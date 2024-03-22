Cats love hiding in hard-to-reach places, and the cats of Edo in Rise of the Ronin are no different. Yokohama didn't seem like a big map, and resolving conflicts there takes the player to a new map with new hiding cats. But even the sneakiest cats can't stay hidden forever. Below are the locations of all the cats hiding in Edo with a picture of what their hiding spot looks like next to the corresponding spot on the map. Some of these locations are high up on the roofs of temples and watch towers, but use of the grappling hook or glider makes these hard-to-reach places accessible when combined with nearby buildings and cliffs.

It's also prudent to be mindful of sleeping calico cats. Most cats the player can approach with no regard for noise, but the sleeping calicoes will wake up and run away unless the player approaches in a more stealthy manner. Calicoes can be identified by their fur pattern, slumbering pose and the fact a yellow cat indicator will appear when a player has awakened them and they are preparing to run away. If this happens, the player needs to hold still until they go back to sleep. If the cat runs away, the player will need to attend to other matters for a few minutes before returning to try again.

Akasaka

Close

Asakusa

Close

Azabu

Close

Fukagawa

Close

Honjo