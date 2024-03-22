There's a lot of scenery in Rise of the Ronin that provides great photo opportunities. Only 44 of these spots count towards completion requirement for map areas and for getting a PlayStation trophy, though. These spots are identified with an old-fashioned camera icon on the map that will appear when the player happens to wander close enough to it or by reaching a high enough bond level for the area, but for those who don't want to aimlessly wander and hope to stumble across the photo spot, we got you covered.

Below are each of the photo spots located in Kyoto, with a screenshot of the shot in question and its location on the map. By the time the player arrives in Kyoto things have gotten serious in the conflict. Several companions have likely perished and alliances seem tenuous at best, but with the age of Japan on the verge of being ushered in, there's still time to be a shutterbug.

Aburanokoji

Close

Gion

Close

Harikawa

Close

Higashiyama

Close

Karasuma

Close

Kawaramachi

Close

Sanjo

Close

Shimbara