There's a lot of scenery in Rise of the Ronin that provides great photo opportunities. Only 44 of these spots count towards completion requirement for map areas and for getting a PlayStation trophy, though. These spots are identified with an old-fashioned camera icon on the map that will appear when the player happens to wander close enough to it or by reaching a high enough bond level for the area, but for those who don't want to aimlessly wander and hope to stumble across the photo spot, we got you covered.

Below are each of the photo spots located in Yokohama, with a screenshot of the shot in question and its location on the map, which serve as perfect testing locations for the newly-acquired camera.

Hodogaya

Honcho

Ishikawa

Kariba

Maita

Motomachi

Shibo

Sodegaura

Yamate