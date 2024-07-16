Key Takeaways Players can expect nine free content updates in Reynatis after launch, including new story episodes and a secret episode.

The story follows the conflict between wizards seeking power and the M.E.A., with the independent Owl operating on the sidelines in pursuit of its own goals.

Players can freely switch between Suppression and Liberation modes for combat and exploration in Shibuya City.

Those thinking of getting involved in Shibuya’s wizard underground in Reynatis later this year will be pleased to hear that the story will go on even after one plays through its launch content. NIS confirmed today that the game will be getting at least nine free content updates in the months following its release and that they’ll offer fans a mix of things to dig into.

The publisher hasn’t given a detailed outline of each update yet, but it has said that fans can expect to see new story episodes for both of Reynatis’ main characters: the wizard Marin Kirizumi and M.E.A. officer Sari Nishijima. Additionally, they can expect to enjoy at least one secret episode, the nature of which has not yet been revealed.

These updates are in addition to the previously announced crossover between Reynatis and NEO: The World Ends With You, which will apparently be available in the game as soon as it launches this September. Fans of the latter game might be confused considering the differences between it and Reynatis, but they do share a setting in Shibuya City, which seems to be enough.

Reynatis puts players on both sides of Shibuya’s magical conflict, fighting for both suppression and liberation.

In Reynatis, Marin and Sari are more or less on opposite sides of a growing conflict between power-seeking wizards and the Magic Enforcement Administration (M.E.A.), which seeks to keep them under control and out of public view as much as possible. Not everyone agrees on the place wizards have in society, though, leading to additional organizations like the Magic Guild, which (outwardly) seeks the restoration of wizard human rights, and “Owl,” a group of independent wizards.

As for suppression and liberation, they aren’t just concepts in Reynatis. They are also modes that players can freely switch between during both combat and exploration. In combat, Suppression allows players to dampen enemy abilities while buffing their own defenses. Liberation, on the other hand, puts one fully on offense to unleash devastating attacks.

While exploring Shibuya, Suppression allows characters to freely interact with normal human NPCs and take on sidequests, while Liberation allows them to move around more quickly and use magic, but risks getting reported to and hunted down by the M.E.A. If they want to make the most of their abilities, players will have to strike the right balance between both modes.

Reynatis launches physically and digitally on September 27 for PC, PlayStation and Switch.