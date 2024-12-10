Steady-state is a nice idea but it rarely works out in practice. Fortunes change for better or worse, and while everyone likes to think eternal growth is attainable it's at the mercy of forces people really don't like to think of being outside their control. When the mechanic Morgan returns to her home town to stay with her aunt she finds the region in decline, with derelict machinery everywhere and businesses just barely hanging on. Aunt Ilonka's rocket project is sealed shut and she won't talk about it, and while the townsfolk are cheery enough it's clear there's a pall hanging over the place. Cute, vibrant, and cozy are all very well and good, but without some serious inspiration backed up by hard work there's no avoiding that the town is in a death spiral. If only an energetic and helpful mechanic was available to fix everything. If only...

Rebuilding A Town, The Automation Way

So Morgan has her work cut out for her in Little Rocket Lab, a new automation game announced today that takes a very different approach to building a factory than the standard gameplay-centric offerings like Satisfactory, Foundry, Techtonica, etc. There's a little bit of life-sim mixed into the industrialization, with Morgan needing to build the town back to life by meeting its residents' needs. Everyone wants something different, though, so she'll need to play with electronics, cranes, robots, and more to see everyone taken care of.

The core automation gameplay should be familiar to anyone who's ever plugged a conveyor belt into an assembler- Ore gets smelted into bars, bars are transformed into components, and components are used to make machines. The smelters, miners, assemblers, and storage receivers all link together directly with conveyor belts, shuttling materials from the starting raw ore all the way to the finished product with Morgan's job being to configure everything so that it flows smoothly through the manufacturing process. All this is rendered in a pixel-art isometric view with an absolutely adorable art style, making the town and its machines and people feel incredibly inviting.

Close

There's a lot more to learn about Little Rocket Lab than has been revealed today, but tucked away in the press release is confirmation of a Switch release to go with Steam. The reveal trailer below is also joined by a fifteen minute gameplay trailer showing off the start of the game, which you can see here, and worth visiting if only for the link to the upcoming Steam playtest. Little Rocket Lab is looking to bring a huge shot of charm to automation, and its focus on character as well as machines promises to be a welcome addition to the genre.