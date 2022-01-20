Review: Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 Platforms: PC | PS4 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: DotEmu

Publisher: DotEmu

Release: January 20, 2022

How exactly does one go about properly making a sequel to an arcade game decades later? In an age where more old-school gameplay and aesthetics are valued, perhaps you just try to make it feel more like a genuine sequel that would have come out just a couple of years after the original, sort of a “warts and all” thing. And of all of the developers, Dotemu seems like it’d be one of the best to handle such a game. Aside from their various remasters, they garnered massive acclaim a couple of years ago when they successfully revived the Streets of Rage series with Streets of Rage 4. So now here they are with Windjammers 2, a sequel to the 1994 cult classic, which Dotemu already made a successful remaster of to boot.

Gameplay-wise, Windjammers 2 still manages to deliver terrific arcade sports action, but it comes in a relatively bare-bones package, as if to feel almost exactly like an arcade sequel that’s meant to be played in quick bursts. This is evident in that there’s no real setup to the whole thing, just “there’s a flying disc tournament, go compete in it.” There are characters to play as — ten in total, with four newcomers — and they do have nice moments in their moves and win/loss poses that show off their personality, but they don’t have any backgrounds or stories to be mentioned…yet oddly, they do have endings, some of which might leave players scratching and going “wait, that was their deal all along?”

Windjammers 2, like the original, can best be described as a mashup of tennis and Pong played with Frisbees. The goal is to get a successful number of shots past your opponent using a variety of throws and trick shots and into one of the goals behind them, either earning three or five points, two if you throw a job and it hits the ground before your opponent can catch it. Win two out of three sets and you’re the victor.



Thankfully, the gameplay is where the meat of the new additions seem to have gone. While the traditional gameplay of sliding around the arena in order to catch discs and chucking them back remains smooth and quick, there are new wrinkles as well. There’s the ability to jump that allows for volleyball-style smashes and roll smashes, slap shots that deflect discs back more instantly at a quicker speed, drop shots that be performed with the right timing and more. Not only does it allow for more tactics and more finesse (better controls also help), but it ups the challenge as well as you suddenly have a lot more to prepare for (that said, maybe only giving one credit for players on Normal mode is too challenging, with a second credit requiring a lot of skill to earn).

The various courts have also been either revamped or upgraded in order to allow for these skills, with their own different combos of sizes, goal placements, barriers (or lack of) and even some that double the value of a lob from two to four points, nicely fitting the newer techniques. And along with the new characters come new courts, but two of them, the Junkyard and the Casino, become a flaw. The Junkyard features two barriers in the middle that actually move when struck by discs, changing the layout in subtle yet important ways with each blow, while the Casino has a randomly-selected point total with every turn, shaking things up and having you value your skills when a goal is worth a massive eight points. So the problem is that it would have been nice to see more innovation like this in the court designs, through the classics we have are still a blast to play in as well.



It helps that the courts in Windjammers 2 are fun to look at as well. Once again, Dotemu know how to craft stunning hand-drawn visuals, giving the characters on the courts and in the crowds a lot of life and energy. As a bonus, they’ve even thrown in Easter eggs from original developer Data East’s games, with cameos by characters from Atomic Runner Chelnov, Karnov and more for those who know their history. And while this sequel may lack ’90s-style sprite work, it gleefully goes all in on replicating the atmosphere of the ’90s, with the neon left over from the ’80s slathered everywhere, the extreme sports vibes even more pronounced than usual, and catchy, energetic tunes that even including a delightfully campy rap number. So it’s yet another delight for the eyes and ears.

Windjammers 2 may have been mentioned as being a bare-bones earlier, to the point where it doesn’t even seem to have any real unlockables or secrets and only three modes (Arcade, Versus and Online), but this critic still found themselves coming back to it again and again, still wanting just one more match, that quick fifteen-to-thirty-minute fix. After all, this may be more of a straightforward sequel to the original Neo Geo game, but it still manages to replicate the thrills and hi-octane action of such arcade games from that era, a perfect fit when it comes to those quick bursts mentioned earlier. It does have issues as well, likely depending on your preferred play style and preferences (for me, speedier characters seemed to be too quick at times and missed throws, likely due to smaller hitboxes as well, and Biaggi is an opponent who can stick it where the sun doesn’t shine), but it’s still a terrific throwback that feels like a worthy sequel to the original, even if it arguably could have done more.



Closing Comments:

Windjammers 2 is far from a revolutionary new take on the original game, but it’s a great sequel and terrific arcade sports game in its own right, continuing to establish Dotemu as masters of the retro throwback scene. They know exactly what made the original so beloved and found a way to refine the mechanics even further and add their own eye-catching visual flair on top of things. The end result is an addictive blast from the past (or a blast that fits perfectly in the past as well) and a title that’s worth taking a spin.