Review: WRC 10

WRC 10 Platforms: PC | PS4 | PS5 | Switch | XBO | XSX |

Developer: Kylotonn Racing

Publisher: Nacon

Release: September 02, 2021

How does one go about celebrating an anniversary? Are the celebratory retrospects intended to be the prime focus — possibly at the expense of everything else that respective series is known for? What kind of commemorative “looking back” should you include or at least devote enough resources to, so as to convince not just newcomers, but returning players that a full-price investment is worth it? As the official World Rally Championship series’ near-annual chronology finds itself plastering a double-figure digit — coincidentally at the time current-gen console availability is encroaching on a little one-year anniversary of its own — atop its cover art, the usual questions permeating from out the routine “annual release” schedule are more varied with a series like this.

As Kylotonn have showcased (or at least in the years personally covered), the French studio’s rendition of rally simulation has at least avoided recessing into itself. Sure, last year’s WRC 9 felt at points like Kylotonn conservatively consolidating what the preceding’s fantastic improvements created. Even if, almost like a reaction to that move, that might have shone a light on even 8‘s [at the time] forgivable shortcomings. Emerging less pleasantly with a game two years its junior. But to spin that once more back into a more positive perception, perhaps that’s the best thing you can say of a series like WRC in its current form: at best, a fully-engaging simulation of grueling on-road/off-road split-second decisions. But at its worst? A series that occasionally, but admittedly so, isn’t immune from plateauing between releases. So you can’t blame one’s confused reaction coming away from the first hands-on with this year’s release, WRC 10.

Brief as the time was earlier this year in preview form, for a series whose prime attraction this year was its commemorating the sport’s anniversary, the fact that such a notable feature was locked away and inaccessible was surprising. Sure, greater an incentive it might be to jump into the full and intended package, it’s a strange decision during the build-up. After all, what else do people usually do with anniversaries? They celebrate them of course, so perhaps that’s as good an area to start with WRC 10. Specifically, the manner at which Kylotonn present this; knowing Kylotonn’s track record with the specifics of the sport — in all its fine-tuning, custom-tweaking detail — the plethora of content isn’t so much the expectation. It’s how it’s delivered where this year’s release will see its merits tested to begin with.

Call it personal taste or a consequence of one’s lacking favoritism for simulation-leaning racing, but it’s surprising how little Kylotonn have leaned into the multi-era, decade-spanning anthology that comprises its 50th anniversary modes. Sure, there are flashes of vintage remarking on days gone with photos from historic races here, detailed descriptors of iconic races there. Complete with the profiles of the very drivers famed for those very races and cars players can access. But when replicating the tracks or even aesthetic of the 1970s, for example, is little more than having your spectator NPCs occasionally fashioning period hairstyles, it’s notable. Sure, it’s a silly addition but if anything, you can’t help but feel that WRC 10 may have benefited from more of that retro acknowledgment. Have the screen filtered to replicate old technology; even minor alterations in the terrain and surrounding environment so far as buildings are concerned. Yes this is a game, a series, primarily about the mechanics of racing, but for a year billed as an anniversary celebration — the anniversary celebration — you can’t help but feel that a more dedicated return to past era’s would’ve greatly benefited this year’s deserved uniqueness.

The very structure of modes too can feel confusing to work out too. The general tab for the game’s 50th Anniversary mode describes itself as letting you relive famous events from the series’ past fifty years. And while you might assume this is a simple progression chronologically through the time-line — work your way through the early Group 4 phase of the sport, up to present-day WRC — the result is anything but. Often skipping years, circling back and in all honesty, feeling like a mode that should’ve been stripped back and free to explore at a player’s leisure. If anything, it’s more interesting to find these unique challenges pop during the returning RPG-like Career Mode. A mode which here is left relatively unchanged from its past incarnations. Perhaps the only noticeable but satisfying alteration is the emphasis this time on tyre management. And how prior to each rally, players are required to spend their assign their allotted inventory on different tyre classes. It’s a small change — not least because component conditions have, for this year at least, dropped the numeric values mid-race — but amidst the strategy of multiple races, managing your tyres does eventually translate into an intriguing part of the competition.

If nothing else, WRC 10‘s prime accompaniments to the theme of anniversary — namely, its one-time expanded roster of historic cars — are no less than joyous to scour through. Even if, once more, that joy is matched only by the short-term frustration preceding. Of having to re-calibrate and re-adjust one’s understanding of how these behemoths control and handle — even with something as presumably-simple as a twisting corner, let alone the inevitable acute hair-pin. But credit to Kylotonn, if not finding a way to have all its roster mesh with the precariousness of the physics, then at least putting as much the same effort (if not more so) into how these cars sound. How it’s not just a variance between different brands, but different eras this time. How the revving of an engine or the shift between gears is small but noticeable enough to appreciate. Even for those vehicles that seem all too susceptible to getting flipped even by the faintest of brushes against a post, WRC 10 does at least maintain the series’ knack for fine detail.

But this year’s unique roster also allows some of WRC 10‘s other modes to blossom into a little more of an interesting proposal so far as racking up points and hunting down achievements go. The Challenge Mode for example, expands its premise of specifying car/condition types by encompassing models from different periods. The tracks may well be the same from previous years, but there’s enough of a fresh incentive to master cars from past decades to want to hunt down those coveted gold-level times all over again. To see how well you can handle hairpin turns or sharp ninety-degree angles in cars that feel prone to mislead you at just how much they actually oversteer, despite the faintest of handbrake use. But as contradictory a remark it may sound, that overly-focused “one step away from disaster” gameplay is what makes a series like WRC so satisfying to get right. And as simple a feature change it may be, the broader roster gives this year’s outing more to consider during play.

Beyond the anniversary remarks though, WRC 10‘s other new inclusions won’t find themselves overshadowed. Namely debut courses like the Croatia Rally — a definite highlight amid the handful of new destinations that comprise this year’s championship calendar. And while the praise may be more for the real-life location than necessarily the rendering of such, the offerings Croatia provides are nothing short of fantastic to get to grips with. Kylotonn deserve credit for translating its finer qualities into the design of its courses. Flat straights that are deceiving in their implied ease, complete with narrow turns perched atop hills. In terms of the new locales offered, Croatia is without doubt the best of what WRC 10 provides this year.

Closing Comments:

Even in its most tepid of opportune changes, WRC 10 still finds ways to vex and test in ways that are both punishing but enjoyable to see through. Perhaps the biggest complaint you can utter about this year’s release is its surprising lack of indulging in the time periods it’s aiming to evoke, through its call-backs and roster inclusions alike. Trying its best to find some middle-ground between consistency and celebratory, but not capitalizing on the opportunity such a retrospect may have brought. At the very least, the way its roster shakes up challenges and progression, though a little confusing at points, has thankfully countered some of last year’s concern that some modes could veer too close to feeling stale. Add to that its debutant courses this year, which again provide just as many steely-eyed tricks and turns along the way. It’s not the all-singing, all-dancing celebration it boasts on being, but WRC 10‘s small (albeit one-off and unique) but worthwhile alterations to the formula have at least staved off any fear of an eventual plateauing for the series. For another year at least.