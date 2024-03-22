Cats love hiding in hard-to-reach places, and the cats of Kyoto in Rise of the Ronin are no different. By the time the player gets set loose in Kyoto, 76 of the 100 cats should have been found, but even though this is the home stretch, there are still plenty of cats to be found. Even the sneakiest cats can't stay hidden forever. Below are the locations of all the cats hiding in Kyoto with a picture of what their hiding spot looks like next to the corresponding spot on the map. Some of these locations are high up on the roofs of temples and watch towers, but use of the grappling hook or glider makes these hard-to-reach places accessible when combined with nearby buildings and cliffs.

It's also prudent to be mindful of sleeping calico cats. Most cats the player can approach with no regard for noise, but the sleeping calicoes will wake up and run away unless the player approaches in a more stealthy manner. Calicoes can be identified by their fur pattern, slumbering pose and the fact a yellow cat indicator will appear when a player has awakened them and they're preparing to run away. If this happens, the player needs to hold still until they go back to sleep. If the cat runs away, the player will need to attend to other matters for a few minutes before returning to try again.

Aburanokoji

Gion

Gojo

Harikawa

Higashiyama