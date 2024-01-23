Key Takeaways Riot Games has officially announced the closure of its spinoff entity, Riot Forge, after substantial layoffs.

The closure of Riot Forge coincides with Riot Games' decision to focus on internal projects and reduce investment in less impactful endeavors.

Despite financial challenges, Riot Games plans to concentrate on the PvE aspect of Legends of Runeterra, allowing more room for experimentation.

In the wake of substantial layoffs hitting Riot Games, the renowned developer of League of Legends and Valorant, its spinoff entity, Riot Forge, has officially announced its closure. This marks the conclusion of the 'A League of Legends Story' series, leaving fans with Bandle Tale as the final installment.

In an official statement in the form of an e-mail released on Monday, January 22, Riot Games declared the termination of new game development under Riot Forge following the imminent release of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story. The company described Riot Forge as an experiment that explores collaborations between Rioters and independent developers to bring unique perspectives, styles, and expertise to the world of Runeterra.

The closure of Riot Forge coincides with Riot Games' decision to reduce its workforce by 11%, affecting approximately 530 roles across various titles, including League of Legends and Valorant. Riot expressed pride in the diverse range of titles that resulted from the Forge experiment, spanning different genres, regions, and characters. However, the company emphasized the need to refocus on internal projects that are currently in progress.

Legends of Runeterra, Riot's spinoff collectible card game (CCG), is also set to undergo significant changes. Despite achieving critical acclaim, the game has faced financial challenges, leading to a reduction in the size of its team. Riot plans to concentrate on The Path of Champions, the PvE aspect of the game, allowing more room for experimentation.

In a candid message, Riot Games acknowledged the necessity of the decisions, stating that the company had expanded its efforts across numerous projects without a clear focus. The restructuring aims to prioritize areas that have the most significant impact on players' experiences while reducing investment in less impactful endeavors.

The official email sent to affected staff by Riot Games outlines the strategic shifts in more detail, shedding light on the company's commitment to its future. The announcement signals a critical moment for Riot Games, with the company emphasizing that the decisions made are essential for its long-term success rather than mere attempts to appease shareholders or meet quarterly earnings targets.

As Riot Forge concludes its operations, the release date for Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story is set for Wednesday, February 21. This marks the end of Riot Forge's journey and opens a new chapter for Riot Games as it reevaluates and refocuses its efforts in the ever-evolving gaming landscape.