Rogue Trader feels very much like a game from the olden days in that regard. The graphics themselves are not terrible, but character animations feel outdated both in and outside combat, everyone always has the same facial expression, and environmental effects are basic. Some abilities do look good in action, particularly those used by Psykers, but there’s not much else to write home about when it comes to the visuals. Visuals don’t necessarily make a game better or worse, but they do tend to add or detract from the experience. In this case, let’s just say they’re not adding to it.



Closing Comments:

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a fine addition to the constantly-growing catalog of games set in the grim darkness of the far future. While not without its flaws, Rogue Trader manages to set the bar for what a deep RPG experience set in this universe should look like. If you manage to look past the clunky animations, lackluster combat system and incomplete voice acting, you’ll find an immersive game that does its best to introduce newcomers to the 40K universe while, at the same time, also tries to satisfy grimdark veterans. It’s not an easy balancing act, but Rogue Trader manages to pull it off with flying colors. Although it’s tempting to compare it to Baldur’s Gate 3 given that they both came out during the same year, it’s obvious that Rogue Trader builds upon the legacy of much older CRPGs and should be judged by its own merits. And by those merits, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a surprisingly solid title that manages to stand out from the crowd during a year that’s been jam-packed with incredible games.