Publisher NIS America has released a Reynatis demo on the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). This is a good way for RPG fans to check out this magical adventure in Shibuya before the game launches on September 27 in North America and Europe. Australia and New Zealand residents have to wait until October 4.

Reynatis Demo Covers 30 Minutes of Gameplay

The demo covers around 30 minutes of gameplay and lets you play as both Marin and Sari, the two protagonists of the game. You'll experience a taste of the storyline through cutscenes and the action-RPG combat system that has you switch between Liberated and Suppressed modes to take down you foes. Players will get to experience a bit of Yoko Shmomura's music for Reynatis. She's the composer of many legendary games, including the Kingdom Hearts series, Final Fantasy XV, Street Fighter 2, Super Mario RPG, and Live a Live among other titles. During our interview with her, she said she was "interested in how suppression and liberation were included in the setting" when asked what drew her to the project.

You'll Pet Cats to Relieve Stress in Reynatis

Reynatis is an intriguing RPG as its set in a world where magic is cracked down upon and if someone in the world spots your character using magic, they'll report you to the authorities over social media. There's also a stress mechanic, which you can control by petting cats on the street. Unfortunately, when you start the game, you'll realize there won't be an English dub for the release of this game. It's a shame as that can be a turnoff for many players of the genre. With many titles having the feature nowadays, it's almost expected.

Shibuya won't be the only place you'll visit in Reynatis. You'll explore realms outside the city to face off against bosses and other creatures. You'll experience the forest biome in the demo.

TAKUMI (Takumi Isobe) is the creative producer of Reynatis and has previously directed Trinity Trigger, which XSEED published. "Everything about the game is enjoyable and in the case of the story and combat, everything perfectly gels together," said our review of Trinity Trigger. "The action has a good clip to it -- not being too slow or too frantic and you're eased into the systems gradually to avoid being overloaded with information dumps too often." The game's reception was a mixed bag, however, with only 54% of critics recommending Trinity Trigger (via OpenCritic) and an overall Fair rating.